More than 100,000 hounds live here, making Berlin the dog capital of Germany. But when Berliners say they're "all heart with a bark" they are not referring to their dogs but themselves. Berliners are not known for being friendly, but rather for being brusque, a mild form of rudeness known locally as Berliner Schnauze — or Berlin snout. But this verbal bark and growl tends to hide a big heart.