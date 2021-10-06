Visit the new DW website

Tehran

Tehran is the capital and largest city of the Islamic Republic of Iran. With roughly 9 million inhabitants, it is the most populous city in Western Asia.

Tehran is located in the northern part of Iran, at an elevation of roughly 3,900 feet (1,200 meters). It is a major hub for international trade and boasts the second-largest metropolitan area in the Middle East. Tehran served as the focal point of the 1979 Iranian Revolution. This page collates all of DW's content on Tehran.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 6, 2021: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian meet for talks at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Reception House in Spiridonovka Street. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

Iran warns Israel over 'presence' in Azerbaijan 06.10.2021

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says his country does not accept "geopolitical changes" in the Caucasus. Tensions between Iran and neighboring Azerbaijan have been on the rise of late.
This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, shows centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. Behrouz Kamalvandi, a spokesman in a report published on Thursday by the state-run IRNA news agency, said an oeincident has damaged an under-construction building near Iran s Natanz nuclear site, but there was no damage to its centrifuge facility. Kamalvandi said authorities were investigating what happened.

Iran agrees to UN inspectors' surveillance cameras 12.09.2021

The head of the UN's nuclear watchdog was in Tehran for talks Sunday. Iran agreed to allow inspectors to resume monitoring its sensitive nuclear sites, but access to the data remains off limits.
Thema: Bildung von Mädchen und jungen Frauen im Iran. Ort: Tehran, Iran Parvoneh

Iran: The girls choosing education over tradition 08.09.2021

For women and girls in Iran, the path to education isn't always easy. While many still expect women to forgo a professional career and put traditional roles first, an increasing number of mothers and their daughters in the capital Tehran are banking on education as the key to progress.
Masih Alinejad, iranische Journalistin in England. Quelle: DW/M.Hosseini

US sanctions 4 Iranians for alleged kidnapping plot 04.09.2021

The plot targeted a journalist based out of New York and was intended to "silence" voices critical of Tehran, said the US Treasury Department.
(210409) -- VIENNA, April 9, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Photo taken on April 9, 2021 shows a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna, Austria. TO GO WITH 3rd LD Writethru: Chinese envoy urges U.S. to immediately lift unilateral sanctions against Iran (EU Delegation in Vienna/Handout via Xinhua)

Germany calls on Iran to resume nuclear talks 01.09.2021

Informal negotiations stalled after Iran's new hardline president was elected in June. Tehran has caused an international outcry in recent months over the broadening scope of its nuclear program.
Im Iran inhaftierte Deutsch-Iranerin Nahid Taghavi

Iran sentences German human rights advocate to 10 years in prison over 'propaganda' 04.08.2021

Nahid Taghavi was arrested in October 2020 in Tehran and had been in custody ever since. Taghavi is a human rights advocate in Iran.
Title: Protest in Tehran heite Schlagwörter: Splidaritäts Protest in Teheran mit Khuzestan, Protest in Iran, Protest in Teheran am 26. Juli Lizenz: frei Qulle: Iran-Emruz https://www.iran-emrooz.net/index.php/news1/more/92337/ via Shir Mohammadi

Iran: Protests over water and power shortages continue 26.07.2021

Protesters shouted anti-regime slogans in online videos of a Tehran street march. Authorities say an "extreme drought" is the source of the discontent.
ARCHIV 2006 *** Tehran, IRAN: TO GO WITH AFP STORY IRAN-JUSTICE-PRISON-SOCIT BY PIERRE CELERIER Iranian women inmates sit at their cell in the infamous Evin jail, north of Tehran, 13 June 2006. AFP PHOTO/ATTA KENARE (Photo credit should read ATTA KENARE/AFP/Getty Images)

COVID infections among imprisoned women spark alarm in Iran 14.07.2021

Recent cases of COVID-19 in the women's ward of the Evin Prison in Tehran spotlight a lack of preventative measures and the precarious situation of political detainees in the country.
A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the western city of Qala-i- Naw, the capital of Badghis province, on July 7, 2021 - The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on July 7, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Taliban attack provincial capital in Afghanistan amid US pullout 07.07.2021

Taliban fighters have launched an assault on the provincial capital of Qala-e-Naw, their first bid to seize a large city since the US started withdrawing its troops. Meanwhile, Iran hosted surprise peace talks in Tehran.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Representatives of the European Union, Iran and others attend the Iran nuclear resume talks at the Grand Hotel in Vienna, Austria on April 06, 2021. Askin Kiyagan / Anadolu Agency

Iran warns UN nuclear agency over enrichment plans 06.07.2021

The IAEA has said that Iran plans to step up enrichment of uranium metal in breach of the 2015 nuclear accord Tehran agreed with world powers. The US has called the announcement "provocative."
31.10.2017 BUSHEHR, IRAN - OCTOBER 31, 2017: A view of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Rosatom State Corporation Communications Department/TASS Foto: Tass/TASS/dpa

Iran stops sharing images with nuclear watchdog 27.06.2021

The announcement by Tehran effectively ends the international monitoring of Iran's nuclear ambitions, which formed part of the landmark 2015 deal with world powers.
FILE - In this April 10, 2021, file photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian presidency, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, second from right, listens to the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi while visiting an exhibition of Iran's new nuclear achievements in Tehran, Iran. Iran's nuclear program has been targeted by diplomatic efforts and sabotage attacks over the last decade, with the latest incident striking its underground Natanz facility. The attack Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Natanz comes as world powers try to negotiate a return by Iran and the U.S. to Tehran's atomic accord. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP, File)

Iran says it foils 'sabotage attack' on nuclear building 23.06.2021

State media said the attack occurred near Karaj, some 40 kilometers west of Tehran. Iran has experienced a series of suspected sabotage attacks targeting its nuclear program in recent months.
Logo des iranischen ensglischsprachigen Senders Press TV. Under pressure from the German government, Munich media regulatory office (BLM) has made an illegal decision to remove Iran's international English Channel, Press TV, from SES Astra at 19:00 local time on Tuesday. Abgerufen am 4.4.2012 unter: http://www.presstv.ir/detail/234434.html. Copyright: presstv.ir

US authorities seize Iran-linked news websites 22.06.2021

The move appears to be a crackdown on Iranian media and comes amid an escalation in tensions between the two countries.
An Iranian man wearing a protective face mask walks past a campaign center for the conservative politician, head of Iran's judiciary, and Iranâs June 18 presidential elections candidate Ebrahim Raisi, in southern Tehran during the days of the presidential election campaigns on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Who is Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi? 20.06.2021

Ebrahim Raisi's victory at the polls wasn't much of a surprise. The 60-year-old holds deeply conservative views on many social issues, and may well shape Iran's political landscape far beyond his presidency.
Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Justice of Judicial system of Iran and member of the Assembly of Experts Rechte: jamaran

Iran election: How will it shape Tehran's relations with the West? 17.06.2021

Islamic hard-liner Ebrahim Raisi is viewed as the favorite to win the presidential election. But given the nation's dire economic straits, he is expected to continue Tehran's current approach to foreign policy.
The Vienna office of the UN is reflected in a door with the sign of the International Atomic Energy Agency in the IAEA headquarters in Vienna on May 23, 2021. (Photo by ALEX HALADA / AFP) (Photo by ALEX HALADA/AFP via Getty Images)

UN nuclear watchdog chides Iran over uranium enrichment 31.05.2021

A report by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi says Tehran has failed to provide a proper explanation for the discovery of uranium particles at three sites across the country.

