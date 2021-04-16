Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In 1517 Martin Luther penned a document attacking the selling of indulgences. His 95 Theses were to spark the Reformation and the split with the Catholic Church.
Germany is celebrating the 500th anniversary of this act. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content related to Luther.
Showdown in Worms: Five centuries ago the monk and the emperor went face to face. Martin Luther refused to withdraw his criticism of what he saw as corruption and venality in the Catholic Church. The rest is history.
The first major schism of the Catholic Church was made official in 1521. The pope excommunicated the initiator of the Reformation, Martin Luther. The monk had referred to the pontiff as the "Antichrist."
50 years after the assassination of civil rights activist Martin Luther King, his words — and especially his 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech — have an unparalleled resonance. But why has his voice had such staying power?
The iconic civil rights leader's vision for the United States has remained little more than a dream for large swaths of society. Half a century after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination, what needs to change?