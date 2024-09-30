  1. Skip to content
Austria's hard-right party comes first in national election

Kaukab Shairani
September 30, 2024

With around 29% of the vote, the Freedom Party's preliminary victory marks the first far-right national election win in Austria since WWII. However, the chances of its leader, Herbert Kickl, becoming the next Chancellor remain uncertain.

Kaukab Shairani looks into the camera
Kaukab Shairani DW reporter and editor
