German-speaking European country of roughly 8.5 million people; EU and eurozone member. Landlocked, bordered by Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The capital Vienna is also the federal republic's most populous city, with more than 1.8 million residents excluding the suburbs. The mountainous country in the Alps is divided into nine states (Bundesländer). This page collates DW's latest content related to Austria.