Martin Luther

In 1517 Martin Luther penned a document attacking the selling of indulgences. His 95 Theses were to spark the Reformation and the split with the Catholic Church.

Germany is celebrating the 500th anniversary of this act. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content related to Luther.

Eine Szene, die den Reformator Martin Luther vor dem Reichstag in Worms zeigt, ist am 13.02.2017 in Worms (Rheinland-Pfalz) als Teil des Luther-Denkmals im Heylshofpark zu sehen. 1521 weigerte sich der Mönch Martin Luther auf dem Reichstag in Worms, seine als aufrührerisch bezeichneten Lehren zu widerrufen. Das Datum gilt als ein wichtiges Datum der Reformation. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa

500 years after Luther and the Diet of Worms the ecumenical movement is strong 16.04.2021

Showdown in Worms: Five centuries ago the monk and the emperor went face to face. Martin Luther refused to withdraw his criticism of what he saw as corruption and venality in the Catholic Church. The rest is history.
ARCHIV - ILLUSTRATION - Ein 17-Jähriger benutzt am 01.04.2015 in Würzburg das iPhone 6. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand /dpa (zu dpa «Studie: Smartphones setzen Kinder unter Stress» vom 01.10.2015) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

A new Bible version for the smartphone generation 21.01.2021

While interest in religion decreases, a new Bible for the digital age, with simpler words and short sentences, aims to reach young people in Germany. 
Eine Szene, die den Reformator Martin Luther vor dem Reichstag in Worms zeigt, ist am 13.02.2017 in Worms (Rheinland-Pfalz) als Teil des Luther-Denkmals im Heylshofpark zu sehen. 1521 weigerte sich der Mönch Martin Luther auf dem Reichstag in Worms, seine als aufrührerisch bezeichneten Lehren zu widerrufen. Das Datum gilt als ein wichtiges Datum der Reformation. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

500 years after Martin Luther's excommunication: A chance for ecumenical Christianity 03.01.2021

500 years after Martin Luther's excommunication: A chance for ecumenical Christianity 03.01.2021

The first major schism of the Catholic Church was made official in 1521. The pope excommunicated the initiator of the Reformation, Martin Luther. The monk had referred to the pontiff as the "Antichrist."
links: Circa 1530, German theologian and religious reformer Martin Luther (1483 - 1546). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) rechts: GRAND RAPIDS, MI - DECEMBER 9: President-elect Donald Trump looks on during a rally at the DeltaPlex Arena, December 9, 2016 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his victory tour across the country. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

What Donald Trump and Reformer Martin Luther have in common 10.09.2020

In the exhibition "From Luther to Twitter," Berlin's Deutsches Historisches Museum explores the connection between media and politics — from the printing press to social media.
Zu sehen sind Impressionen vom March on Washington. | Anti-Rassismus-Kundgebung in Washington ++++ Ich habe sie heute auf dem March on Washington in DC aufgenommen. Quelle: DW/ C. Bleiker. Schlagworte: March on Washington, Washington DC, Afroamerikaner, Black Lives Matter.

March on Washington 2020: History in the making 29.08.2020

On the anniversary of Martin Luther King's "I have a dream" speech, Washington saw another racial justice protest. People from across the US heard a clear message: If you want change, vote! DW's Carla Bleiker was there.
Zu sehen sind Impressionen vom March on Washington. | Anti-Rassismus-Kundgebung in Washington ++++ Ich habe sie heute auf dem March on Washington in DC aufgenommen. Quelle: DW/ C. Bleiker. Schlagworte: March on Washington, Washington DC, Afroamerikaner, Black Lives Matter.

March on Washington — in pictures 28.08.2020

Thousands of people gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., where Martin Luther King Jr. had delivered the historic "I have a dream" speech 57 years ago.

28.08.2020 *** People participate in the March on Washington, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s I Have A Dream speech. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) |

March on Washington: Thousands protest racism in US capital 28.08.2020

This year's march to commemorate the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr's "I Have a Dream" speech comes at a time of widespread outrage over police violence in the US. Tens of thousands gathered to call for justice.
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 19: Congressman John Lewis chats with addresses audience attending Nashville Public Library Award to Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis - Literary Award on November 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

US civil rights pioneer, congressman John Lewis dies 18.07.2020

John Lewis, the long-time member of the US House of Representatives and decades-long civil rights activist, has died. The 80-year-old had announced in December that he had advanced pancreatic cancer.
04.02.2020, Sachsen-Anhalt, Wittenberg: Eine als Judensau bezeichnete mittelalterliche Schmähskulptur ist an der Aussenmauer der Stadtkirche Sankt Marien in Wittenberg zu sehen. Das Oberlandesgericht Naumburg verkündet heute (04.02.2020) voraussichtlich eine Entscheidung über die Entfernung des antijüdischen Reliefs. Ein Mann hat gegen die evangelische Gemeinde geklagt, weil er sich durch die Schmähplastik beleidigt fühlt. Er fordert, das als Judensau bekannte Sandsteinrelief von der Kirchenfassade zu entfernen. Der Kläger ist Mitglied einer jüdischen Gemeinde. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung über den Fall +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany: Court rules anti-Semitic art can remain on church facade 04.02.2020

A county court ruled that the offensive medieval artwork is part of a UNESCO World Heritage site and cannot be touched. The Stadtkirche in Wittenberg was the first church to ever hold a mass in German instead of Latin.
4. Reihe, 3. Relief: Arbeit an der Bibeluebersetzung, mit Inschrift Lassend mir die Wort still ston, von links nach rechts: Leo Jud, Pfarrer am St. Peter, der Sprachgelehrte Theodor Bibiliander und Zwingli, eine Detailansicht der Zwinglituer am Suedportal des Grossmuensters in Zuerich, aufgenommen am 26. Oktober 2016 in Zuerich. Abgesehen von den vier Eckfeldern entstammen die Motive der Bonzetuer der zuercherischen Reformationsgeschichte. Die Tuer wurde von 1935 bis 1939 von Otto Muench (1885-1965) erschaffen und 1939 am Grossmuenster Suedportal eingesetzt. 24 quadratische Reliefszenen, sechs Reihen a vier Szenen, zieren die Zwinglituer. Die Motive der Bronzetuer werden von unten links nach oben rechts gelesen. |

Switzerland remembers Protestant Reformation leader Ulrich Zwingli 20.01.2019

Ulrich Zwingli has been remembered at an ecumenical service in Zurich, Switzerland. Zwingli quarrelled with Germany's Martin Luther about the ritual of communion.
ARCHIV - Laserstrahlen setzen am Dienstag (30.12.2008) bei einer Pressevorführung in Detmold (Kreis Lippe) das Hermannsdenkmal in Szene. Die Lichtinzenierung und Illumination findet im Vorfeld der Feierlichkeiten zur Begrüßung des Varusjahres 2009 am Silvesterabend statt. Am 15. Mai beginnt die dreiteilige Archäologie-Ausstellung Imperium - Konflikt - Maythos in Nordrhein-Westfalen und Niedersachsen. Foto: Friso Gentsch dpa/lnw/lni (zu Themenpaket) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

10 famous German monuments and statues 07.09.2018

Erected to commemorate events and people, monuments and statues are reminders of the past, cast in stone and bronze. These 10 structures are among Germany's most distinctive sites of remembrance.

Bildunterschrift:30Th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Landing On The Moon (9 Of 20): Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., Lunar Module Pilot, Is Photographed Walking Near The Lunar Module During The Apollo 11 Extravehicular Activity. Man's First Landing On The Moon Occurred Today At 4:17 P.M. July 20, 1969 As Lunar Module 'Eagle' Touched Down Gently On The Sea Of Tranquility On The East Side Of The Moon. The Lm (Lunar Module) Landed On The Moon On July 20, 1969 And Returned To The Command Module On July 21. The Command Module Left Lunar Orbit On July 22 And Returned To Earth On July 24, 1969. Apollo 11 Splashed Down In The Pacific Ocean On 24 July 1969 At 12:50:35 P.M. Edt After A Mission Elapsed Time Of 195 Hrs, 18 Mins, 35 Secs. (Photo By Nasa/Getty Images)

Of 'white guys on the Moon' and black America 01.06.2018

The Moon landings were a success for American science – but not for African-Americans, as historian Neil Maher tells DW.
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963, file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his I Have a Dream speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The Rev. Billy Graham was single-minded when he preached about God, prefacing sermon points with the phrase The Bible says ... Yet he had a complicated role in race relations, particularly when confronting segregation in his native South. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was an ally, and King publicly credited Graham with helping the cause of civil rights. (AP Photo, File) |

'I Have a Dream': On the lasting power of Martin Luther King Jr's words 04.04.2018

50 years after the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, his words — and especially his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech — have an unparalleled resonance. But why has his voice had such staying power?
The Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. (Ellen Creager/Detroit Free Press/TNS) Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Opinion: Germany needs heroes like Martin Luther King Jr. 04.04.2018

Germans find few heroes outside the realm of sports. The 50th anniversary of the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. is an appropriate day to think about the ongoing need for iconoclasm, DW Editor-in-Chief Ines Pohl writes.
28.03.168 The Rev. Ralph Abernathy, right, and Bishop Julian Smith, left, flank Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., during a civil rights march in Memphis, Tenn., March 28, 1968. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell) |

50 years after Martin Luther King Jr.'s death, a dream of equal opportunity unfulfilled 03.04.2018

The iconic civil rights leader's vision for the United States has remained little more than a dream for large swaths of society. Half a century after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, what needs to change?
A brother's sorrow. King's brother, Alfred D. King, breaks down during the funeral at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church was filled with hundreds of people, including labour leaders, foreign dignitaries, entertainment and sports figures and leaders from numerous religious faiths. The service began with Rev. Ralph Abernathy delivering a sermon which called King's death one of the darkest hours of mankind. ©Flip Schulke. Photo courtesy of UT Austin's Briscoe Center for American History.

Martin Luther King's funeral: Laying an American saint to rest 03.04.2018

Flip Schulke's photos of Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral show the anguish of those who attended just days after the civil rights leader was killed on April 4, 1968. The photographer was a close friend of King's.
