Brussels is the capital of Belgium, but also the name of the surrounding region. It is a major center for international politics and home of numerous international organizations.
Brussels is an officially bilingual enclave within the Flemish region of Belgium. The European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) have their headquarters here. In Brussels, there are more ambassadors and journalists than in Washington D.C. This is a collection of DW's content on Brussels.
Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW).
Following inconclusive elections: Quo Vadis Germany? - Punch-ups over petrol in the UK - Breathing new life into Prague’s Jewish heritage - A whiff of change in the air - will Italy decriminalise cannabis? - Shopping squabbles in Poland - How domestic violence impacts men - Brussels and Washington discuss tech and trade ties - And we’ve got a treat for foodies: a cheese festival in Italy