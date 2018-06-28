 EU leaders seek migration deal in Brussels | News | DW | 28.06.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

EU leaders seek migration deal in Brussels

At a "make or break" summit, European leaders are hoping to clinch a deal on migration. The European Council president warned that the alternative would be "some really tough proposals from some really tough guys."

Angela Merkel in Brussels

European Union leaders are huddling together in Brussels on Thursday, where over the next two days they will discuss security, trade and most importantly, migration. 

Stakes are high after German Chancellor Angela Merkel described irregular migration as an issue that could "make or break" the EU. At home, she is under pressure to secure a bloc-wide deal or face the possible collapse of her government.

Some of the measures Merkel is hoping to clinch during the summit include bolstering Frontex, the EU's border management agency, establishing a "solidarity-based agreement" to share the burden of hosting asylum-seekers and shoring up support for returning migrants under the Dublin system.

"Defense of our external borders is something which unites Europe. (We will talk about ) the issues of Frontex, border protection, secondary migration. The countries that are receiving a lot of refugees need support. But the refugees and migrants can't choose in which country they request asylum," Merkel said at the summit.

Several nations, including France, Hungary, have told reporters at the summit that they are open to bilateral agreements with Germany.

But by Thursday evening, Italy had vowed to block progress on any issue to pressure fellow members into action on migration. Members had hoped to pass joint statements on a range of issues and then come to an agreement on migration.

A French diplomatic source said on Thursday evening that France, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands and Spain had agreed on the wording of a draft summit text on immigration. 

Finding common views

For Council President Donald Tusk, EU leaders should focus on the parts where there is the possibility of accord, such as the bloc's external border and a project to create disembarkation platforms.

"The alternative to this solution would be a chaotically advancing closure of borders – also within the EU – as well as growing conflict among EU member states," said Tusk. "Trust me, if we don't agree on them, then you will some really tough proposals from some really tough guys."

Read more: Can EU summit help Merkel survive her domestic battle over migration?

But even the task of finding commonalities across the 28 members of the EU will be challenging as right-wing governments pushed for hardline policies that threaten freedom of movement within the bloc.

Meanwhile Morocco has rejected the idea of setting up stations for migrants to determine who is eligible for asylum in Europe. Morocco is used as the base for the Western Mediterranean to Spain, used primarily by Algerians, Ivorians and Moroccans.

Merkel said: "We can talk about landing ships (of migrants) in other countries, for example in North Africa. But we need to talk with these countries. We can't do this over their heads. The EU-Turkey deal was one that both sides agreed to. So we need to talk about the needs of these countries. We need to do this together with the UNHCR and the IOM."

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini called for an additional €1 billion in funds for long-term aid to African nations to help them combat conditions that lead to people heading to Europe.

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticised by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


Not 'one person more'

Matteo Salvini, Italy's firebrand interior minister, has been instrumental in raising the level of confrontation in Europe by preventing rescue shops carrying migrants from docking at Italian ports, saying: "We cannot take one person more."

Salvini has found support for his hardline policies from German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Austria and Visegrad countries, including Poland and Hungary.

Read more: Where do EU countries stand on migration?

"We push for action based on consensus, not imposed relocation. We are against imposed relocation. As regards secondary migration, Poland has tough asylum regulation and will stick to these tough asylum regulations," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

The Visegrad leaders met early on with Macron, telling news outlets they had agreed on strengthening the EU's external borders, but were less focused on secondary migration.

However, Merkel has received support from some EU leaders for her proposed measures, including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila.

Watch video 26:00
Now live
26:00 mins.

Migrant Crisis: Time for Fortress Europe?

ls/aw (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany on track to return more asylum-seekers within EU than 2017

Germany has witnessed an apparent increase in the number of asylum seekers returned to EU member states. Under pressure to find a bloc-wide solution, the German chancellor has found support from some unlikely leaders. (28.06.2018)  

Angela Merkel fights for future in parliament as EU migration summit beckons

Angela Merkel has told German MPs that the question of migration could decide the fate of the EU. The chancellor is under increasing pressure at home from her Bavarian CSU allies. (28.06.2018)  

Horst Seehofer warns Angela Merkel against dismissing him amid migration spat

Horst Seehofer has warned Angela Merkel against firing him as interior minister. If she's unhappy with his work, Seehofer said Merkel should dissolve her governing grand coalition. (22.06.2018)  

Can EU summit help Merkel survive her domestic battle over migration?

Battening down the EU's hatches: Can ideas from Sunday's mini-summit appease Germany's CSU in its quarrel with the chancellor over refugees? Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels. (25.06.2018)  

Where do EU countries stand on migration?

Since the 2015 migration crisis, EU member states have failed to agree on a common approach to irregular migration. From strengthening the EU's external borders to bolstering Frontex, DW examines the situation. (22.06.2018)  

Will Italy's refugee stance bring down the EU?

As EU leaders try to agree on how to deal with migrants already in, or trying to make it to Europe, Italy's far-right, anti-EU parties look to reap the benefits of discontent. Megan Williams reports from Rome. (28.06.2018)  

Visegrad represents Czechs, Slovaks, Hungarians and Poles

Within the EU, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia form a regional body of their own: the Visegrad Group, or V4. The countries differ on many issues, but they have embraced similar migration policies. (23.10.2017)  

How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

From escalating violence in the Middle East and Africa to incoherent asylum policy at home - DW looks at how the EU has found itself in the midst of a refugee crisis. (19.12.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Migrant Crisis: Time for Fortress Europe?  

Related content

Belgien - EU-Gipfel in Brüssel - Merkel

Angela Merkel fights for future in parliament as EU migration summit beckons 28.06.2018

Angela Merkel has told German MPs that the question of migration could decide the fate of the EU. The chancellor is under increasing pressure at home from her Bavarian CSU allies.

Crunch summit on migration 28.06.2018

EU leaders have gathered in Brussels for a summit on migration. Italy says things have to change, but the bloc is bitterly divided. To stave off a crisis back home, Chancellor Angela Merkel for her part cannot return home empty handed from Belgium.

Belgien Brüssel - Angela Merkel und Jean-Claude Juncker

Chancellor Angela Merkel advocates bilateral, trilateral deals over migrants to EU 24.06.2018

Chancellor Merkel has sought to downplay expectations from this week's EU summit for a European solution. The mini-summit of 16 EU leaders created "a lot of goodwill" to discuss EU disagreements on migration, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 