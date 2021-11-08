Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Brussels

Brussels is the capital of Belgium, but also the name of the surrounding region. It is a major center for international politics and home of numerous international organizations.

Brussels is an officially bilingual enclave within the Flemish region of Belgium. The European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have their headquarters here. In Brussels, there are more ambassadors and journalists than in Washington D.C. This is a collection of DW's content on Brussels.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen speaks to MEP's at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. MEP's and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen discuss on Monday the negative impact on users of big tech companies' products and business models, and how EU digital rules can address these issues. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

Facebook whistleblower to EU Parliament: 'Safeguard democracy' 08.11.2021

Frances Haugen called on lawmakers in Brussels to seize the opportunity to create a "global gold standard" as they draft oversight regulation for tech giants.
A picture taken on April 8, 2019, shows a van driving along the first section of a highway connecting the city of Bar on Montenegros Adriatic coast to landlocked neighbour Serbia, (Bar-Boljare highway) near the village of Bioce, north of Montenegrin capital Podgorica, which is being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), the large state-owned Chinese company. - In the Serbian steel town of Smederevo, 54-year-old mill worker Zoran Matic thanks the Chinese -- or as we call them, our friends, for rescuing a factory that was on the brink of bankruptcy before China's HBIS group bought it in 2014 for 46 million euros ($52 million at current rates). From coal plants to airports, bridges and IT, China is forking out for investments across the Western Balkans, laying groundwork for a new battle for influence on the EU's fringe. (Photo by Savo PRELEVIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Moldova eyes Chinese investment, wary of Montenegro route 29.10.2021

Moldova is in a perilous place, pleasing neither the Moscow nor the Brussels bean counters. China in this context may appear to be an honest broker and friendly investor, but could a Montenegro-style debt trap await?
TTP To The Point, Totale. Video-Still.

Europe's Next Domino: Will Polexit Follow Brexit? 28.10.2021

Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW).

People hold up an EU flag and a Polish flag tied together as they take part in a pro-EU demonstration following a ruling of Poland's Constitutional Court against the primacy of EU law, at the Dlugi Targ Square in Gdansk, northern Poland, on October 10, 2021. - Tens of thousands of Poles rallied on October 10 in defence of their country's EU membership, after Poland's top court last week issued a landmark ruling against the primacy of EU law. The pro-EU demonstrations were called by former EU chief Donald Tusk, now leader of the country's main opposition grouping, Civic Platform, who has warned of the prospect of a Polexit. (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by MATEUSZ SLODKOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: EU emphasizes power over values in row with Poland 23.10.2021

A ruling by Poland's top court that the national constitution trumps EU law has sparked heated debate. But, in reality, this is about the distribution of power between the EU and its member states, Boris Kalnoky writes.
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. European Union leaders conclude a two-day summit on Friday in which they discussed issues such as climate change, the energy crisis, COVID-19 developments and migration.(AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

Angela Merkel receives fond farewell at final EU summit 22.10.2021

Angela Merkel was praised as the "Eiffel Tower" of the European Union at her 107th, and likely final, leaders' summit. Even former US President Barack Obama sent a video message to Brussels for her.
Mateusz Morawiecki, Ministerpräsident von Polen, und Ursula von der Leyen, Präsidentin der Europäischen Kommission, begrüßen sich bei ihrer Ankunft zu einem Gipfel der EU-Staats- und Regierungschefs. Auf der Tagesordnung für den Gipfel der EU-Staats- und Regierungschefs stehen Diskussionen über die zuletzt stark gestiegenen Energiepreise in der EU, den digitalen Wandel und die Entwicklung der Corona-Pandemie. Zudem soll es u.a. eine Strategiedebatte über die Handelspolitik der EU und Gespräche über außenpolitische Themen geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Rule-of-law row with Poland dominates EU leaders' summit 21.10.2021

EU leaders meeting in Brussels are taking the Polish premier to task over a court ruling undermining the primacy of EU law in his country. The dispute is threatening to throw the bloc into crisis.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles as she participates in a media conference with Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at the Egmont Palace in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Merkel receives Belgium's highest honor as she departs political stage 15.10.2021

Angela Merkel received the Order of Leopold from King Philippe on Friday before an afternoon meeting on EU policy with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. Merkel said the next German government would be "pro-European."
09.10.2019, Berlin: Ein Polizeibeamter läuft vor der Neuen Synagoge Berlin. In Halle (Saale) wurden heute bei Schüssen nach bisherigen Angaben zwei Menschen getötet. Ein Verdächtiger versuchte offenbar in eine Synagoge einzudringen. Foto: Christoph Soeder/dpa | Verwendung weltweit.

Antisemitism still common in the EU: study 14.10.2021

Many Jewish people are leaving Europe because they feel increasingly unsafe, Jewish representatives in Brussels say. And they're calling for deeds — not words — from the EU. DW's Bernd Riegert reports.
European Commissioner for Inter-institutional Relations and Foresight Maros Sefcovic speaks during a media conference regarding trade and Northern Ireland at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Inside the EU's offer to scrap most Northern Ireland checks 13.10.2021

The European Union has offered proposals to ease a raft of post-Brexit checks on goods entering Northern Ireland. This comes as tensions between Brussels and London increase.
Illustration picture shows the #BackToTheClimate demonstration in Brussels, on Sunday 10 October 2021. More than 80 organizations from all over the country participate in the protest. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Tens of thousands descend on Brussels for climate protest 10.10.2021

Climate protestors from dozens of organizations marched through the streets of Brussels demanding greater climate protection. World leaders are set to meet in Glasgow this month.
28.12.2015 *** FILE - epa05082167 The Constitutional Tribunal (TK) building in Warsaw, Poland, 28 December 2015. PAP/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT EPA/RAFAL GUZ POLAND OUT (zu dpa Streit über Justizreform: Brüssel verschärft Vorgehen gegen Polen vom 01.06.2016) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/R. Guz

Poland's top court rules against primacy of EU law 07.10.2021

The Constitutional Tribunal said that law out of Warsaw can take precedence over laws coming from Brussels. The decision could affect Poland's relationship with the EU.
#36331768 - Hochspannungsleitung © Christian Schwier

Brussels willing to curb energy price hikes 07.10.2021

EU member countries say putting a price on CO2 emissions is needed to protect the climate. European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans insists this policy is not to blame for the current energy price hike.
DW Business - Europe

DW Business - Europe 06.10.2021

France, Spain demand Brussels act as gas prices soar - Whistleblower testimony puts pressure on Facebook
Lord David Frost, Minister of State at the Cabinet Office, speaks during the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

Brexit: UK gives EU ultimatum over Northern Ireland protocol 04.10.2021

The UK has given Brussels ten days to respond to its demands over customs checkpoints in the Irish Sea. The UK's Brexit minister has told the EU to rethink the terms of its trade accord.
Der britische Jurist Karim Asad Ahmad Khan wird als neuer Chefankläger des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofes vereidigt. Die Vertreter der 123 Vertragsstaaten des Gerichtes hatten Khan im Februar gewählt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Afghanistan: Why has the ICC excluded the US from war crimes probe? 30.09.2021

A decision by the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor has human rights advocates demanding a rethink, Teri Schultz reports from Brussels.

191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 30.09.2021 30.09.2021

Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy

Show more articles