Merkel, Orban clash over EU migration policy

During a tense news conference on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel described the Hungarian government's stance on migration as "a problem," and called for people seeking refuge to be treated humanely.

"The problem I see, and where (our) difference lies, is that we must always remember and never forget that this is about human beings," Merkel told reporters, after talks with Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Berlin.

"It is about human beings who come to us, and about Europe's basic message. And that is humanity."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Muslim invaders' "We don't see these people as Muslim refugees. We see them as Muslim invaders," Orban said in a recent interview with German daily Bild newspaper. The 54-year-old prime minister of Hungary added: "We believe that a large number of Muslims inevitably leads to parallel societies, because Christian and Muslim society will never unite." Multiculturalism, he said, "is only an illusion."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'You wanted the migrants, we didn't' When asked by Bild whether it was fair for Germany to accept hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants while Hungary accepted none, Orban responded: "The difference is, you wanted the migrants, and we didn't." Migration, he said, threatens the "sovereignty and cultural identity" of Hungary.

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Migration is poison' It was not the first time the Hungarian leader has framed migration as a problem for his country. In 2016, he said that Hungary "does not need a single migrant for the economy to work, or the population to sustain itself, or for the country to have a future." He added: "for us migration is not a solution but a problem ... not medicine but a poison, we don’t need it and won’t swallow it.”

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Importing homophobia' Orban has repeatedly criticized German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her decision to allow over a million migrants into Germany in the summer of 2015. Orban told Bild in early 2016: "If you take masses of non-registered immigrants from the Middle East into your country, you are importing terrorism, crime, antisemitism, and homophobia."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'All terrorists are basically migrants' Orban has also repeatedly criticized the EU for trying to get member states to share refugees based on national quotas. In a 2015 interview with POLITICO, he suggested the bloc's leaders instead focus more on strengthening the EU's external border. In the same interview, he said: "Of course it’s not accepted, but the factual point is that all the terrorists are basically migrants."

Viktor Orban's most controversial migration comments 'Parallel societies' Orban has found allies in other right-wing governments in eastern Europe such as Poland that also oppose the EU's refugee policies. In an interview with Spanish TV channel Intereconomia in 2015, Orban raised fears about integrating Muslim migrants in the EU when he said: "What sort of Europe do we want to have? Parallel societies? Muslim communities living together with the Christian community?" Author: Alexander Pearson



European Union countries are divided over how to deal with the hundreds of thousands of migrants who have arrived in recent years in search of a better life.

The bloc's leaders have reached a deal to share out refugees between member states on a voluntary basis, but a number of countries, including Hungary, have said they don't plan to accept any migrants.

Orban: 'Germany should be grateful'

"Germany and Hungary see the world differently," said Orban, a harsh critic of Merkel's decision to leave Germany's borders open to migrants in 2015.

The Hungarian leader said Europe could best demonstrate humanity by removing incentives for refugees to make the journey in the first place.

"We have to be humane without creating a pull-factor, and the only way we know of doing that is closing the borders... and not let in people who bring trouble."

Orban added that Germany should be grateful for the fence Hungary had built on its borders, which he said was guarded "by 8,000 armed men."

"We think it's unfair that Germany often accuses us of a lack of solidarity," he said.

Germany hardens policy

The meeting came days after Merkel agreed to tighten border security to quell a rebellion by hardline Interior Minister Horst Seehofer that had threatened to bring down her government.

Under the agreement, asylum-seekers arriving in Germany who first registered in another EU member state will be sent back to that country. The government will also set up closed "transit centers" to hold migrants on the Austrian border while their status is checked.

Merkel is now hoping to forge a number of bilateral deals to allow the speedy return of migrants who previously registered elsewhere. Budapest and Prague have already indicated they won't be part of any such deal.

Seehofer, who was in Austria Thursday to discuss cooperation, said he expects "very difficult talks" with Italy and Greece, where the majority of asylum-seekers entered the bloc.

