Tehran is the capital and largest city of the Islamic Republic of Iran. With roughly 9 million inhabitants, it is the most populous city in Western Asia.

Tehran is located in the northern part of Iran, at an elevation of roughly 3,900 feet (1,200 meters). It is a major hub for international trade and boasts the second-largest metropolitan area in the Middle East. Tehran served as the focal point of the 1979 Iranian Revolution.