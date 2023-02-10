10 reasons to love Berlin
Berlin is Germany's capital, seat of government, cultural metropolis and party hot spot. But above all, it's an exciting and diverse city that tourists can't get enough of. Here's why!
Berlin reaches for the sky
Berlin's television tower with its height of 368 meters (1,207 ft) is Germany's tallest structure. On a clear day, the viewing platform offers visibility of up to 40 kilometers (24 miles) over the city. There's even a revolving restaurant on the floor above the visitor platform.
Berlin is a UNESCO World Heritage hot spot
An island with five museums, surrounded by the river Spree — the Museumsinsel was named a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1999. Here you can admire art treasures from around the world, including a bust of Egyptian queen Nefertiti to the reconstructed Pergamon Altar. Berlin actually boasts around 175 museums and hundreds of art galleries, so deciding which ones to visit is a real challenge.
Berlin is glamorous
Every February Berlin rolls out the red carpet as movie stars descend on the city. The Berlin Film Festival, known as the Berlinale, has been one of the world's leading cinematic events since 1951. Movie stars love Berlin, even when there isn't a film festival, including Cate Blanchett (pictured).
Berlin is spicy
You can't leave Berlin without tasting the city's famous currywurst. It enjoys cult status among Berlin's fast food specialties, and every Berliner has their favorite currywurst stand. Although recipes vary, it's the sauce that counts — it has to be nice and spicy.
Berlin is culturally diverse
Cosmopolitan, richly colored and with a zest for life — this is how Berlin presents itself during the annual Carnival of Cultures festival. People from all over the world call the city home, and every May the city celebrates with a giant street party, including parades that highlight cultures from all over the globe.
Berlin remembers
The Holocaust Memorial, consisting of 2,711 concrete slabs to commemorate the six million European Jews who were killed by Nazi Germany, is the most visited memorial in Berlin. Other memorials include those dedicated to the Allied forces that liberated Berlin at the end of the Second World War and to those who were killed trying to escape over the Berlin Wall.
Berlin is happy
On November 9th, 1989, the Berlin Wall fell. Berliners still view their reunified city as a gift. The Brandenburg Gate stood in no-man's-land for nearly three decades. Now, it has become a worldwide symbol of the hope that division and separation can ultimately be overcome.
Berlin is green
There are more than 2,500 parks in Berlin, and one of the largest is the Tiergarten with 210 hectares (520 acres). It is located in the center of the city next to attractions like the Brandenburg Gate and the Reichstag building. Berliners go for walks, ride bikes or just relax in the sun here, and tourists can take a sightseeing break.
Berlin is nightlife
Berlin's nightlife scene, considered to be one of the most exciting in the world, offers something for every taste. Some of the world's best DJs play at famous clubs like Berghain or Watergate, and many tourists head to Berlin simply for the nigthlife experience.
Berlin is brusque
More than 100,000 hounds live here, making Berlin the dog capital of Germany. But when Berliners say they're "all heart with a bark" they are not referring to their dogs but themselves. Berliners are not known for being friendly, but rather for being brusque, a mild form of rudeness known locally as Berliner Schnauze — or Berlin snout. But this verbal bark and growl tends to hide a big heart.