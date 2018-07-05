 Merkel, Orban clash over EU migration policy | News | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Merkel, Orban clash over EU migration policy

Angela Merkel and her Hungarian counterpart have butted heads over how Europe should deal with migrants. Germany's chancellor said there was a need for "humanity," while Viktor Orban called for borders to be closed.

Viktor Orban and Angela Merkel give a press conference in Berlin

During a tense news conference on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the Hungarian government's stance on migration as "a problem," and called for people seeking refuge to be treated humanely.

"The problem I see, and where (our) difference lies, is that we must always remember and never forget that this is about human beings," Merkel told reporters, after talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.

"It is about human beings who come to us, and about Europe's basic message. And that is humanity."

Read moreCould Hungary's transit zones for refugees be a model for Germany?

  • Viktor Orban in Brussels (Reuters/F. Lenoir)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Muslim invaders'

    "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

  • Viktor Orban speaks during his state-of-the-nation address in Budapest

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'You wanted the migrants, we didn't'

    When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

  • Hungary - Jobbik election poster with Viktor Orban and Lorinc Meszaros (picture alliance/dpa/AP Photo/P. Gorondi)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Migration is poison'

    It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don’t need it and won’t swallow it.”

  • Angela Merkel and Viktor Orban in Budapest (Reuters/L. Balogh)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Importing homophobia'

    Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, antisemitism, and homophobia."

  • Donald Tusk and Viktor Orban (Getty Images/AFP/S. Bozon)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'All terrorists are basically migrants'

    Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it’s not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

  • Viktor Orban and Ewa Kopacz (Reuters/K. Pempel)

    Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

    'Parallel societies'

    Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?"

    Author: Alexander Pearson


European Union countries are divided over how to deal with the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have arrived in recent years in search of a better life.

The bloc's leaders have reached a deal to share out refugees between member states on a voluntary basis, but a number of countries, including Hungary, have said they don't plan to accept any migrants.

Read moreIs Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain?

Orban: 'Germany should be grateful'

"Germany and Hungary see the world differently," said Orban, a harsh critic of Merkel's decision to leave Germany's borders open to migrants in 2015.

The Hungarian leader said Europe could best demonstrate humanity by removing incentives for refugees to make the journey in the first place.

"We have to be humane without creating a pull-factor, and the only way we know of doing that is closing the borders... and not let in people who bring trouble."

Orban added that Germany should be grateful for the fence Hungary had built on its borders, which he said was guarded "by 8,000 armed men."

"We think it's unfair that Germany often accuses us of a lack of solidarity," he said.

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Merkel defends migration deal in parliament

Germany hardens policy

The meeting came days after Merkel agreed to tighten border security to quell a rebellion by hardline Interior Minister Horst Seehofer that had threatened to bring down her government.

Under the agreement, asylum-seekers arriving in Germany who first registered in another EU member state will be sent back to that country. The government will also set up closed "transit centers" to hold migrants on the Austrian border while their status is checked.

Read moreGermany's migrant transit centers: What you need to know

Merkel is now hoping to forge a number of bilateral deals to allow the speedy return of migrants who previously registered elsewhere. Budapest and Prague have already indicated they won't be part of any such deal.

Seehofer, who was in Austria Thursday to discuss cooperation, said he expects "very difficult talks" with Italy and Greece, where the majority of asylum-seekers entered the bloc.

Watch video 02:20
Now live
02:20 mins.

EU struggles to find common ground on migrants

nm/kms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Could Hungary's transit zones for refugees be a model for Germany?

Hungary detains its asylum-seekers in transit zones on the EU's external border. Would that approach work on Germany's border with Austria, as the country's conservative leaders are planning? DW's Bernd Riegert reports. (04.07.2018)  

Germany's AfD calls for a 'Fortress Europe' at party conference

Representatives of Germany's right-wing populist AfD have urged the creation of "Fortress Europe" with the help of Hungary's Viktor Orban and Austria's Sebastian Kurz. Thousands protested AfD party congress in Augsburg. (30.06.2018)  

Germany's migrant transit centers: What you need to know

German conservatives want to establish transit centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transit centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (05.07.2018)  

Germany and Austria vow to close immigration route

Horst Seehofer and Austria's Sebastian Kurz want to close a key route for immigrants and refugees arriving from the Mediterranean. Representatives from Austria, Germany and Italy will discuss the plan next week. (05.07.2018)  

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain?

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives. (04.07.2018)  

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments

Hungary's right-wing prime minister has been one of Europe's leading voices against migration into the EU. Unafraid of controversy, he has described migration as an "invasion" and migrants as a "poison." (09.01.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Signup for DW's daily newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel defends migration deal in parliament  

EU struggles to find common ground on migrants  

Related content

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Orban

Is Viktor Orban the EU's hardline hero or villain? 04.07.2018

One of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's most vocal critics, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is coming to Berlin to talk refugees. His uncompromising asylum policy has made him a favorite of German conservatives.

Deutschland Haushaltsdebatte im Bundestag in Berlin

Germany's Angela Merkel strikes conciliatory note on migrants in Bundestag speech 04.07.2018

Addressing parliament for the first time since her clash with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the German chancellor sought to stress a common way forward. But things remain tense both inside and outside her coalition.

Migranten auf der Balkanroute

Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils immigration plan to allies 30.06.2018

Chancellor Angela Merkel has circulated a letter to coalition partners outlining the deal. The letter also calls for the creation of large "anchor centers" at Germany's borders to process asylum seekers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 