Meet the Germans: Southern Germany's culture

Rachel's road trip around Germany continues, and this time she's heading south to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg to find out all about food, folk festivals and local pride.

By popular demand Rachel is hitting the road to discover the unique traditions, characteristics and culture that Germany's different regions have to offer. The second leg of the trip takes her down south. What makes this part of Germany unique?

In the Meet the Germans video series, Rachel presents her new home, Germany, from a fresh perspective. She investigates German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life as a Brit abroad.

Follow Meet the Germans on Instagram.

Or for more Meet the Germans videos head to YouTube or dw.com/MeettheGermans.