Viktor Orban (*1963) is a conservative Hungarian politician and jurist. He has been Prime Minister of Hungary twice: currently, since 2010.

Orban leads Hungary's national conservative Fidesz party. His Cabinet introduced major constitutional and legislative reforms, drawing criticism from foreign observers. He advocates social conservatism, nationalism, euroskepticism and rejects any redistribution of refugees across the European Union.