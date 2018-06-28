 Germany on track to return more asylum-seekers within EU than 2017 | News | DW | 28.06.2018

News

Germany on track to return more asylum-seekers within EU than 2017

Germany has witnessed an apparent increase in the number of asylum seekers returned to EU member states. Under pressure to find a bloc-wide solution, the German chancellor has found support from some unlikely leaders.

Migrants crossing the border into Hungary from Serbia

German authorities returned 4,100 asylum-seekers between January and the end of May to the EU country responsible for processing their application, according to information given in response to a parliamentary inquiry from the Left Party also seen by DW.

If the January and May figures remain relatively constant for the rest of the year, then a total of around 10,000 would be sent back, compared to 7,102 asylum-seekers returned in 2017. More than one-third of those were returned to Italy this year.

Read more:  Angela Merkel fights for lifeline in parliament as EU summit beckons

Under the so-called Dublin system, the EU allows for member states to transfer asylum-seekers to the country deemed responsible for deciding on their status, which is generally the first country an asylum-seeker entered the bloc.

Infographic showing how many asylum seekers have been returned from Germany

'Not a success story'

But the practice of returning asylum-seekers from Germany has been criticized by some German lawmakers.

"It is not a success story when the effectiveness of the Dublin system is on the rise again," Ulla Jelpke, lawmaker and domestic affairs spokeswoman for the Left Party, told DW.

"On the contrary: In practice, sending people back in order to enforce the unjust distribution system leads to bad things. People are torn out of bed at night without notice, and family members are separated."

Infografik Asylsuchende die in ihr Heimatland zurückgekehrt sind EN

Under pressure

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is under pressure domestically to find a European solution to irregular migration and the question of refugees. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer has called for asylum seekers to be rejected at the border if they were registered in another EU state, a policy move Merkel has resisted.

Read more: Can EU summit help Merkel survive her domestic battle over migration?

Merkel is hoping to shore up support for resettling refugees from front-line countries such as Italy and Greece under a "solidarity-based agreement," while simultaneously increasing returns under the Dublin system. She will be meeting with other EU leaders at a summit later on Thursday to try to hash out a common solution.

Infografik EU Staaten, die Asylsuchende zurück nehmen EN

A way forward

The German chancellor has found support from some EU leaders for such measures, including Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

In an interview with the London-based Financial Times, Tsipras said he believes that the burden on frontline countries as well as Germany must be shared across the bloc under a common European approach.

Read more: Where do EU countries stand on migration?

"We don't care about the fact that maybe we'll have some returns from Germany if this will help, in order to give the signal to the smugglers [that Europe is tackling illegal migration flows]," said Tsipras. "The dilemma that we have ahead is what Europe do we want?"

  • Krieg in Syrien Aleppo ARCHIVBILD 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Fleeing war and poverty

    In late 2014, with the war in Syria approaching its fourth year and Islamic State making gains in the north of the country, the exodus of Syrians intensified. At the same time, others were fleeing violence and poverty in countries such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Somalia, Niger and Kosovo.

  • Syrien Flüchtlingslager (picture-alliance/dpa)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Seeking refuge over the border

    Vast numbers of Syrian refugees had been gathering in border-town camps in neighboring Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan since 2011. By 2015, with the camps full to bursting and residents often unable to find work or educate their children, more and more people decided to seek asylum further afield.

  • Griechenland Mazedonien Flüchtlinge bei Idomeni (Getty Images/M. Cardy)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    A long journey on foot

    In 2015 an estimated 1.5 million people made their way on foot from Greece towards western Europe via the "Balkan route". The Schengen Agreement, which allows passport-free travel within much of the EU, was called into question as refugees headed towards the wealthier European nations.

  • Symbolbild Flüchtlingsboot Küste Libyen (Reuters/D. Zammit Lupi)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Desperate sea crossings

    Tens of thousands of refugees were also attempting the perilous journey across the Mediterranean on overcrowded boats. In April 2015, 800 people of various nationalities drowned when a boat traveling from Libya capsized off the Italian coast. This was to be just one of many similar tragedies - by the end of the year, nearly 4,000 refugees were reported to have died attempting the crossing.

  • Deutschland ungarische Soldaten schließen den Grenzzaun zu Serbien bei Roszke (picture-alliance/epa/B. Mohai)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Pressure on the borders

    Countries along the EU's external border struggled to cope with the sheer number of arrivals. Fences were erected in Hungary, Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria. Asylum laws were tightened and several Schengen area countries introduced temporary border controls.

  • Deutschland Flüchtling macht Selfie mit Merkel in Berlin-Spandau (Reuters/F. Bensch)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Closing the open door

    Critics of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's "open-door" refugee policy claimed it had made the situation worse by encouraging more people to embark on the dangerous journey to Europe. By September 2016, Germany had also introduced temporary checks on its border with Austria.

  • Türkei Flüchtlinge in der Sanliurfa Provinz (Getty Images/AFP/A. Altan)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    Striking a deal with Turkey

    In early 2016, the EU and Turkey signed an agreement under which refugees arriving in Greece could be sent back to Turkey. The deal has been criticised by human rights groups and came under new strain following a vote by the European Parliament in November to freeze talks on Turkey's potential accession to the EU.

  • Griechenland Flüchtlingsunterkünfte in Lagadikia (Getty Images/AFP/S. Mitrolidis)

    How did Europe's refugee crisis start?

    No end in sight

    With anti-immigration sentiment in Europe growing, governments are still struggling to reach a consensus on how to handle the continuing refugee crisis. Attempts to introduce quotas for the distribution of refugees among EU member states have largely failed. Conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere show no signs coming to an end, and the death toll from refugee sea crossings is on the rise.

    Author: Rachel Stewart


Politics of migration

More than 1 million migrants entered the EU in 2015, many of them fleeing war and extreme poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Nearly 900,000 of them made their way to Germany that year.

The bloc is still struggling to deal with the migration, with several member states refusing to host asylum-seekers under a quota system. Visegrad countries, including Hungary and Poland, have rejected measures to resettle asylum-seekers in their borders.

Watch video 26:03
Now live
26:03 mins.

Germany's refugee row: Can Merkel survive?

