Born and raised in Vienna, Sebastian Kurz quit his studies to concentrate on politics. For a time, he would serves as the world's youngest head of government.

Austria's Sebastian Kurz was a star of Austrian politics after serving both as the youngest foreign minister at 27 and chancellor at the age of 31. The conservative politician gained notoriety for anti-immigration policies at the height of the European refugee crisis in 2015. This is an automatic collection of DW content about Sebastian Kurz.