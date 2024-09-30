Austria's hard-right party comes first in national election

PoliticsAustriaAustria's hard-right party comes first in national electionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAustriaKaukab Shairani09/30/2024September 30, 2024With around 29% of the vote, the Freedom Party's preliminary victory marks the first far-right national election win in Austria since WWII. However, the chances of its leader, Herbert Kickl, becoming the next Chancellor remain uncertain.https://p.dw.com/p/4lDmIAdvertisement