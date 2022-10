Why was Germany once divided into East and West? And how united is the country today? For October 3, German Unity Day, we share a Meet the Germans video with Rachel Stewart from the 30th anniversary of German reunification in 2020.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye on German clichés, and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks, she explores a new topic for Meet the Germans – from saunas to asparagus or the ins and outs of German small talk.

