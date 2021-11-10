Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Capital of southern German state of Bavaria, home to FC Bayern Munich, BMW, Germany's second-busiest airport, Oktoberfest, and to roughly 1.4 million people.
Munich has the strongest economy and lowest unemployment rate of the four German cities with more than a million inhabitants. Also the host of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Munich is an economic center in southern Germany, hoe to companies including Siemens AG, BMW, Allianz and Linde. This page collates DW's latest content related to Munich.
After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.