Sebastian Kurz

Born and raised in Vienna, Sebastian Kurz quit his studies to concentrate on politics. For a time, he would serves as the world's youngest head of government.

Austria's Sebastian Kurz was a star of Austrian politics after serving both as the youngest foreign minister at 27 and chancellor at the age of 31. The conservative politician gained notoriety for anti-immigration policies at the height of the European refugee crisis in 2015. This is an automatic collection of DW content about Sebastian Kurz.

Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences, leaves after giving a statement at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Austria: First arrest in Kurz corruption probe — reports 12.10.2021

The detained woman is accused of destroying evidence in the corruption scandal that toppled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He and his allies are suspected of using state money to pay for fake surveys and positive coverage.
The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is sworn-in by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (not in the picture) in the presidential chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor of Austria 11.10.2021

Alexander Schallenberg, 52, has been sworn in as chancellor of Austria. He replaces Sebastian Kurz, 35, who resigned over the weekend, bowing to critics following raids on his office and party.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Austria: Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to take over chancellorship 10.10.2021

Alexander Schallenberg has already met with President Alexander Van der Bellen and is set to be sworn in within days. The coalition between Kurz's Austrian People's Party and the Greens will, however, continue.

08.10.2021, Österreich, Wien: Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Bundeskanzler von Österreich, spricht bei einem Statement zur Regierungskrise im Bundeskanzleramt. Nach Hausdurchsuchungen des Kanzleramts und des ÖVP-Hauptsitzes am 06.10.2021, wegen schwerer Korruptionsvorwürfe gegen Bundeskanzler Kurz, haben sich die Grünen gegenüber ihres Koalitionspartners scheinbar auf Distanz begeben. Foto: Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces resignation 09.10.2021

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said he plans to step down, with the country's foreign minister to take his place.
Entrepreneur Peter Thiel speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Thursday, July 21, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) |

A cultural prize for tech billionaire Peter Thiel 07.10.2021

Peter Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal, is receiving an award typically given to authors and artists. The honor for the Trump supporter is met with criticism.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference to inform about the future coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions at Weltmuseum in Hofburg Palace in Vienna on April 23, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

New probe against Austria's Chancellor Kurz, this time for corruption 06.10.2021

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is under investigation for media bribery, prosecutors say. His offices and party headquarters were subjected to morning raids by investigators seeking evidence.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler, Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel, Climate Action and Mobility Minister Leonore Gewessler and Labour Minister Martin Kocher attend a news conference in Vienna, Austria October 3, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Austria announces carbon tax, offset by reduction in other taxes 03.10.2021

Austria announced the introduction of a new "eco-social" reform of the tax system. Everyone in the governing coalition gets something: but does the environment?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz brief the media prior to a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool)

Germany's Merkel, Austria's Kurz talk Afghanistan in Berlin 31.08.2021

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is receiving her Austrian counterpart Sebastian Kurz in Berlin. It is one of her last official meetings as chancellor before she steps down from her role.
Altenahr, 17.7.2021*** Members of the fire brigade help during clearing work in Altenahr, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding and major damage. - Rescue workers scrambled on July 17 to find survivors and victims of the devastation wreaked by the worst floods to hit western Europe in living memory, which have already left more than 150 people dead and dozens more missing. (Photo by Torsten SILZ / AFP)

Germany floods: Death toll mounts as Merkel visits hard-hit region 19.07.2021

Emergency workers have continued rescue and cleanup operations in areas ravaged by the floodwaters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has promised swift help to rebuild devastated communities.
ARCHIV - 18.10.2017, Österreich, Wien: Heinz-Christian Strache, damals Bundesparteiobmann der FPÖ, verlässt in der Präsidentschaftskanzlei nach einem Gespräch mit Bundespräsident Van der Bellen den Raum. Die FPÖ hat ihren langjährigen Ex-Chef Strache nach den Wirren um das Ibiza-Video und eine Spesenaffäre aus der Partei ausgeschlossen. «Für uns ist es eine Befreiung, weil damit Ibiza für uns Geschichte ist und wir damit in die Zukunft schauen können», sagte FPÖ-Chef Hofer am Freitag in Wien. Die am Donnerstag verkündete Gründung einer neuen rechten Partei in Österreich könnte Strache aber zu einem schnellen Polit-Comeback unter neuer Flagge verhelfen. Foto: Hans Klaus Techt/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Austria: Former far-right leader stands trial for bribery 06.07.2021

Austria's former vice chancellor, Heinz-Christian Strache, allegedly accepted donations in exchange for directing public funds. An investigation into Strache was opened after the 'Ibizagate' video scandal broke in 2019.
ABD0218_20210619 - WIENER NEUSTADT - ÖSTERREICH: Herbert Kickl (FPÖ) nach der Wahl zum Bundesparteiobmann anl. eines außerordentlichen Bundesparteitages der FPÖ am Samstag 19. Juni 2021 in Wiener Neustadt. - FOTO: APA/HANS PUNZ - 20210619_PD4639

Austria: Herbert Kickl elected to lead far-right Freedom Party 20.06.2021

Austria's far-right Freedom Party has found a new leader in Herbert Kickl, despite some opposition to his blunt approach with voters.
12/05/2021 Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Bundeskanzler von Österreich, spricht mit Journalisten vor dem Ministerrat im Bundeskanzleramt in Wien. Die österreichische Justiz ermittelt gegen Bundeskanzler Sebastian Kurz wegen möglicher Falschaussage vor dem Ibiza-Untersuchungsausschuss des Parlaments. Das gab der Regierungschef von der konservativen ÖVP am Mittwoch bekannt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Austrian Chancellor Kurz confirms he is under investigation, denies wrongdoing 12.05.2021

Sebastian Kurz stands accused of perjuring himself before a parliamentary committee investigating the so-called "Ibiza Affair." The 2019 sting brought down the country's previous government and forced new elections.
Wien 03.03.2021, Bundeskanzleramt, Wien, AUT, Bundesregierung, Pressekonferenz zum Thema Aktuelle Entwicklungen zur Covid-Situation in Tirol , im Bild Sebastian Kurz OeVP// during a press conference on the topic Current developments on the Covid situation in Tyrol at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria on 2021/03/03. **** ONLY FOR GERFRAITAESPSUISSEGBR **** *** Vienna 03 03 2021, Federal Chancellery, Vienna, AUT, Federal Government, Press conference on the topic Current developments on the Covid situation in Tyrol , in picture Sebastian Kurz OeVP during a press conference on the topic Current developments on the Covid situation in Tyrol at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria on 2021 03 03 ONLY FOR GER FRA ITA ESP S PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUT EP_sro

Coronavirus: Austria eyes Russian Sputnik V doses 31.03.2021

Vienna says it might look to place an order for 1 million doses next week. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has argued that Austria has not received its fair share from an EU scheme, believes they can be delivered by June.
An elderly woman receives the first Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the MedUni Wien in Vienna, Austria December 27, 2020, the day when the country starts its vaccination programme. Hans Punz/Pool via Reuters

Coronavirus: Austria and Denmark break ranks with EU on vaccines 02.03.2021

Austria and Denmark have said they will work with Israel on second-generation jabs to tackle mutant strains. Austria's chancellor said it was best not to rely on the bloc for future vaccines.
07.12.2020 *** Kunden stehen vor einem Geschäft in einer Schlange. Nach fast drei Wochen Corona-Lockdown dürfen Geschäfte, Einkaufszentren, Friseure und andere Dienstleister wie Kosmetiker oder Masseure unter strengen Auflagen wieder öffnen.

Austria relaxes strict coronavirus lockdown, urges mass testing 07.12.2020

Austria has scaled back its second lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic, but restaurants, bars and hotels remain closed. Hopeful skiers will also have to wait, as arrivals from high-risk countries need to quarantine.
ABD0074_20200803 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Der Angeklagte Karl Heinz Grasser im Rahmen des Strafprozesses gegen Ex-Finanzminister Grasser u. a. wegen Bestechungs- und Untreueverdachts bei der Buwog-Privatisierung am Montag, 3. August 2020 am Wiener Straflandesgericht. - FOTO: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER - 20200803_PD0976

Austria: Ex-finance minister found guilty of corruption 04.12.2020

Disgraced former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser has been found guilty of corruption by a court in Vienna. The once rising star of Austria's far-right nationalist party faces up to ten years in prison for his crime.
