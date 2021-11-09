Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Saxony-Anhalt

Saxony-Anhalt is a landlocked federal state in Germany's East. Because of the chemical industry, Saxony-Anhalt attracts more foreign direct investments than any other state there.

The state's chemical industry is important, with one of the biggest chemical producing areas to be found around the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen. But the state is also the location of numerous wind farms producing wind-turbine energy. This page collatesDW content on Saxony-Anhalt.

Corona Bautzen, Datum von 08.11.2021.

Germany: In Saxony, the long COVID winter has already begun 09.11.2021

In the eastern city of Bautzen, everyone wants to see an end to the pandemic. But residents remain bitterly divided about how to get there.
DW Ausfahrt Kultur – Entdeckungen in Sachsen Folgenbild 1 deutsch

'Destination Culture:' a DW tour across Germany 06.11.2021

A tour of the cultural treasures of the eastern German state of Saxony kicks off DW's multimedia series "Destination Culture" on November 6.
PK zum neuen Brandgutachten zum Tod von Oury Jalloh in 2005, Dessau, Sachsen-Anhalt.

Oury Jalloh death: German prosecutors accused of obstructing justice 03.11.2021

A new reconstruction of the 2005 burning death of Oury Jalloh in a police cell has again underlined flaws in the official explanation. The Sierra Leonean man's family believe original investigators obstructed justice.
09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony 03.11.2021

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.

Reiner Haseloff (CDU), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen-Anhalt, präsentiert eine wahrscheinlich 1500 Jahre alte Tonfigur eines knienden Mannes aus der mexikanischen Teotihuacan-Kultur. Insgesamt handelt es sich um 13 Artefakte aus der mittelamerikanischen Kultur, die die Polizei im Keller eines Hauses in der Altmark ausgegraben hatte. Die Staatskanzlei in Magdeburg plant die Rückgabe der Maya-Skulpturen an Mexiko und Guatemala Ende Mai.

Germany to return Mayan ancient artifacts to Guatemala and Mexico 01.11.2021

The historic objects were discovered last year in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. The owner says he bought them at a flea market in Leipzig in 2003 not knowing where they came from.

05.12.2018, Sachsen, Großröhrsdorf: Omar Kabir Alipoor, Mitarbeiter aus Afghanistan, bedient eine Maschine in der Produktion der Firma Thieme Fashion. Beim 15. Branchentag der Lausitzer Textil- und Bekleidungsindustrie beraten die Teilnehmer über die Fachkräftesituation, die Erfahrungen bei der Integration ausländischer Mitarbeiter sowie grenzüberschreitende Aktivitäten zur Gewinnung ausländischer Fachkräfte. Foto: Monika Skolimowska/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

German companies look for new ways to attract skilled foreign workers 19.10.2021

A state-funded recruiting company is looking to make matches between foreign students and small and medium sized businesses in the Lausitz region in Germany.
06.10.2021, Wuppertal - Polizeikräfte gehen in eine Wohnung. Bei einer Großrazzia gegen Geldwäsche und organisierte Kriminalität hat die Polizei am Mittwochmorgen in Nordrhein-Westfalen, Niedersachsen und Bremen Wohnungen und Büros durchsucht und zehn Haftbefehle vollstreckt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Police raids in 3 states target international money laundering network 06.10.2021

Police special forces units have carried out raids North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Bremen. It's thought that some illegal profits may have been channeled to finance terror activities in Syria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attend a military swear in ceremony of German army Bundeswehr, in Seedorf, Germany September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Merkel, defense minister meet soldiers behind Afghanistan evacuation 22.09.2021

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer praised Bundeswehr soldiers for "achieving incredible things" by getting thousands out of Afghanistan.
Wolfgang Wetzel, Spitzenkandidat der Grünen, läuft mit Wahlplakaten durch die Innenstadt. Das Verwaltungsgericht Chemnitz entschied, dass die Plakate mit dem Slogan «Hängt die Grünen» der rechtsextremen Splitterpartei «III. Weg» trotz einer Verfügung der Stadt Zwickau hängen bleiben dürfen. Jedoch dürfe die Partei ihre Plakate nur in Abstand von mindestens 100 Metern zu Wahlwerbung der Grünen aufhängen. Die Grünen wollen daher eine Höchstzahl an Plakaten aufhängen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

'Hang the Greens' posters must be removed, German court rules 21.09.2021

Overruling an earlier decision, judges ordered a small far-right party to remove its controversial posters that appeared to target the Green Party.
Solarpark und Windräder, Amsdorf, Landkreis Mansfeld-Südharz, Sachsen-Anhalt, Deutschland, Europa

The renaissance of eastern Germany's solar valley 21.09.2021

In the Eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt, a once burgeoning solar industry had to close up shop. Now Swiss company Meyer Burger has moved to Saxony-Anhalt to give it another go.
2021, Dresden, Deutschland, Tino Chrupalla, AfD- Bundessprecher, spricht mit einer FFP2-Maske mit AfD-Logo in der Dresdener Messehalle beim Bundesparteitag der AfD zu Medienvertretern. Ein Thema ist der Beschluss des Wahlprogramms für die Bundestagswahl. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

The AfD in Saxony: Germany's far-right stronghold 14.09.2021

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has its strongholds in the very east of the country. Its top candidate, Tino Chrupalla, battles against societal change. And is set to win — in some regions, at least.
Tuebingen 11.08.2021 Bundestagswahlkampf 2021 CDU: Ein Leibwaechter und zwei Polizisten beobachten die Wahlkampfveranstaltung Tuebinger Marktfruehstueck mit Daniel Guenther (Ministerpraesident des Landes Schleswig-Holstein) und Staatsministerin Annette Widmann - Mauz und muessen bei einem Zwischenfall eingreifen als eine verwirrte Frau die Politiker beleidigt. FOTO: ULMER Pressebildagentur xxNOxMODELxRELEASExx

Germany: Police find weapons in right-wing raid 10.09.2021

The nine suspects, six of whom are reservists in the German army, were between 37 and 53 years old. They face up to two years in prison if charged and convicted of forming an armed group.
Zwei Bagger und ein Radlader sind bei Bergungsarbeiten an den Überresten eines Hauses im Einsatz, das am Donnerstag (02.09.2021) durch eine Explosion vollständig zerstört wurde (Aufnahme mit einer Drohne). Daneben steht das stark beschädigte Nachbarhaus. Bei dem Unglück waren zwei Menschen in dem Nachbarhaus leicht verletzt worden. Zwei Menschen aus dem zerstörten Haus werden noch vermisst. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German police probe mysterious home and car blasts 04.09.2021

The home of a married couple exploded in Bavaria before a car registered to the same address crashed into a large truck, with a body found at each site.

#51033184 - Umfrage / Bewertung © Photo-K -

German election: How reliable are opinion polls? 24.08.2021

The Brexit referendum, the US elections in 2016 and this year's state elections in Germany's Saxony-Anhalt: Pollsters often get it wrong. So how relevant are opinion polls ahead of the federal election?
A patient receives the first of two injections with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a care home DRK-Seniorenwohnpark Grossraeschen, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues in Grossraeschen, Germany, December 27, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Pool

Saline instead of COVID vaccine: German nurse speaks out about scandal 12.08.2021

The German nurse accused of injecting saline solution instead of the COVID-19 vaccine said it was "a one-time incident." More than 8,000 people could be affected, authorities said.
arietinum cicer erbse erbsen ernährung essen gemüse haufen hülsenfrucht hülsenfrüchte kichererbse kichererbsen kochen küche lebensmittel nahrung samen viele zutat zutaten Quelle: Fotolia: #31409638 - Kichererbsen © VRD

Climate change enables chickpea cultivation in Germany 09.08.2021

Some 70% of the world's chickpeas come from India. Transporting the popular pulse leaves quite a CO2 footprint. Now a farmer in Saxony-Anhalt in Germany is taking advantage of climate change
Show more articles