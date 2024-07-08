Masoud Pezeshkian: What to expect from Iran's new president

Iran's newly elected president has to tackle a raft of economic and geopolitical challenges. His authority is limited, however, as the supreme leader still calls the shots in the Islamic Republic.

Iranians on Saturday elected the relatively moderate Masoud Pezeshkian as their next president in the runoff vote that pitted him against ultraconservative, anti-Western former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, has been a member of the Iranian parliament since 2008.

He served as the country's health minister from 2001 to 2005 under then-president Mohammad Khatami, known as a reformist figure.

The 69-year-old president-elect has vowed to build trust between a "possible moderate government" and the population.

He had sought to win over the disheartened supporters of the reformist camp.

Iran's main reformist coalition supported Pezeshkian, with endorsements by former presidents Khatami and Hassan Rouhani.

Who calls the shots in Iran?

During the campaign, Pezeshkian promised no radical changes to Iran's Islamic clergy-dominated theocratic regime.

He pledged his loyalty to the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has no intention of confronting the powerful security hawks and clerical rulers.

In the Islamic Republic's political system, the president is not the head of state, but just the head of government, despite being elected by universal suffrage.

Most authority lies with the country's supreme leader, who since 1989 has been Khamenei.

The president cannot make any changes to Iran's nuclear program or policies concerning foreign and security affairs, as Khamenei has the final say on all these matters.

Almost all branches of the Iranian government are also still largely held by hard-liners, limiting the president's sway over the country's governance.

"The foreign policies of the Islamic Republic, as stated by Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, don't fall within the decision-making of the president," said Ighan Shahidi, an Iranian researcher at the University of Cambridge.

"These policies pertain to the decisions of the supreme leader and the high-ranking security institutions, which have long-term plans to expand Iran's regional influence, as a necessary tool to increase its bargaining power and impact on regional dynamics," he told DW.

Iran faces massive economic challenges

Even though it's unclear if Pezeshkian will be able to implement even modest changes, as the top most elected official in the country, the president still can have a say in and influence the tone of Iran's policy.

Furthermore, he will be closely involved in selecting the successor to aging Khamenei, who is now 85.

The election came against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions over the war between Israel and Iranian allies Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Escalation on that front could potentially drag Iran into a direct conflict with Israel.

There is also massive domestic discontent over the poor state of Iran's economy.

The country is facing high joblessness, while inflation has been hovering at around 40% and the Iranian rial hitting a record low.

A third of the country's around 90 million people now live in poverty, according to official data, marking a jump of 11 million over the past 13 years.

Hamid Babaei, assistant professor at the IESEG School of Management in Paris, told DW that boosting growth and controlling inflation are the biggest challenges facing Pezeshkian on the economic front.

"Over the past 15 years, the cumulative economic growth has been almost zero. Inflation in Iran is a chronic issue, primarily caused by the budget deficit and monetary expansion," he said.

Babaei believes it's "highly unlikely" that Pezeshkian will be able to address the economic challenges.

"It can be said that Iran's macroeconomic indicators are at the beginning of a downward spiral, which seems impossible for any president to control," he stressed.

Can Pezeshkian reach out to the West?

During the campaign, however, Pezeshkian vowed to "repair" the economy.

He promised to reach out to the West to try to "get Iran out of its isolation" and free Iran from international sanctions.

The new president also favors reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers.

The pact has been in limbo since former President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian has spoken out against the Muslim nation's rigid headscarf policy, vowing to "fully" oppose police patrols to enforce it.

Covering the hair with a headscarf — known as the hijab — is mandatory for women in Iran. Violations of this requirement draw stringent punishment from Iranian authorities.

In September 2022, the death of22-year-old Jina Mahsa Amini in police custody triggered massive anti-government demonstrations. The woman had been arrested by the nation's so-called morality police who claim she had failed to properly covering her hair

The brutal clampdown on these protests left deep rifts within Iranian society.

No improvement expected?

Shahidi said he doesn't expect any improvement in Iran in terms of human rights, especially for women and persecuted religious minorities like the Bahai community, even under Pezeshkian's presidency.

"What is clear is that there are directives and regulations issued by other high-ranking organizations and institutions of the Iranian government, such as the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, that have led to the violations of the rights of the Iranian people," he pointed out.

"The president doesn't seem to have the authority or ability to achieve any changes or improvements in such cases."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru

