 Germany′s 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt | DW Travel | DW | 12.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Federal States of Germany

Germany's 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt

The 18th century dukes created artistic landscaped gardens here; the Bauhaus masters ushered in the era of modern architecture. For visitors, that means UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

  • Bildergalerie Gartenreich Wörlitz

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Dessau-Wörlitz Gardens

    This magical park landscape was one of the first and finest English gardens in Germany. Dating back to the 18th century it combines nature, architecture and art. The gardens are also home to the famous Wörlitz castle and the entire ensemble is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

  • Quedlinburg Schlossberg UNESCO Weltkulturerbe

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Quedlinburg

    The small town of Quedlinburg is located north of the Harz mountains. It is famous for its magnificent cathedral that can be seen from far away. The historic town center with its cobbled streets and 2000 half-timbered houses is like an open-air museum: you can stroll around at your leisure and even better, there is no entrance fee.

  • Hundertwasserhaus in Magdeburg

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Magdeburg

    The state capital Magdeburg has a famous cathedral as well. Besides its medieval city Magdeburg has some fine examples of modern architecture. The Green Citadel was one of the final projects by Austrian architect Friedrich Hundertwasser and completed in 2005, several years after his death.

  • Zentrum von Halle Sachsen-Anhalt mit der Marktkirche, dem Roten Turm und dem Händel-Denkmal

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Handel’s birthplace Halle

    This is the largest city in Saxony-Anhalt. The famous composer Georg Friedrich Handel was born here in 1685. The city on the River Saale failed in its attempt to be renamed "Handelstadt" however it does celebrate its famous son with a Handel monument and tourists can visit the house where he was born which today is a museum.

  • Deutschland Walpurgisnacht auf dem Brocken im Harz

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Walpurgis night in the Harz Mountains

    According to legend, witches come to the Harz Mountains every year on the last day of April to dance the night away thereby driving the winter away. German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe immortalized this legend in his famous tragedy Faust. Nowadays people dress up as witches and party in various locations in the Harz region.

  • Flussaue Elbe Elbaue Tangermünde Sachsen-Anhalt

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    The Elbe River

    The Elbe river flows right through Saxony-Anhalt. This largely unspoiled stretch of the river is home to many endangered species of animals and plants. UNESCO named the Middle Elbe a Biosphere Reserve in 1997. The cycle path beside the river is popular with visitors and locals alike.

  • Welterbe Bauhaus Dessau

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Bauhaus in Dessau

    The Bauhaus school of architecture, art and design was founded in Weimar by Walter Gropius in 1919. But in 1925 it moved to Dessau and the building from that year remains a prime example of modern architecture. Visitors can visit the Bauhaus workshops and spend the night here.

  • Wittenberg feiert Reformationstag

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Luther city Wittenberg

    In 1517, reformist Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the church door in Wittenberg attacking the sale of indulgences and papal abuses. Luther’s protest is widely regarded as the initial catalyst for the Protestant Reformation. Today the city is home to a bronze statue of Luther, who sternly watches visitors and locals as they pass by.

  • Saale-Unstrut-Gebiet Weinbau

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Germany’s northernmost wine region

    The Saale-Unstrut region is perhaps one of Germany's lesser-known wine-growing areas. It is home to the nation's most northern vineyards and looks back on a 1,000 year history of wine production. It now boasts 40 vineyards dedicated to improving the fine wines from the region, such as Silvaner, Pinot gris and Blauer Portugieser.

  • Splash Festival 2014 Ferropolis

    10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

    Ferropolis, city of iron industrial site

    Strip mining left scars in the Saxony-Anhalt landscapes. But creative minds have turned them into a tourist attraction called Ferropolis or city of iron. It features huge excavators that serve as witnesses to over 100 years of industrial heritage. Opened in 2005 this industrial cultural site regularly hosts a number of concerts and festivals, especially during the summer months.

    Author: Heike Mund


Saxony-Anhalt is rich in Romanesque cathedrals and old half-timbered houses. Quedlinburg and Magdeburg, two of the oldest places in Germany, are in this eastern German state. More than 1000 years ago, it was the seat of power of the Holy Roman emperor Otto the Great. Last but not least, Saxony-Anhalt was home to the Protestant reformer Martin Luther.  

Watch video 01:21
Now live
01:21 mins.

Travel tips Saxony-Anhalt

Quedlinburg

In the narrow lanes of this World Heritage site in the Harz Mountains, some 2000 timber-framed houses from almost eight centuries crouch below the mighty Castle Hill. Check-in host Lukas Stege says the thousand-year-old town is especially lovely in Advent.

Watch video 09:47
Now live
09:47 mins.

Exploring Quedlinburg

 

Harz Mountains

In the winter, snow transforms the Harz Mountains into a white fairyland.  You can climb to their highest summit, the Brocken (1141 meters) on your own, or take the historic steam train. 

Watch video 03:43
Now live
03:43 mins.

Germany's Harz Mountains in winter

Dessau

In 2019 the Bauhaus will be celebrating its 100th birthday with nation-wide events. Many original buildings designed by the famous school of art, architecture and design still stand in Dessau. Check-in host Nicole Frölich presents them.

Watch video 11:43
Now live
11:43 mins.

Bauhaus tour of Dessau

Eisleben

If a worldwide survey were to ask who were the most famous Germans, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther would certainly be among them. He was baptized in the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Eisleben on November 11th, 1483. 

Watch video 01:00
Now live
01:00 mins.

#DailyDrone: Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Eisleben

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.

DW recommends

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt

We explore the German state of Saxony-Anhalt and visit its many attractions including artistically landscaped gardens and modern Bauhaus architecture. (20.03.2015)  

WWW links

Check-in: The TV Travel Magazine  

Audios and videos on the topic

Travel tips Saxony-Anhalt  

Exploring Quedlinburg  

Germany's Harz Mountains in winter  

Bauhaus tour of Dessau  

#DailyDrone: Church of St. Peter and St. Paul, Eisleben  

Related content

Weihnachtstradition Schwibbogen

The Ore Mountains sparkle at Christmas 11.12.2018

In the Ore Mountains, or "Erzgebirge," of Germany, Christmas is celebrated as a festival of lights. Many of the traditions, which have been maintained for generations, originate in the days when silver was mined here.

Daily Drone

#DailyDrone: Hexentanzplatz, Thale 26.11.2018

High above the Bodetal valley in the Harz mountains lies the Hexentanzplatz or witches' dance area. Legend has it that witches gathered here on Walpurgis Night. Our drone followed the tracks of the witches.

Feuerwerk zum Jahreswechsel in Berlin 2018

Hotel prices rise in Berlin for New Year's Eve 07.12.2018

Whoever wants to celebrate the turn of the year in the German capital has to pay an average of 68 percent more than usual for an overnight stay in a hotel room. This is the most expensive in Germany.

Advertisement
04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 