Germany's Horst Seehofer: CSU does not want to topple Angela Merkel over migration spat

Germany's interior minister said he knows it's hard to believe, but he isn't aiming to bring down the government he's part of. But he hinted he may resign if he doesn't get what he wants when it comes to migration.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Wednesday that his Bavarian conservative party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), was not trying to break up Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government in response to a rift over Germany's migration policy.
"I don't know anyone in my party who wants to jeopardize the government in Berlin, dissolve the parliamentary alliance with the [Merkel's] Christian Democrats (CDU) or unseat the chancellor from power," Seehofer said in a television interview with public broadcaster ARD.
"Even if many people don't believe that," he added.
Merkel's Bavarian challenge
Merkel's CDU and Seehofer's CSU have quarreled in recent weeks over how to stem an influx of non-EU migrants into the country.
Seehofer has threatened to use his powers as interior minister to order officials to reject certain asylum-seekers at the German border unless Merkel, who has publically dismissed the idea, is able to agree to an acceptable deal with Germany's European Union partners at a summit starting on Thursday.
Read more: Things to know about Bavaria's Christian Social Union
The interior minister said the CDU and CSU would meet on Sunday if Merkel fails to reach such a deal and then "decide about how to move forward." The German government, he added, must show the German people that it "had everything under control" when it comes to migration by respecting and protecting the rule of law.
Finance minister chimes in
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, a member of the Social Democrats (SPD), said he was hopeful that the two conservative coalition partners would be able to overcome their internal feud. "At the end of the day, everyone will be able to work together," he said in a television interview with public broadcaster ZDF.
Read more: CSU leader Horst Seehofer: The man who could bring down Angela Merkel?
Seehofer also said he was "confident" the CDU and CSU would overcome their differences, but he also hinted he may consider resigning if they were unable to.
"There are situations in politics where you have a conviction," he said. "In those cases, the conviction is more important than the office."
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Battening down the EU's hatches: Can ideas from Sunday's mini-summit appease Germany's CSU in its quarrel with the chancellor over refugees? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (25.06.2018)
Bavarians are known for their independence. The political expression of this is the regional conservative party the Christian Social Union - the feisty southern sibling to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats. (13.06.2017)
Horst Seehofer has warned Angela Merkel against firing him as interior minister. If she's unhappy with his work, Seehofer said Merkel should dissolve her governing grand coalition. (22.06.2018)
The Bavarian conservative leader has emerged as the chancellor's leading rival, and if he gets his way on migrants, he could be her undoing. As a look at Seehofer's past shows, this collision has been a long time coming. (15.06.2018)