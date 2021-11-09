Visit the new DW website

Austria

German-speaking European country of roughly 8.5 million people; EU and eurozone member. Landlocked, bordered by Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Italy, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The capital Vienna is also the federal republic's most populous city, with more than 1.8 million residents excluding the suburbs. The mountainous country in the Alps is divided into nine states (Bundesländer). This page collates DW's latest content related to Austria.

Polish Army Soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the Belarusian border in order to stop immigrants from entering the country in Krynki, Poland on 27 August, 2021. In August only more than 2000 immigrants entered Poland from Belarus. The Polish government decided to build a fence to put a stop to an influx of migrants walking across the Belarus border. The border between Belarus and Poland is also the border of the European Union. Poland accuses the Lukashenko regime of orchestrating the transit of thousands of migrants from the Middle East to put pressure on the EU. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto)

How a Syrian refugee went searching for parents along the Belarus border 09.11.2021

Scores of migrants are stranded in the border region between Belarus, Poland and Lithuania. A refugee based in Austria has headed to Poland in hopes of finding his father and mother. Magdalena Gwozdz-Pallokat reports.
Chairs and tables line up in front of a cafe during preparations for the reopening of restaurants as part of an easing of the country's lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Vienna, Austria May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Coronavirus digest: Austria to apply tough restrictions on unvaccinated 06.11.2021

Starting Monday, Austria will ban unvaccinated patrons from entering cafes, restaurants and large events. Meanwhile, Australia has met its 80% vaccination target. DW has the latest.
ABD0012_20211102 - WIEN - ÖSTERREICH: Ein Mann zündet eine Kerze an im Rahmen eines Gedenkens der Stadt Wien an die Opfer des Terroranschlags vor einem Jahr, am Dienstag, 2. November 2021, in Wien. - FOTO: APA/ROLAND SCHLAGER - 20211102_PD1573

Vienna honors victims of terror attack 1 year later 02.11.2021

Austrian leaders have taken part in a memorial service to remember the people killed during a shooting spree in central Vienna in 2020. Criticism remains over the government's actions in the run-up to the violence.
Schrammsteine in der Sächsischen Schweiz, Sachsen - mountain Schrammsteine in Saxon Switzerland in autumn, Germany

Colorful landscapes – Europe's most beautiful autumn hikes 25.10.2021

A highlight of autumn is nature in all its colorful splendor. Let us show you on which hiking trails you can enjoy the best views – from Austria to Montenegro to England.
Demonstrators with protective suits and masks protest against the government restrictive measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 infections in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

Coronavirus digest: Austria warns of lockdown for unvaccinated 23.10.2021

Unvaccinated Austrians could face new restrictions if pressure on the country's intensive care beds worsens. Follow DW for more.
07.08.2017 +++ The Google logo is shown reflected on an adjacent office building in Irvine, California, U.S. August 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

US reaches agreement to end European digital services taxes 22.10.2021

France, Austria, Italy, Spain and Britain have agreed to withdraw digital services taxes on US tech giants in 2023, while the US will drop retaliatory punitive tariffs.
Austrian Nobel Prize Winner in literature, novelist and playwriter Elfriede Jelinek is seen in her home in Vienna during an interview with the AP on Thursday Oct. 7, 2004, after the award was announced. Jelinek is the first woman since 1996 to obtain the coveted prize, worth $1.3 million. (AP Photo/Rudi Blaha)

Literature Nobel laureate Elfriede Jelinek turns 75 20.10.2021

All the world's an absurd stage: Austrian author and Nobel Prize winner Elfriede Jelinek never minces words in her writing.

DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

What we can learn from very old human poo 14.10.2021

Nearly 3,000 years ago, someone in an Austrian mine pulled down their trousers — and gave scientists an astonishing glimpse into their rich culture.
Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg signs his certificate of appointment during a swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Hofburg palace in Vienna, Austria, on October 10, 2021. - Former Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg takes over as Austrian chancellor after Sebastian Kurz on October 9, 2021 announced he was stepping down as chancellor following pressure on him to resign after he was implicated in a corruption scandal. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)

Scandal-hit Austria: New chancellor, same policies 13.10.2021

Sebastian Kurz has stepped down, but not aside. With close ally Alexander Schallenberg now in the top job, the former chancellor hopes to continue pulling the strings in the background, say analysts.
Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is under investigation on suspicion of corruption offences, leaves after giving a statement at the federal chancellery in Vienna, Austria October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Austria: First arrest in Kurz corruption probe — reports 12.10.2021

The detained woman is accused of destroying evidence in the corruption scandal that toppled Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. He and his allies are suspected of using state money to pay for fake surveys and positive coverage.
ARCHIVE --- AM 12. MAERZ 1938 MARSCHIERT DIE DEUTSCHE WEHRMACHT IN OESTERREICH EIN UND ADOLF HITLER BEGIBT SICH AUF EINE REISE DURCH DOERFER UND STAEDTE BIS NACH WIEN. DIE ABSTIMMUNG VOM 10. APRIL 1938 LEGITIMIERT SCHLIESSLICH AN DER URNE MIT UEBER 99 PROZENT ZUSTIMMUNG DIE DEUTSCHE INVASION. DER SOGENANNTE «ANSCHLUSS» OESTERREICHS IST VOLLZOGEN. ZU DIESEM EREIGNIS STELLEN WIR IHNEN DIESES BILD ZUR VERFUEGUNG --- Auf das in Wien offiziell am 13. Maerz 1938 - ohne Parlament - verabschiedete Gesetz ueber die Wiedervereinigung Oesterreichs mit dem Deutschen Reich folgt unmittelbar der Anschluss Oesterreichs an das Deutsche Reich. Bereits am Vortag sind deutsche Wehrmachts-, SS- und Polizeieinheiten in Oesterreich einmarschiert. Nach seinem Besuch in der Hauptstadt Wien vom 15. Maerz 1938 faehrt der Fuehrer Adolf Hitler im offenen Wagen in Oberoesterreich am Benediktiner-Stift Melk an der Donau vorbei, wo er von einer Gruppe junger Frauen in Trachten mit ausgestrecktem Arm begruesst wird. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Str) | 100 Must-Reads Veza Canetti Die Schildkröten

Austria faces up to Nazi past in Auschwitz 12.10.2021

Austria's new National Exhibition at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial underscores one main point: the country has dropped its victim myth.

The new Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is sworn-in by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (not in the picture) in the presidential chancellery in Vienna, Austria, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Lisa Leutner)

Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as chancellor of Austria 11.10.2021

Alexander Schallenberg, 52, has been sworn in as chancellor of Austria. He replaces Sebastian Kurz, 35, who resigned over the weekend, bowing to critics following raids on his office and party.
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Brdo Congress Center in Kranj, Slovenia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Austria: Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg to take over chancellorship 10.10.2021

Alexander Schallenberg has already met with President Alexander Van der Bellen and is set to be sworn in within days. The coalition between Kurz's Austrian People's Party and the Greens will, however, continue.

08.10.2021, Österreich, Wien: Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), Bundeskanzler von Österreich, spricht bei einem Statement zur Regierungskrise im Bundeskanzleramt. Nach Hausdurchsuchungen des Kanzleramts und des ÖVP-Hauptsitzes am 06.10.2021, wegen schwerer Korruptionsvorwürfe gegen Bundeskanzler Kurz, haben sich die Grünen gegenüber ihres Koalitionspartners scheinbar auf Distanz begeben. Foto: Georg Hochmuth/APA/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announces resignation 09.10.2021

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said he plans to step down, with the country's foreign minister to take his place.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks during a press conference to inform about the future coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions at Weltmuseum in Hofburg Palace in Vienna on April 23, 2021. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP) (Photo by JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images)

New probe against Austria's Chancellor Kurz, this time for corruption 06.10.2021

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is under investigation for media bribery, prosecutors say. His offices and party headquarters were subjected to morning raids by investigators seeking evidence.
Fußball: WM-Qualifikation Europa, Deutschland - Armenien, Gruppenphase, Gruppe J, 5. Spieltag, Mercedes-Benz-Arena. Deutschlands Karim Adeyemi jubelt nach seinem Treffer zum 6:0.

Karim Adeyemi: Germany’s future star on verge of big move 05.10.2021

After making his German national team debut and impressing in Austria, Munich-born Adeyemi looks set to be the next Red Bull Salzburg talent to secure a big move elsewhere, with boyhood club Bayern a likely destination.
