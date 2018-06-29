 Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils immigration plan to allies | News | DW | 30.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Chancellor Angela Merkel unveils immigration plan to allies

Chancellor Angela Merkel has circulated a letter to coalition partners outlining the deal. The letter also calls for the creation of large "anchor centers" at Germany's borders to process asylum seekers.

Migrants cross the border into Hungary from Serbia

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has secured the consent of 16 European Union member states for the rapid return of migrants who first arrived in other countries, according to a document seen by German news outlets on Saturday.

The countries listed are Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Lithuania, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

Austria, whose chancellor, Sebastian Kurz, is an immigration hardliner, is noticeably absent from the list.

Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic contradict Merkel

Following reports of the deal, a spokesman for the Hungarian government denied that Budapest has agreed to a migrant repatriation system with Germany.

"No such deal has been reached," Zoltan Kovacs said.

Soon after, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also denied there was a migrant deal with Berlin, as did a spokesman for the Polish Foreign Ministry.

"This alarming news is complete nonsense," he said. "Germany did not approach us, and in this moment I would not ratify such an agreement."

Subsequently, a spokesman for the German government responded by saying that "the Czech side had expressed willingness to negotiate an administrative deal on improvement of cooperation for returning the migrants in the future."

"We regretfully accept today's comments from Prague," the German official added. 

Merkel calls for 'anchor centers'

The document also calls for large "anchor centers" to be set up at Germany's border to process migrants. According to German news agency DPA, another facet of her plan is to send German police to Bulgaria to assist in patrolling the EU's outer border. A deal has reportedly already been reached with Sofia.

"We must also be prepared to help support Slovenia and Croatia with border control if necessary," she said.

The chancellor also intends to reinforce Frontex, the EU border security forces, active on Greece's borders with Macedonia and Albania, before the end of August..

Watch video 01:38
Now live
01:38 mins.

'ProBorders': Austria stages border drill

Immigration has been one of Merkel's biggest challenges since the refugee crisis of 2015 , when her decision to keep Germany's borders open was met with widespread acclaim and equal amounts of criticism. More recently, it has presented her with the biggest challenge she has yet faced from within her own ranks.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, the former minister president of Bavaria, has been pressuring Merkel to close Germany's borders and has even implied that he may pull his party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), from the governing coalition. Though he later said he did not want to 'topple' Merkel over migration.

DW's Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner said Merkel was meeting with Seehofer on Saturday night. Merkel was expected to argue the deal with 14 EU nations was enough to meet the CSU's demands:

Spain, Greece already on board

The chancellor had already announced some progress at a summit of EU leaders on Friday, when Spain and Greece agreed to take back migrants who are already registered in those countries.

Although migrants are supposed to be processed in the first EU nation in which they arrive according to the Dublin Agreement, studies show that only 15 percent of asylum seekers have been sent back to their first port of entry. 

Merkel insisted on Saturday that the deals were "more than equivalent" to the CSU's demands, and denied interpretations that this allows the Bavarians to close the border.

"Unilateral measures at the expense of other countries are not what is meant," said a government spokesman, adding that no special "internal" measures were included either.

SPD welcomes deal, skeptical of camps

Merkel's coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD), said on Saturday that they welcomed most of the chancellor's plan.

But, SPD chief Andrea Nahles said, they would not stand behind "closed" refugee camps, and that they were skeptical of sending migrants to camps outside of the EU, citing concerns over humanitarian conditions in centers.

While CSU head Seehofer did not immediatelly comment on the Merkel's letter, his close ally Markus Söder, the premier of Bavaria, signaled his approval.

"It absolutely goes in the right direction," he said of Merkel's suggestion and the EU migrant agreement from earlier this week.

es,dj/aw (dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:51
Now live
01:51 mins.

EU leaders reach deal on migration, but questions remain

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU leaders seek migration deal in Brussels

At a "make or break" summit, European leaders are hoping to clinch a deal on migration. The European Council president warned that the alternative would be "some really tough proposals from some really tough guys." (28.06.2018)  

Can EU summit help Merkel survive her domestic battle over migration?

Battening down the EU's hatches: Can ideas from Sunday's mini-summit appease Germany's CSU in its quarrel with the chancellor over refugees? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (25.06.2018)  

Chancellor Merkel confirms bilateral migrant agreements with Spain and Greece

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the EU summit had taken a decisive step towards a common European asylum policy. The question now is, will a deal with Spain and Greece be enough to dampen dissent at home? (29.06.2018)  

Germany's Horst Seehofer: CSU does not want to topple Angela Merkel over migration spat

Germany's interior minister said he knows it's hard to believe, but he isn't aiming to bring down the government he's part of. But he hinted he may resign if he doesn't get what he wants when it comes to migration. (28.06.2018)  

Opinion: Angela Merkel's neck not out of the noose yet despite EU migration deal

The EU has reached an agreement on migration and Chancellor Angela Merkel is going along with it to save her own skin. But it's not a long-term solution for anyone, writes DW's Bernd Riegert. (29.06.2018)  

German politicians cautious on Angela Merkel's EU migration deal

Chancellor Angela Merkel's allies and enemies at home were divided on what exactly she achieved in Brussels. The big question remains: Will the chancellor's Bavarian allies, the CSU, ease off the pressure on her now? (29.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'ProBorders': Austria stages border drill  

EU leaders reach deal on migration, but questions remain  

Related content

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Merkel

Angela Merkel fights for future in parliament as EU migration summit beckons 28.06.2018

Angela Merkel has told German MPs that the question of migration could decide the fate of the EU. The chancellor is under increasing pressure at home from her Bavarian CSU allies.

Österreich Linz Bayerisches Kabinett tagt mit Österreichs Bundeskabinett

Bavarian conservative leader shuns Angela Merkel in German state election 25.06.2018

State Premier Markus Söder has decided against appearing with Angela Merkel as Bavaria votes in October. Will this insult further damage the chancellor or come back to bite the Bavarians?

Belgien Brüssel - Angela Merkel und Jean-Claude Juncker

Chancellor Angela Merkel advocates bilateral, trilateral deals over migrants to EU 24.06.2018

Chancellor Merkel has sought to downplay expectations from this week's EU summit for a European solution. The mini-summit of 16 EU leaders created "a lot of goodwill" to discuss EU disagreements on migration, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 