Capital of southern German state of Bavaria, home to FC Bayern Munich, BMW, Germany's second-busiest airport, Oktoberfest, and to roughly 1.4 million people.

Munich has the strongest economy and lowest unemployment rate of the four German cities with more than a million inhabitants. Also the host of the 1972 Summer Olympics, Munich is an economic center in southern Germany, hoe to companies including Siemens AG, BMW, Allianz and Linde. This page collates DW's latest content related to Munich.