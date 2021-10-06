Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Tehran is the capital and largest city of the Islamic Republic of Iran. With roughly 9 million inhabitants, it is the most populous city in Western Asia.
Tehran is located in the northern part of Iran, at an elevation of roughly 3,900 feet (1,200 meters). It is a major hub for international trade and boasts the second-largest metropolitan area in the Middle East. Tehran served as the focal point of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. This page collates all of DW's content on Tehran.
For women and girls in Iran, the path to education isn't always easy. While many still expect women to forgo a professional career and put traditional roles first, an increasing number of mothers and their daughters in the capital Tehran are banking on education as the key to progress.