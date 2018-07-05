 Germany and Austria vow to close immigration route | News | DW | 05.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germany and Austria vow to close immigration route

Horst Seehofer and Austria's Sebastian Kurz want to close a key route for immigrants and refugees arriving from the Mediterranean. Representatives from Austria, Germany and Italy will discuss the plan next week.

Sebastian Kurz and Horst Seehofer speaking in Vienna (picture-alliance/dpa/H.Punz)

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer traveled to Austria on Thursday to discuss a common approach to dealing with an issue that has been vexing EU nations for the past three years: migration.

Read more: What is the actual extent of the refugee crisis in Europe?

Although it was clear from the beginning that no final deal would be struck in Vienna, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and his interior minister, Herbert Kickl, agreed that Austria could not be held responsible for immigrants and refugees denied entry to Germany after traveling to the alpine country via Greece or Italy.

Seehofer made that clear, declaring: "Neither now, nor in the future will we make Austria responsible for Italy and Greece's obligations. That was not my intention today, nor will it be in the future."

The men also stated their desire to close the so-called southern route as a means of limiting influx to northern Europe from the Mediterranean.

Watch video 02:07
Now live
02:07 mins.

Merkel defends migration deal in parliament

Go back to where you came from

A hardliner from Bavaria's Christian Social Union (CSU), Seehofer has caused trouble of late for Chancellor Angela Merkel of late with his tough stance on immigration.

Chancellor Kurz had previously voiced concern for Seehofer's plan to erect so-called transit centers at the German-Austrian border, the result of which could be large numbers of asylum seekers amassing in Austria.

Seehofer's proposal, which has directly threatened Merkel's ruling coalition, is to use the transit centers as a base from which to deport migrants back to the countries in which they first registered. Those migrants not registered will not be admitted into the camps but rather sent directly back to the border, meaning Austria.

That plan was agreed to in a compromise between the CDU and its CSU sister party late Monday night. However, its implementation is contingent upon approval by the center-left Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), which is partnered with the CDU/CSU in Germany's coalition government. The SPD voiced clear opposition to the idea during coalition talks as the new German government was being formed earlier this year and has reiterated that stance during the CDU/CSU inter-party wrangling of the past several weeks.

The result of such transit centers could be a domino effect in which Austria would be forced to close its border to Italy and Slovenia to keep migrants out of the country. Austrian Vice Chancellor Christian Strache (FPÖ) recently proclaimed that his government would, "Certainly not accept a solution that burdened Austria."

Watch video 03:19
Now live
03:19 mins.

German town struggles to cope with immigration protests

Stopping the flow

The Vienna meetings were billed as a prelude to another meeting next week between the interior ministers of Austria, Germany and Italy in the Austrian town of Innsbruck. Kurz said the aim of the Innsbruck summit would be to, "establish measures to close the Mediterranean route." He emphasized that migration to Europe along the southern route must be stopped.

The German interior minister acknowledged that Berlin has yet to reach any consensus agreements with EU countries that would be required to take back migrants denied asylum and that doing so would require, "difficult negotiations." The level of difficulty was on display Thursday in Berlin when Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban flatly rejected the idea that his country would be required to take back migrants from Germany while meeting with Chancellor Merkel.

js/kms (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

What is the actual extent of the refugee crisis in Europe?

Not a day goes by without new headlines about Europe's refugee crisis. But what dimensions has it really taken on? To get a grip on numbers, we've put together the most up-to-date data for you. Have a look. (02.10.2015)  

Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils immigration plan to allies

Chancellor Angela Merkel has circulated a letter to coalition partners outlining the deal. The letter also calls for the creation of large "anchor centers" at Germany's borders to process asylum seekers. (30.06.2018)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz wants to use EU border guards in Africa

In an effort to stop migrants from crossing the Mediterranean, Austria's chancellor has said EU border patrol guards should be sent to northern Africa. Sebastian Kurz has made cracking down on immigration a priority. (27.05.2018)  

Austria's Sebastian Kurz backs Hungary's Viktor Orban against EU migrant quotas

The EU migrant redistribution scheme "isn't working," Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said while welcoming Hungary's Viktor Orban in Vienna. The two leaders called for opposition to illegal migration to Europe. (30.01.2018)  

Austria shifts further to the right with hardline asylum policy

Austria's far-right FPÖ is still adjusting to its new role in government, moderating its language but not its positions. The party's anti-immigrant stance still seems to resonate with many people in the country. (19.04.2018)  

New Italian PM Giuseppe Conte vows radical change in inaugural speech

Italy's new populist government has won a confidence vote in the Senate. The incoming prime minister has promised to bring more welfare and harsher immigration policies. (05.06.2018)  

Germany's migrant transit centers: What you need to know

German conservatives want to establish transit centers to process migrants at the Austrian border. But what exactly are transit centers? And are they compatible with German and European law? Here are the answers. (05.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Merkel defends migration deal in parliament  

German town struggles to cope with immigration protests  

Related content

Sebastian Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz calls for stronger EU border after German migration deal 03.07.2018

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has warned that Germany's new migration deal could force the Alpine country to impose stronger border checks on Italy and Slovenia. The deal ended a bitter German government crisis.

Berlin PK Merkel Seeehofer Nahles Neu

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer agree on a migration compromise 02.07.2018

The center left Social Democratic Party, the third group in Germany's governing coalition, have yet to decide whether they will accept the CDU/CSU deal on migrant policy. DW has the news as it happens.

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Kurz

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz: The EU's new power broker? 30.06.2018

Austria takes over the EU Council presidency on July 1. Its conservative new leader Sebastian Kurz sees himself above all as a gatekeeper, with migration at the top of the agenda for his country's mandate.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 