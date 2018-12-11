Germany's 16 States: Saxony-Anhalt

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Dessau-Wörlitz Gardens This magical park landscape was one of the first and finest English gardens in Germany. Dating back to the 18th century it combines nature, architecture and art. The gardens are also home to the famous Wörlitz castle and the entire ensemble is a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Quedlinburg The small town of Quedlinburg is located north of the Harz mountains. It is famous for its magnificent cathedral that can be seen from far away. The historic town center with its cobbled streets and 2000 half-timbered houses is like an open-air museum: you can stroll around at your leisure and even better, there is no entrance fee.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Magdeburg The state capital Magdeburg has a famous cathedral as well. Besides its medieval city Magdeburg has some fine examples of modern architecture. The Green Citadel was one of the final projects by Austrian architect Friedrich Hundertwasser and completed in 2005, several years after his death.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Handel’s birthplace Halle This is the largest city in Saxony-Anhalt. The famous composer Georg Friedrich Handel was born here in 1685. The city on the River Saale failed in its attempt to be renamed "Handelstadt" however it does celebrate its famous son with a Handel monument and tourists can visit the house where he was born which today is a museum.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Walpurgis night in the Harz Mountains According to legend, witches come to the Harz Mountains every year on the last day of April to dance the night away thereby driving the winter away. German author Johann Wolfgang von Goethe immortalized this legend in his famous tragedy Faust. Nowadays people dress up as witches and party in various locations in the Harz region.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt The Elbe River The Elbe river flows right through Saxony-Anhalt. This largely unspoiled stretch of the river is home to many endangered species of animals and plants. UNESCO named the Middle Elbe a Biosphere Reserve in 1997. The cycle path beside the river is popular with visitors and locals alike.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Bauhaus in Dessau The Bauhaus school of architecture, art and design was founded in Weimar by Walter Gropius in 1919. But in 1925 it moved to Dessau and the building from that year remains a prime example of modern architecture. Visitors can visit the Bauhaus workshops and spend the night here.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Luther city Wittenberg In 1517, reformist Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to the church door in Wittenberg attacking the sale of indulgences and papal abuses. Luther’s protest is widely regarded as the initial catalyst for the Protestant Reformation. Today the city is home to a bronze statue of Luther, who sternly watches visitors and locals as they pass by.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Germany’s northernmost wine region The Saale-Unstrut region is perhaps one of Germany's lesser-known wine-growing areas. It is home to the nation's most northern vineyards and looks back on a 1,000 year history of wine production. It now boasts 40 vineyards dedicated to improving the fine wines from the region, such as Silvaner, Pinot gris and Blauer Portugieser.

10 reasons to love Saxony-Anhalt Ferropolis, city of iron industrial site Strip mining left scars in the Saxony-Anhalt landscapes. But creative minds have turned them into a tourist attraction called Ferropolis or city of iron. It features huge excavators that serve as witnesses to over 100 years of industrial heritage. Opened in 2005 this industrial cultural site regularly hosts a number of concerts and festivals, especially during the summer months. Author: Heike Mund



Saxony-Anhalt is rich in Romanesque cathedrals and old half-timbered houses. Quedlinburg and Magdeburg, two of the oldest places in Germany, are in this eastern German state. More than 1000 years ago, it was the seat of power of the Holy Roman emperor Otto the Great. Last but not least, Saxony-Anhalt was home to the Protestant reformer Martin Luther.

Quedlinburg

In the narrow lanes of this World Heritage site in the Harz Mountains, some 2000 timber-framed houses from almost eight centuries crouch below the mighty Castle Hill. Check-in host Lukas Stege says the thousand-year-old town is especially lovely in Advent.

Harz Mountains

In the winter, snow transforms the Harz Mountains into a white fairyland. You can climb to their highest summit, the Brocken (1141 meters) on your own, or take the historic steam train.

Dessau

In 2019 the Bauhaus will be celebrating its 100th birthday with nation-wide events. Many original buildings designed by the famous school of art, architecture and design still stand in Dessau. Check-in host Nicole Frölich presents them.

Eisleben

If a worldwide survey were to ask who were the most famous Germans, the Protestant reformer Martin Luther would certainly be among them. He was baptized in the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Eisleben on November 11th, 1483.

