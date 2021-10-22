Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Germany's military is one of the largest in Europe. "The Bundeswehr" is a catch-all term in German, incorporating the army, navy and air force.
Following a reduction in numbers and the suspension of subscription in 2011, the Bundeswehr went down to a strength of around 180,000 troops. This is bolstered by around 40,000 reservists, many of whom are youngsters serving a stint as national service. The Bundeswehr has no paramilitary troops. Germany has a post-World War II reluctance to send combat troops abroad. But since the 1990s the Bundeswehr has been involved in operations all over the world; with 100,000 German troops having served in Afghanistan alone since 2002. This is a collection of DW's latest content pertaining to the Bundeswehr.
Prosecutors confirmed reports that police found radioactive material and intelligence documents on North Korea in a German officer's possession. Police searched his home after he tried to mail silencers to the US.