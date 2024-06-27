Zelenskyy seeks security agreements for Ukraine in Brussels

PoliticsEuropeZelenskyy seeks security agreements for Ukraine in BrusselsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsEuropeRalph Martin06/27/2024June 27, 2024Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to sign security agreements at an EU summit in Brussels. Meant to guarantee support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia, the summit is also seen as a start to talks about Ukraine joining the EU.https://p.dw.com/p/4hZr3Advertisement