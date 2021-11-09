Saxony-Anhalt is a landlocked federal state in Germany's East. Because of the chemical industry, Saxony-Anhalt attracts more foreign direct investments than any other state there.

The state's chemical industry is important, with one of the biggest chemical producing areas to be found around the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen. But the state is also the location of numerous wind farms producing wind-turbine energy. This page collatesDW content on Saxony-Anhalt.