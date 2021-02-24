Visit the new DW website

Bauhaus

The Bauhaus art school from Germany had a profound impact not only on architecture, but also art, design and other fields. It is closely associated with rational, functional design.

Bauhaus, which literally translates at "construction house," was founded by Walter Gropius in Weimar in 1919. Harmony and the absence of ornamentation were important principles in the Bauhaus school of thought. It moved on to Dessau in 1932, and then to Berlin in 1935 and was also run by Hannes Meyer and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. The designs that emerged from Bauhaus had a particularly strong influence in the US and Canada, as well as Israel. In Tel Aviv, a collection of 4,000 Bauhaus buildings have been named a UN World Heritage Site.

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Sachsen-Anhalt

Germany's 16 states: Saxony-Anhalt 24.02.2021

Artistic landscaped gardens, lots of Middle Ages flair, a hot spot of modern Bauhaus architecture — for visitors, that means: UNESCO World Heritage sites wherever you look in Saxony-Anhalt.
Eine Besucherin der Vorabpräsentation sieht sich am Donnerstag (13.12.2007) im Haus der Geschichte in Stuttgart ein Filmplakat für den Film Jud Süß an. Das Plakat gehört zu einer Ausstellung über den NS-Propagandafilm Jud Süß. Die Ausstellung ist vom 14.12.2007 - 03.08.2008 zu sehen. Foto: Bernd Weißbrod dpa/lsw +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

How the Nazis used poster art as propaganda 30.11.2020

The Nazis made extensive use of propaganda to cement their reign of terror. An illustrated book looks at the psychological manipulation behind Nazi poster art.
08.02.2019, Thüringen, Weimar: Passanten laufen vor der Eröffnung der Rauminstallation Gropius-Zimmer-Pavillon auf dem Theaterplatz vor dem Deutschen Nationaltheater und dem Goethe-Schiller-Denkmal entlang. Mit dem Gropius-Zimmer-Pavillon beteiligt sich die Fakultät Architektur und Urbanistik der Bauhaus-Uni an dem Festival Woche der Demokratie, das anlässlich der vor 100 Jahren in Weimar erarbeiteten ersten demokratischen Verfassung Deutschlands veranstaltet wird. Passanten sind eingeladen, sich in dem Pavillon aufzuhalten, um das offene Raumkonzept der ebenfalls vor 100 Jahren gegründeten Kunst- und Designschule Bauhauses und einen offenen Demokratiegedanken zu erleben. Foto: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ | Verwendung weltweit

Germany from A to Z: Weimar 26.10.2020

We're touring Germany and each week we'll introduce you to a new town, guided by the alphabet. This time W takes us to Weimar — center of German classicism and the founding city of the Bauhaus school of architecture.
epa05568808 Architect Alison Brooks_ Landmark Project outside the Tate Britain during London Design Week in London, Britain, 03 October 2016. The curved wooden urban installation 'The Smile' could be described as an unidentified flying object: a 34m long, 3m high upside down arc poised on the urban horizon. Brooks' project is also a spectacular urban pavilion that takes the shape of a Smile. It is a four sided curved tube that curves upward to its two open ends, allowing light to wash across its curved floor like water across a spillway. Hovering 3m above the ground, its two ends are viewing platforms that take in the sky and reach out to neighbouring buildings. Made entirely of tulipwood, and a segment of a 100m diameter circle, the Smile will create an immersive environment that integrates structure, surface, space and light. EPA/ANDY RAIN +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Over a century of women in architecture 12.08.2020

Architecture is a male-dominated domain. A new exhibition in the western German town of Dusseldorf highlights the works of pioneering women in the field, from Lois L. Howe and Lilly Reich to Zaha Hadid and Alison Brooks.
Stölzl, Gunta (eigentl. Adelgunde). Weberin und Textildesignerin; Meisterin der Weberei-Klasse am Bauhaus Dessau; München 5.3.1897  Männedorf 22.4.1983. Gruppenfoto der Weberei-Klasse von Gunta Stölzl; Stölzl mit Krawatte neben dem Werkmeister A.Albers. Foto: Lotte Stam-Beese, um 1927. |

Women in art: 100 female artists you should know 29.06.2020

100 years ago, women were finally allowed to study at art academies. Yet today, they still are eclipsed by their male colleagues. The book "I Love Women in Arts" plans to change that.
Daily Drone DD Bauhaus Dessau mit

Bauhaus Sites 14.06.2020

The Bauhaus set new standards in architecture, art and design. Today, the pioneering buildings in Dessau, Weimar and Bernau are UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

November 2017

360° Open House - Schminke House in Löbau, Germany 09.03.2020

Once a month, Euromaxx presents exclusive dream homes: Houses, apartments and flats from all over Europe. Schminke House, a modern classic designed by Hans Scharoun, is located in Löbau, Saxony.

#15308896 - Klosterkirche Maria Laach © smarti

How Bauhaus came to an Eifel abbey 20.12.2019

Far away from Weimar and Dessau, Bauhaus lives on in the Maria Laach Abbey in the Eifel region. One of the most famous Bauhaus ceramists was a monk in the pilgrimage church. His designs are still reproduced there today.
Museum Folkwang, Neubau von David Chipperfield, Essen, Ruhrgebiet, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany's museums of contemporary art 03.12.2019

While Berlin heatedly debates building a new contemporary art museum, great collections are already on display elsewhere in Germany in state-of-the-art buildings.
19.02.2019, Köln: Logo Schriftzug der Baumarkt Kette BAUHAUS an einer Filiale in Köln, aufgenommen am 19.02.2019. Foto: Horst Galuschka Foto: Horst Galuschka/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

German man killed by plasterboard in Cologne DIY store 25.11.2019

A German man was fatally injured after a pile of plasterboard fell on top of him at a home improvement store in Cologne. Police have opened a criminal investigation into the incident.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - MAY 28: (ISRAEL OUT) The Braun House is seen on May 28, 2004 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will inaugurate Tel Aviv as a World Heritage Site for its treasure of Bauhaus architecture on June 6, 2004, with its 'White City' home to more buildings in the Bauhaus - or Modern Movement - style than anywhere else in the world. (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images)

The Bauhaus in the Middle East: 'Tel Aviv was an oasis' 19.09.2019

Tel Aviv celebrates 100 years of homegrown Bauhaus-inspired architecture with the opening of the White City Center. Designed for White City residents and visitors, it will help preserve the area's storied architecture.

07.09.2019, Sachsen-Anhalt, Dessau-Roßlau: Blick auf das neue Bauhaus Museums in Dessau, entworfen von Addenda Architects aus Barcelon. Im Jubiläumsjahr 100 Jahre Bauhaus wird das Museum am Sonntag (08.09.2019) mit einem Festakt eröffnet. Die Ausstellung trägt den Titel «Versuchsstätte Bauhaus. Die Sammlung». Gezeigt werden rund 1000 Exponate, die das Besondere und den weltweiten Einfluss der legendären Schule für Architektur, Kunst und Design darstellen. Der Neubau für 28,5 Millionen Euro wurde nach einem Entwurf spanischer Architekten errichtet. Die Dessauer Bauhaussammlung gilt weltweit als zweitgrößte. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

A peek in the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau 10.09.2019

After Weimar, Dessau now has its Bauhaus Museum. Its opening exhibition explores how the former design school served as a lab to experiment in different arts.
dpatopbilder - 08.09.2019, Sachsen-Anhalt, Dessau-Roßlau: Reiner Haseloff (CDU, l-r), Ministerpräsident von Sachsen-Anhalt, Angela Merkel (CDU), Bundeskanzlerin, Claudia Perren, Direktorin der Stiftung Bauhaus Dessau, und Peter Kuras (FDP), Oberbürgermeister der Stadt Dessau-Roßlau, zerschneiden zur Eröffnung des Bauhaus Museums Dessau ein Band, das Tänzerinnen und Tänzer der Palucca Schule tragen. Mit einem Festakt wird das Museum nach zweijähriger Bauzeit im Jubiläumsjahr 100 Jahre Bauhaus eröffnet. Die Ausstellung trägt den Titel Versuchsstätte Bauhaus. Die Sammlung. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Angela Merkel opens new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau 08.09.2019

The German chancellor was in the eastern town of Dessau to open the new Bauhaus Museum, marking the 100th anniversary of the school's foundation. The surprisingly eclectic Bauhaus style shaped the 20th century.
Filmstill | DIE NEUE ZEIT (ZDF/Zero One Film/Julia Terjung)

Without Borders Film Festival features hidden gems 29.08.2019

Bauhaus founders, an untameable child, a Macedonian woman grapples with her conservative ideals, and a tale of robot friends: The Without Borders Film Festival in Bad Saarow again offers a diverse and compelling program.
Masdar City Quelle: http://www.masdar.ae/en/Downloads/Photos.aspx?ID=107&MenuID=55&&CatName=Masdar%20City&CatID=54&SubCatID=74&mnu=SubCat Im Auftrag von Andreas Sten-Ziemons heruntergeladen am 2.2.2012

Beat the heat: Architecture and design ideas to cool down 25.07.2019

How are designers dealing with the soaring temperatures of the climate emergency? Ancient desert architecture, Bauhaus buildings or futuristic sustainable cities in Abu Dhabi: Intelligent solutions are already out there.
Oman: Hauptstadt Muscat (Maskat), historische Handelshaeuser an der Corniche im Stadtteil Mutrah, Dubai

Architectural ideas against the heat 25.07.2019

Global temperatures are soaring, with climate change leading to hotter summers each year. But can design and architecture help people escape the heat and combat the causes of global warming?
