Stasi

The secret police of former East Germany, the German Democratic Republic (GDR). Headquartered in East Berlin it was a repressive intelligence and secret police agency.

The Ministry for State Security (German: Ministerium für Staatssicherheit, MfS) was commonly known as "Stasi" – which is an abbreviation of the German word for State Security: "Staatssicherheit." One of its main tasks was spying on the population, mainly through a vast network of citizens turned informants, and fighting any opposition by overt and covert measures. It was also responsible for both espionage in foreign countries in the time of the the Cold War. Numerous Stasi officials were prosecuted for their crimes after the fall of the GDR in1990. After German reunification, the surveillance files that the Stasi had maintained on millions of East Germans were laid open, so that any citizen could inspect their personal file on request. Here you can find a chronological compilation of all DW content referring to the "Stasi."

30. Januar 2013 Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen # Das Sportforum Berlin in Hohenschönhausen, aufgenommen am 30. Januar 2013, ist der wichtigste und größte Olympia- und Bundesstützpunkt in Berlin sowie Eliteschule des Sports. Foto: Kitty Kleist-Heinrich | Verwendung weltweit

'Stasi club' BFC Dynamo: What happened to the record East German champions? 03.10.2021

With the anniversary of German unification on Sunday, the 10-time East German champions are languishing in the fourth division. BFC Dynamo are a unique club battling with the specters of past and present.
Danyal Bayaz (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), Finanzminister von Baden-Württemberg, steht im Foyer des Landtags von Baden-Württemberg. (Zu dpa «Harte Kritik aus Südwest-CDU an Meldeplattform gegen Steuerbetrug») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: 'Tax snitch' website sparks controversy 02.09.2021

A new internet portal for people to report tax evasion has evoked comparisons to East German snooping tactics. The minister who suggested it also received online abuse, including racial slurs.
ARCHIV - Das Foto zeigt am 15.01.1990 das verwüstete ehemalige Amt für Nationale Sicherheit der DDR im Stadtteil Lichtenberg im Osten von Berlin. Bundespräsident Gauck will sich am 13. Januar 2017 über den Stand der DDR-Aufarbeitung informieren. (zu dpa Bundespräsident Gauck besucht Archiv in früherer Stasi-Zentrale vom 12.01.2017) Foto: ZB/Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany disbands Stasi records agency but saves files 17.06.2021

Thousands of people each month still request a look at the files that the former GDR's feared secret police, the Stasi, had kept on them.

Blick in eine Regal mit Akten im Archiv der Bundesbeauftragten für die Unterlagen des Staatssicherheitsdienstes in Berlin. Aufnahme vom 15.01.2005. Foto: Tim Brakemeier dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Transfer of Stasi records agency closes a chapter of East German history 19.03.2021

The Stasi Records Agency is a legacy of the peaceful revolution in the GDR. Now its name is disappearing, but its spirit is to live on elsewhere.
Das Gebäude des Ministeriums für Staatssicherheit der DDR von der Frankuirter Alle aus gesehen. Aufnahme vom 24.09.1985. | Verwendung weltweit

East German Stasi and Polish secret service shared deep distrust 13.03.2021

Officially, East Germany and Poland were "socialist brother countries." But new evidence reveals that their intelligence services shared a mutual distrust and dislike.
ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - MAY 25, 2018: Nord Stream Managing Director Matthias Warnig ahead of the plenary session at the 2018 St Petersburg International Economic Forum at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Centre. Vladimir Smirnov/TASS Host Photo Agency Foto: Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/dpa |

Who is Nord Stream's Matthias Warnig, Putin's friend from East Germany? 25.01.2021

Alexei Navalny's investigative video about "Putin's Palace" has been viewed millions of times. It mentions many Russians — and one German. How is Matthias Warnig, a business manager and former Stasi agent, involved?
Das Gebäude des Ministeriums für Staatssicherheit der DDR von der Frankuirter Alle aus gesehen. Aufnahme vom 24.09.1985. | Verwendung weltweit

An uncertain future for Berlin's former Stasi headquarters 20.01.2021

The complex once housed the repressive East German secret police and espionage service. Some fear the history will be lost forever.

James Bond 007 - Leben und sterben Lassen (Live And Let Die, GB 1978, Regie: Guy Hamilton) Roger Moore / Vorspann, Einleitung, Anfang, Intro, Logo, Filmanfang, Blick durch Pistolenlauf, Blende; Gun Barrel Sequence /------WICHTIG: Nutzung nur redaktionell mit Filmtitelnennung bzw. Berichterstattung über diesen Film. Buch- und Kalendernutzung nur nach Absprache. ------IMPORTANT: To be used solely for editorial coverage of this specific motion picture/TV programme.

'We never sleep': Exhibition explores secret life of spies 24.09.2020

Artists dive into the secret world of espionage in a new exhibition at Frankfurt's Shirn Kunsthalle. The spy profession started long before James Bond made it popular — and for good reason.

The photographer extensively documented life in former East Germany. A retrospective in Berlin shows his work.

Harald Hauswald: East Germany's most heavily monitored photographer 15.09.2020

The photographer extensively documented life in the former GDR and had his every move watched by the Stasi. Now, he has a retrospective of his work in Berlin.
DDR-Geschichte(n) auf BBC-Radio - Moderator Austin Harrison (l.) im Kreise seiner Kollegen während der BBC-Sendung Briefe ohne Unterschrift

Berlin exhibition shows how BBC London became an enemy of the GDR 25.05.2020

"Letters without Signature" was the name of the radio program in which anonymous mail from East Germany was read out loud. A new exhibition shows how what once happened over the airwaves is still happening — just online.
ARCHIV - Demonstranten stuermen am 15. Januar 1990 die Zentrale der Staatssicherheit der DDR, Stasi, in Berlin. Am 15. Januar 1990 - zwei Monate nach dem Mauerfall - hatten Demonstranten die Stasi-Zentrale besetzt. Mit einem Festakt der Bundesbehoerde fuer die Stasi-Unterlagen wird am Freitag, 15. Januar 2010, in Berlin dem 20. Jahrestag der Stuermung und Besetzung der Stasi-Zentrale gedacht. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck, Archiv) --- FILE - In this Jan. 15, 1990 file photo East German demonstrators break through the glass doors of former East German secret police headquarter in East Berlin, Monday. Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the house before storming and building a symbolic brick wall at the entrances. (AP Photo/Jockel Finck, File) |

Stasi HQ storming: German president praises 'democratic act' 15.01.2020

Thirty years ago, crowds of people prevented East Germany's feared secret police from shredding files in the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Frank-Walter Steinmeier urged society to heed the lessons.
Der Bundesbeauftragte für die Unterlagen des Staatssicherheitsdienstes (BStU), Roland Jahn, spricht 18.05.2011 in Rostock bei seinem Besuch der Dokumentations- und Gedenstätte in der ehemaligen Untersuchungshaftanstalt der Stasi zu Besuchern und Journalisten. Das Gefängnis inmitten von Bürogebäuden der Stasi wurde von 1958-1960 gebaut. Die Aufnahme des dpa-Fotografen Bernd Wüstneck hat im Wettbewerb dpa-Bild des Jahres 2011 den 1. Platz in der Kategorie Porträts gewonnen. Zum elften Mal hat die dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH ihre Bilder des Jahres prämiert. Sie zeichnet dabei von einer unabhängigen Jury ausgewählte Top-Fotos aus ihren Bilderdiensten aus. Foto: Bernd Wüstneck dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

The Stasi's in-house doctorates should be relabeled, says official 25.12.2019

East Germany's secret police had a secret university faculty where agents could graduate. Their qualifications are recognized in Germany now. But the man overseeing the old Stasi vaults wants them renamed for all to see.
Berlin Lichtenberg; StasiMuseum, Forschungs- und Gedenkstätte Normannenstraße, ehemals Miniterium für Staatssicherheit Berlin *** Berlin Lichtenberg StasiMuseum research and Memorial Norman Street formerly Miniterium for Stasi Berlin

Thieves strike Berlin's Stasi Museum 01.12.2019

The burglars made off with artifacts, medals and jewelry from the museum dedicated to East Germany's infamous secret police. The heist came just days after a similar incident at Dresden's Green Vault.

Tortured in an East German prison 04.11.2019

Chris Henschke was tortured in a prison in the former GDR after holding up a sign to protest against human rights abuses. To this day, he suffers from the trauma it caused him.

The Holocaust survivor who was a Stasi informant 04.11.2019

Holocaust survivor Salomea Genin decided to become an informant for the famous East German secret police 'Stasi' The Jewish woman thought she was fighting fascism — until she saw the truth.
08.11.2018*****BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 8: People visit the check point Charlie on the 29th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany on November 8, 2018. Brandenburg Gate is an 18th-century neoclassical monument in Berlin, built on the orders of Prussian king Frederick William II after the (temporarily) successful restoration of order during the early Batavian Revolution. One of the best-known landmarks of Germany, it was built on the site of a former city gate that marked the start of the road from Berlin to the town of Brandenburg an der Havel, which used to be capital of the Margraviate of Brandenburg. The Berlin Wall was a guarded concrete barrier that physically and ideologically divided Berlin from 1961 to 1989. Constructed by the German Democratic Republic (GDR, East Germany), starting on 13 August 1961, the Wall completely cut off (by land) West Berlin from surrounding East Germany and from East Berlin until government officials opened it in November 1989. Berlin Wall had the length of 156,4 kilometers and was built to prevent the fleeing from East Berlin to the West which kept being a symbol for Cold War to this day. Abdulhamid Hosbas / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

West Berliners said I had a 'look of uncertainty' 20.10.2019

Hardy Graupner was working as a journalist in East Germany the night the Wall fell. Now a reporter for Deutsche Welle, he remembers the mixture of optimism and trepidation he felt as the world opened up to him.
