Germany to partially withdraw troops from Iraq

Germany will reduce the number of its troops stationed in Iraq due to growing regional security concerns, according to two of the country's top lawmakers.

The German military contingent in the country will be "temporarily thinned out," with around 30 out of the 130 personnel serving in the country to be redeployed to neighboring countries, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a letter to their ministries.

The transfer will mainly apply to soldiers stationed in Iraq's capital Baghdad and Taji, to the north of Baghdad with the soldiers in these areas set to be moved to Jordan and Kuwait.

Iraq's parliament voted for anti-IS coalition soldiers to leave the country following the fatal drone attack on The German military contingent in the countryCurrently, the German Bundeswehr supports regional efforts against Islamic State in Iraq, providing military training, reconnaissance jets and tanker aircraft for air-to-air refueling. Most of Germany's soldiers in Iraq are stationed in the northern Kurdish region of the country.

"Naturally we will respect any sovereign decision of the Iraqi government," said Maas, while warning that the reduction of international forces could lead to Islamic State gaining a stronger foothold in the region and cause "greater instability" in Iraq.

The redeployment is not set to be permanent with the letter from Maas and Kramp-Karrenbauer saying "in principle, we are prepared to continue providing our proven support within an internationally coordinated framework as long as this is something that Iraq wants and is in the situation to permit it."

