Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Munich

Capital of southern German state of Bavaria, home to FC Bayern Munich, BMW, Germany's second-busiest airport, Oktoberfest, and to roughly 1.4 million people.

Munich has the strongest economy and lowest unemployment rate of the four German cities with more than a million inhabitants. Also the host of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Munich is an economic center in southern Germany, hoe to companies including Siemens AG, BMW, Allianz and Linde. This page collates DW's latest content related to Munich.

Fußball: Nationalmannschaft, WM-Qualifikation, Pressekonferenz vor dem Spiel gegen gegen Liechtenstein. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick kommt mit Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu einer Pressekonferenz.

Germany coach Hansi Flick: 'Quickest way out' of pandemic is to get vaccinated 10.11.2021

After Germany and Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19, forcing four more teammates to go into quarantine, national team coach Hansi Flick has encouraged his players to get vaccinated.
VfL vs. Frankfurt, BL Frauen Wolfsburg, 05.11.2021, FUßBALL - VfL Wolfsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Frauen-Bundesliga, Saison 2021/22. Schlussjubel, Wolfsburg *** VfL vs Frankfurt, BL Women Wolfsburg, 05 11 2021, FOOTBALL VfL Wolfsburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Flyeralarm Womens Bundesliga, 2021 season 22 final cheer, Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg better than last-minute heroics suggest 07.11.2021

Wolfsburg is back in business after a last-minute winner against Frankfurt. Cologne sealed a rousing win in a local rivalry and the impact of the Champions League is obvious.
02.11.2021, Fußball: Champions League, FC Bayern München - Benfica Lissabon, Gruppenphase, Gruppe E, 4. Spieltag, in der Allianz Arena. Münchens Trainer Julian Nagelsmann (l) gratuliert Münchens Robert Lewandowski nach dem Spiel.

Champions League: Julian Nagelsmann returns as Bayern Munich qualify for round of 16 02.11.2021

Robert Lewandowski hit a hat trick to welcome Julian Nagelsmann back to the dugout and send Bayern into the Champions League knockouts. That the performance came after a tumultuous 10 days speaks to Bayern's quality.
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v SC Freiburg - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 6, 2021 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their second goal with Alphonso Davies and Serge Gnabry REUTERS/Lukas Barth DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO.

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich end run, but Freiburg in for long haul 01.11.2021

The Bundesliga's last unbeaten run of the season fell at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, but it was thanks to a 2-1 Bayern Munich win. Freiburg’s strong start faltered, but they are well placed to recover equilibrium.
Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen und Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen jubeln ¸ber das Tor zum 4-2 beim DFB-Pokalspiel FC Bayern M¸nchen - Eintracht Frankfurt. *** Klara B¸hl 17 FC Bayern M¸nchen , Linda Dallmann 10 FC Bayern M¸nchen Lea Sch¸ller 11 FC Bayern M¸nchen and Sarah Zadrazil 25 FC Bayern M¸nchen celebrate the goal for 4 2 during the DFB Cup match FC Bayern M¸nchen Eintracht Frankfurt

Women's German Cup: Bayern Munich exact revenge to book quarterfinals spot 30.10.2021

Two weeks after their league win, Eintracht Frankfurt traveled to Munich to dump Bayern out of the German Cup. What followed was proof that the pair can only play wildly entertaining games against one another.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 27: Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen reacts after Ramy Bensebaini of Borussia Moenchengladbach (not pictured) scored their teams third goal during the DFB Cup second round match between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Bayern München at Borussia Park Stadium on October 27, 2021 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

German Cup: Bayern Munich out after 5-0 defeat by Borussia Mönchengladbach 27.10.2021

For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the German Cup in the second round. The Bavarians weren't just beaten by Borussia Mönchengladbach; they suffered a defeat of historic proportions.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

Lucas Hernandez: Bayern Munich star avoids jail in Spain 27.10.2021

A Madrid court has suspended a six-month prison term for Bayern defender Lucas Hernandez. The player had faced jail for breaking a restraining order imposed in a domestic violence case.
Die Angeklagte Jennifer W. (l) und ihr ihr Anwalt Ali Aydin (vorne rechts) sitzen vor Beginn der Verhandlung im Gerichtssaal. Die Frau aus Lohne in Niedersachsen ist wegen Mordes und Kriegsverbrechen angeklagt. Sie soll als IS-Anhängerin im Irak tatenlos dabei zugesehen haben, wie ein kleines, jesidisches Mädchen in einem Hof angekettet wurde und dort verdurstete.

Opinion: IS bride sentence an important sign to Yazidis 25.10.2021

The Munich trial of a German IS bride wasn't just about the death of an enslaved 5-year-old Yazidi girl in Iraq. It was about justice for genocide, says Matthias von Hein.
SINSHEIM, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 25: Mark van Bommel, Head Coach of VfL Wolfsburg looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and VfL Wolfsburg at PreZero-Arena on September 25, 2021 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Mark van Bommel fired by Wolfsburg after 13 games 24.10.2021

Wolfsburg have fired their head coach Mark van Bommel after an eight-game winless run. The Dutchman had enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Wolfsburg have decided to cut ties with the former Bayern Munich player.
MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 13: Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich arrives at the stadium wearing a face mask prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Allianz Arena on June 13, 2020 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Joshua Kimmich defends COVID-19 vaccine stance as Bayern Munich win again 23.10.2021

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich defended his decision not to get vaccinated, insisting he is "not a COVID denier or anti-vaxxer." He was quizzed on the subject after his team's Bundesliga win over Hoffenheim.
BARCELONA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 30: The i4 BMW car model is being displaced at the Automobile Barcelona International Motor Show in Barcelona, Spain on September 30, 2021. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency

BMW aims for Tesla as car giant begins mass i4 production 22.10.2021

The carmaker is striving to compete with Tesla by not using so much aluminium. BMW want half its new cars to be electric by 2023.
DW Podcast | Science Unscripted

Weekly roundup — In your head 22.10.2021

The evidence is in. Just by focusing your thoughts every day, you really can reduce the stress inside your body. Also, a wildly fascinating experiment out of Munich hints at a future where human beings... maybe don't have to breathe anymore?
Chef-Trainer Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen, FC Bayern Muenchen vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 1. Bundesliga, 7. Spieltag, 03.10.2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland *** Head coach Julian Nagelsmann FC Bayern Muenchen , FC Bayern Muenchen vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1 Bundesliga, 7 Spieltag, 03 10 2021 DFB regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Muenchen Bayern Deutschland Copyright: xkolbert-press/ChristianxKolbertx

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann tests positive for COVID-19 21.10.2021

The 34-year-old head coach missed his team's win over Benfica in Lisbon, feeling unwell. Despite being fully vaccinated, he has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20.10.2021 UEFA Championsleague Gruppenphase - Gruppe E S.L.Benfica - FC Bayern München v.l., Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Torjubel, Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi-video *** Portugal Lisboa, Estadio da Luz 20 10 2021 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Group E S L Benfica FC Bayern München v l , Leroy Sane FC Bayern München Goal celebration, celebrate the goal UEFA regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video Copyright: JoaquimxFerreira

Champions League: Leroy Sané delivers win for patient Bayern Munich 20.10.2021

In an entertaining European encounter, Bayern Munich sealed the win expected of them. Leroy Sané scored a sensational goal but it was Bayern's patient that impressed the most.
17.10.2021, Fussball, Saison 2021/2022, 1. Bundesliga, 8. Spieltag, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Bayern München, Lucas Hernandez (FC Bayern München) Foto: Tim Rehbein/RHR-FOTO

How much longer will Lucas Hernandez be available for Bayern Munich? 20.10.2021

It is possible that Bayern Munich will have to do without Lucas Hernandez for some time. The Frenchman is facing a possible prison sentence in Spain for violating a restraining order.
Fußball: EM, Frankreich - Schweiz, Finalrunde, Achtelfinale in der Arena Nationala. Frankreichs Karim Benzema bejubelt ein Tor. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema goes on trial in 'sextape' blackmail affair 20.10.2021

The French international is accused of complicity in a convoluted attempt to blackmail former France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. Benzema, who insists he is innocent, was not present as proceedings began in Versailles.
Show more articles