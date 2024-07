07/06/2024 July 6, 2024

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won Iran's runoff presidential election. In his victory speech he promised to 'serve all Iranians'. Middle East analyst Danny Citrinowicz tells DW that he doesn’t expect any immediate changes under Pezeshkian. In the long term, however, the president would seek a rapprochement with the West.