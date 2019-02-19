 Germany′s 16 states: Bavaria | DW Travel | DW | 20.02.2019

Federal States of Germany

Germany's 16 states: Bavaria

Bavaria captivates tourists with its rustic traditions, royal palaces, and, of course, the Alps.

  • Zugspitze summit

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Zugspitze

    Bavaria gets to top it all by being home to Germany's highest peak. The Zugspitze in the Bavarian Alps reaches 2,962 meters (9,718 ft) above sea level. Visitors, however, don't have to invest a lot of energy to reach the summit to enjoy the fabulous views. There are three cable cars and a rack railway to take you to the top.

  • Oktoberfest 2014 - Visitors from the USA Holding beer glasses and wearing traditional Bavarian costumes

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    The Oktoberfest in Munich

    The largest people's fair in the world attracts some 6 million visitors and has spawned offshoots around the world. Beer in one liter glasses, women in Dirndl dresses, men in Lederhosen as well as music and dancing in all of the tents. The only genuine Oktoberfest is found in Munich - which has played host since 1810.

  • Arieal view of Munich's Marienplatz

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Munich - the Bavarian capital

    The Bavarian metropolis is one of the most beautiful cities in Germany. First stop for visitors is the Marienplatz square with the Frauenkirche church and the New Town Hall with its antique Glockenspiel. Other attractions include the Hofbräuhaus beer hall, Nymphenburg Palace, the Englischer Garten park as well as many museums like the Deutsches Museum - the largest science museum in the world.

  • Allianz Arena Munich

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Bayern Munich football club

    Munich is home to Germany's most successful football clubs. FC Bayern home games are played at the Allianz Arena. And for those who can't afford tickets for the match can still feel close to Lewandowski, Robben and Müller by taking a guided tour around the stadium.

  • Neuschwanstein Castle under blue skies surrounded by white mist

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Neuschwanstein Castle

    The Romanesque Revival palace is the top attraction. Some 1.4 million people visit it every year - something the shy and recluse King Ludwig II who commissioned the castle probably would not enjoy. He had the castle built in 1869 as a personal refuge to allow him to escape into the realm of legends and fairytales. Today the castle of the fairytale king is admired by people from around the world.

  • Königssee St. Bartholomä Watzmann Bavaria

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    The Königssee Lake

    Translated, it would be the 'King's Lake,' and as such it is regarded as the king of the roughly 200 lakes in Bavaria: cut deep into the Berchtesgaden Alps, the crystal clear water creates a nearly fairytale atmosphere. Since 1909 the pilgrimage church St Bartholomä can only be reached by boat - an environmentally friendly electronic boat.

  • Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Rothenburg ob der Tauber

    The small town in the Franconia region is purely medieval. Tourists from Asia in particular love the timber framed houses and the town wall with its fortifications. Rothenburg was left poor and deserted in the Thirty Years' War, which is why it never developed much. Today it's seen a historic jewel that happens to be located on the Romatic Road - one of Germany's most popular tourist routes.

  • Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Margravial Opera House in Bayreuth

    In 2012 it was not Wagner's Festspielhaus Festival Theatre in Bayreuth, but the Margravine Princess Wilhelmine of Prussia's opera house that was added to UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites. This makes it the latest of the seven World Heritage Sites in Bavaria. The opera house, built in the 1740s, is regarded as one of the most beautifully preserved Baroque theatres in Europe.

  • The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt Christkind or Christ Child

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    The Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg

    Nuremberg is the second largest city in Bavaria. Most people come in December to go to the Christkindlesmarkt, or Christ Child Market - one of the world's oldest and best known Christmas markets, visited by 2 million people each year. Mulled wine and Lebkuchen ginger bread you can get anywhere, but only here will you encounter the Christkind or Christ Child.

  • Bavarian Brotzeit meal

    10 reasons to love Bavaria

    Bavarian hospitality

    It is not a myth but a way of life in the approximately 800 beer gardens, 600 breweries and 4000 taverns in Bavaria. Enjoy a traditional Bavarian "Brotzeit" meal - which directly translated means 'bread time'. This includes pretzels, meat and a relaxing beer in the company of friends.

    Author: Kerstin Schmidt


With an area of more than 7,000 square kilometers, Bavaria is Germany's biggest federal state, and no other state embodies so many of the cliches about Germany: from the mountains and their green meadows to the fairy-tale castle of Neuschwanstein, to traditional costumes and Bavarian beer at Munich's Oktoberfest. 

Travel tips for Bavaria

Munich: The state capital

Enjoy the panoramic view of Munich from the tower of St. Peter's Church, listen to musicians in the Court Garden of the Munich Residence, stroll through the Viktualienmarkt or take a break on one of the beautiful squares – and see how lovely a summer day in Munich can be.

Munich: Outdoors and virtually free

A fairy-tale castle in Schwangau

The Romantic Road is one of the most popular long-distance themed routes in Germany. One particular section in the far south of Bavaria extends from Pfaffenwinkel to Füssen, where the view of the famous Neuschwanstein Castle thrilled Check-in TV Travel Magazine host Nicole Frölich.

Off to Neuschwanstein!

Winter in the Bavarian Forest

Wild animals, traditional craftsmanship and fun on everything from skis to sledges – the Bavarian Forest in winter is still an insider's tip.

The beautiful Bavarian Forest

The Olympic ski jump in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Bavaria's traditional winter sports resort is located at the foot of Germany's highest mountain, the Zugspitze. Since 1953, Garmisch-Partenkirchen has been home to the annual New Year's ski jumping competition on the Olympic ski jump, as part of the Four Hills Tournament.

#DailyDrone: Olympic Ski Jump, Garmisch-Partenkirchen

A highlight in a 360-degree video

Rothenburg ob der Tauber is in northern Bavaria. With its winding lanes, small half-timbered houses and defensive city wall, it's a typical medieval German town.  

Use the mouse on your computer or your finger on your smartphone to choose what you want to see. Click on the video and drag the image sections wherever you want. If you are using a PC, use Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox as a browser. And if you have VR glasses, you can watch the video in virtual reality.

Your trip to Germany

Are you looking for recommendations for your visit to Germany? We've got them: Tips for Germany - state by state.

