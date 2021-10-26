Visit the new DW website

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban (*1963) is a conservative Hungarian politician and jurist. He has been Prime Minister of Hungary twice: currently, since 2010.

Orban leads Hungary's national conservative Fidesz party. His Cabinet introduced major constitutional and legislative reforms, drawing criticism from foreign observers. He advocates social conservatism, nationalism, euroskepticism and rejects any redistribution of refugees across the European Union. Here you can find an automatic compilation of all DW content referring to Viktor Orban.

French far-right leader Marine le Pen, left, shakes hands with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after a joint press conference in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

Hungary: Viktor Orban hosts French far-right leader Marine Le Pen 26.10.2021

Marine Le Pen heavily criticized the European Union during her visit with the Hungarian prime minister in Budapest. Viktor Orban praised Le Pen and said she would help renew the European right.
From front left, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela, European Council President Charles Michel, Czech Republic's Prime Minister Andrej Babis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose during a group photo at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Poland won't be 'blackmailed' says PM Morawiecki while EU stands firm 21.10.2021

The two sides seem worlds apart after the first day of discussions which were intended to be about rising energy prices but ended up being overshadowed by an increasingly bitter feud over the rule of law.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 21.10.2021 21.10.2021

NATO-Russia relations at post-Cold War low - Assault on democracy: the murder of a British MP - Food for thought at the Frankfurt Book Fair - An apology to the Algerian auxiliaries abandoned by France - Hungary's opposition unites against Orban - How to Restore an ecosystem near you - A seasonal peek into an Italian wardrobe - Scottish climate politics as Glasgow prepares to host COP26

Opposition candidate for prime minister Peter Marki-Zay waits at the election headquarters after the opposition primary election in Budapest, Hungary, October 17, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Hungary: Small-town Mayor Marki-Zay to challenge PM Orban in 2022 17.10.2021

Peter Marki-Zay will represent six opposition parties in their bid to oust Prime Minister Viktor Orban in next year's parliamentary election.
Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis, front, with his wife Monika Babisova (right) and regional leaders (left Radek Vondracek), gives a briefing in election staff of ANO movement during the elections to the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. (CTK Photo/Michal Kamaryt)

Opinion: Could other countries follow Czech example? 16.10.2021

The recent election in the Czech Republic shows that a united opposition can topple authoritarian-style governments. It might not be easy, but Hungary and Poland could follow suit, DW's Barbara Wesel writes.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Orban signs resolution supporting Polish court ruling 09.10.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban signed a resolution Saturday supporting a Polish court ruling that gave the Polish constitution primacy over EU law.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gives a speech on the stage of the Varkert Bazar cultural centre in Budapest on September 23, 2021 during the fourth demographic summit. - The meeting is a platform for decision-makers, political players, religious and civic leaders, economic and media actors, as well as representatives of the academic world to think together, discuss the challenges ahead of us and draw up proposals for common solutions. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)

Hungary: Leaders slam migration, LGBTQ at 'family values' summit 23.09.2021

Viktor Orban and Mike Pence are among the conservative leaders and thinkers from around the world meeting in Budapest to "defend" the notion of the nuclear family from "left-wing" attacks.
DAC players applaud their fans after a 1-1 draw against rivals Slovan Bratislava. Thema: DAC, a football team in the ethnic Hungarian city of Dunajska Streda, is causing a stir in Slovakia's top flight. DW, Arpad Szoczi

Orban-backed football club causing a stir in Slovakia 23.09.2021

An ethnic Hungarian football club is thriving in Slovakia's top-flight league, thanks partly to funding from the Hungarian government. DW visited the club, DAC, as they faced off against rivals Slovan Bratislava.
Budapest mayor Gergely Karacsony, one of the frontrunners in a race to unseat Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, holding a campaign event in Budapestt, Hungary on Sept. 17, 2021. The rally marked the start of a primary election that will choose a joint opposition candidate to face off with Hungary's hardline leader in polls next year. (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Hungarian opposition mounts challenge to Orban with unified primaries 18.09.2021

A diverse cast of political parties from the left, liberal and even far-right have come together in an alliance that hopes to build on the success of municipal elections in 2019.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP)

Hungary's Orban accuses EU of blocking COVID recovery funds over LGBTQ row 17.09.2021

Viktor Orban says the EU is punishing Hungary over its LGBTQ stance. Nevertheless, the prime minister did extol the virtues of the single market and vowed Hungary has no intention of leaving the bloc.
Pope Francis shakes hands with Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban at Romanesque Hall in the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest, Hungary, September 12, 2021. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

Pope Francis meets Hungary's Viktor Orban on 4-day Europe trip 12.09.2021

Pope Francis met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose right-wing, anti-immigrant policies clash with Francis' call for countries to welcome refugees. Francis then called for less division in Slovakia.
People taking part in a gay pride parade hold a banner depicting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Hungary's government led by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban passed a law in June prohibiting the display of content depicting homosexuality or gender reassignment to minors, a move that has ignited intense opposition in Hungary while EU lawmakers have urged the European Commission to take swift action against Hungary unless it changes tack. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Hungary orders restrictions on children's books with gay themes 07.08.2021

Children's books in Hungary would need to be sold in "closed packaging" if they deal with LGBTQ issues, according to a new decree. The order stems from a law that critics say conflates homosexuality and pedophilia.
People march across the Szabadsag, or Freedom Bridge over the River Danube in downtown Budapest during a gay pride parade in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, July 24, 2021. Rising anger over policies of Hungary's right-wing government filled the streets of the country's capital on Saturday as thousands of LGBT activists and supporters marched in the city's Pride parade. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Record Budapest Pride stands up to anti-LGBTQ laws 24.07.2021

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has threatened to refuse EU coronavirus aid after the bloc moved against his laws. LGBTQ people expressed fear at the direction the country was going.
Eine Drag Queen schwenkt eine Regenbogenfahne auf einer LGBT-Rechte-Demonstration vor dem ungarischen Parlament. Tausende Menschen haben hier gegen ein geplantes Gesetz demonstriert, das die Informationsrechte und den Schutz von homosexuellen und transsexuellen Jugendlichen einschränken würde. Zu der Kundgebung hatten Menschenrechtsorganisationen und Vereinigungen der LGBT-Gemeinde aufgerufen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Hungary's LGBTQ community: 'We are afraid of losing everything' 22.07.2021

Hungary's anti-LGBTQ legislation has raised the specter of censorship for many who work in the culture branch. Some people even plan to leave the country.

FILE PHOTO: A billboard, part of a campaign by Coca-Cola promoting gay acceptance, which has prompted a political backlash is seen in Budapest, Hungary, August 5, 2019. The writing on the billboard reads: Zero sugar, zero prejudice. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

Hungary PM Orban pledges referendum on LGBTQ law 21.07.2021

Orban said in a live video post that he would hold a vote on whether to push ahead with an anti-LGBTQ law that prompted the European Commission to launch legal action against Budapest.
IT Security Wissenschaftler trainieren im Raum «Cyber Range» im neuen Cybersicherheitszentrum «Athene», wie eingeschleuste Erpresser-Programme («Ransomware») unschädlich gemacht werden können. Kurz vor Weihnachten legen Cyberattacken öffentliche Einrichtungen lahm. Vor allem der Trojaner Emotet treibt sein Unwesen und geht dabei besonders raffiniert vor. (zu dpa «Gefährlicher Anhang - Schadsoftware stört öffentliche Einrichtungen») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: Pegasus — the favorite cyber weapon of dictators 21.07.2021

With few exceptions, spying on the data on cell phones remains a scandal that demands urgent consequences — from us individually, the Pegasus manufacturer NSO, and the EU, says Martin Muno.
