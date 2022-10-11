  1. Skip to content
Meet the Germans road trip: Eastern Germany

Rachel Stewart
November 10, 2022

It's time to explore eastern Germany on the next leg of the Meet the Germans road trip, so buckle up and get ready for a good dose of food, culture, dialects and, of course, history.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JI32

By popular demand Rachel is hitting the road to explore local traditions, characteristics and culture in the different regions of Germany. The third leg of the trip takes her east. What does this part of Germany look like, how visible is its GDR history and what else makes the easternmost states unique? 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Rachel presents her new home, Germany, from a fresh perspective. She investigates German clichés and shares her experiences of settling into German life as a Brit abroad. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram. 

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTubeor dw.com/MeettheGermans.

A young woman with long hair sits at an outdoor cafe, holding a pretzel and a beer

Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Rachel's road trip around Germany continues, and this time she's heading south to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to find out all about food, folk festivals and local pride.
CultureOctober 20, 202210:14 min
Meet the Germans Norddeutschland

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Moin! Rachel Stewart heads up north to find out more about "Plattdeutsch," fishy dishes and a very particular tea ceremony.
CultureSeptember 2, 202209:22 min
Rachel Stewart of Meet the Germans holds out a sausage

East Germany, the Berlin Wall and German reunification

East Germany, the Berlin Wall and German reunification

Why was Germany once divided into East and West? And how united is the country today? For October 3, German Unity Day, we share a Meet the Germans video with Rachel Stewart from the 30th anniversary of German reunification in 2020.
CultureOctober 3, 202206:01 min
