Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Rachel Stewart
14 hours ago

Rachel's road trip around Germany continues, and this time she's heading south to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to find out all about food, folk festivals and local pride.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IQmb

By popular demand Rachel is hitting the road to discover the unique traditions, characteristics and culture that Germany's different regions have to offer. The second leg of the trip takes her down south. What makes this part of Germany unique? 

In the Meet the Germans video series, Rachel presents her new home, Germany, from a fresh perspective. She investigates German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life as a Brit abroad. 

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube  or dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Meet the Germans Norddeutschland

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Northern Germany: Meet the Germans road trip

Moin! Rachel Stewart heads up north to find out more about "Plattdeutsch," fishy dishes and a very particular tea ceremony.
CultureSeptember 2, 202209:22 min
DW Meet the Germans - Colonialism

The German colonial empire

The German colonial empire

Germany is often praised internationally for its willingness to face up to the past. So why do we hear so little about the country's colonial history? Rachel Stewart finds out for Meet the Germans.
HistoryAugust 3, 202207:09 min
Rachel Stewart | Meet the Germans Turkish

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

What's it like to be part of the German-Turkish community?

More than 60 years after Turkish "guest workers" started coming to Germany, Rachel Stewart looks at the legacy of that generation and German-Turkish culture today.
CultureJanuary 27, 202209:38 min
Show more stories
Africa

A young Black woman speaks into a yellow microphone

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

Fighting domestic violence with music in rural Ghana

SocietyOctober 20, 202202:16 min
More from Africa

Asia

Newly elected president of India’s main opposition Congress party Mallikarjun Kharge

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Can a non-Gandhi president revive India's Congress party?

Politics22 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Fussball UEFA Womens Champions League VfL Wolfsburg - SKN St. Pölten

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Wolfsburg out to upset wealthy Champions League rivals

Soccer14 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A man on a bicycle, long line of cars

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Russian feminists help men avoid draft

Conflicts17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A charred area of Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

A look inside Iran's notorious Evin prison

Human Rights19 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A toy holds up a sign saying "Looking for a job"

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Will the Great Resignation trend end soon?

Business20 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
