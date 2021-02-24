The Bauhaus art school from Germany had a profound impact not only on architecture, but also art, design and other fields. It is closely associated with rational, functional design.

Bauhaus, which literally translates at "construction house," was founded by Walter Gropius in Weimar in 1919. Harmony and the absence of ornamentation were important principles in the Bauhaus school of thought. It moved on to Dessau in 1932, and then to Berlin in 1935 and was also run by Hannes Meyer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The designs that emerged from Bauhaus had a particularly strong influence in the US and Canada, as well as Israel. In Tel Aviv, a collection of 4,000 Bauhaus buildings have been named a UN World Heritage Site.