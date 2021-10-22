Visit the new DW website

Bundeswehr

Germany's military is one of the largest in Europe. "The Bundeswehr" is a catch-all term in German, incorporating the army, navy and air force.

Following a reduction in numbers and the suspension of subscription in 2011, the Bundeswehr went down to a strength of around 180,000 troops. This is bolstered by around 40,000 reservists, many of whom are youngsters serving a stint as national service. The Bundeswehr has no paramilitary troops. Germany has a post-World War II reluctance to send combat troops abroad. But since the 1990s the Bundeswehr has been involved in operations all over the world; with 100,000 German troops having served in Afghanistan alone since 2002. This is a collection of DW's latest content pertaining to the Bundeswehr.

Bildnummer: 60524617 Datum: 21.10.2012 Copyright: imago/EST&OST German Army IED search, Northern Afghanistan Afghanistan, 10.2012. Bundeswehr-Pioniere verlassen den OP North in der Unruheprovinz Baglan, um die Strassen nach Sprengfallen abzusuchen. Panzerwagen Dingo . A German pioneer platoon is off OP North in Baghlan provice to check roadsides against IED planting. Armoured vehicle Dingo . Gesellschaft Militär Afghanistan x0x xkg 2012 quer armee arms army conflict gun heer konflikt krieg male man mann militaer military soldat soldier waffe waffen war weapon ISAF 60524617 Date 21 10 2012 Copyright Imago EST&OST German Army IED Search Northern Afghanistan Afghanistan 10 2012 Bundeswehr Pioneers leave the OP North in the to the Roads after Booby traps Armored vehicles Dingo a German Pioneer Platoon IS off OP North in Baghlan Provice to Check roadside against IED Planting Armoured Vehicle Dingo Society Military Afghanistan x0x xkg 2012 horizontal Army Arms Army CONFLICT Gun Heer Conflict War Male Man Man Military Military Soldier Soldier Weapon Weapons was Weapon ISAF

German officer kept radioactive material, secret documents in weapons cache 22.10.2021

Prosecutors confirmed reports that police found radioactive material and intelligence documents on North Korea in a German officer's possession. Police searched his home after he tried to mail silencers to the US.
Ein Fallschirmjäger der Bundeswehr hält ein Sturmgewehr vom Typ G36 K mit einem sogenannten Laser-Licht-Modul (LLM) bei der Übung «Green Griffin 2019» in den Händen. Rund 2500 Soldaten aus den Niederlanden und Deutschland üben seit dem 6. Mai 2019 in der Lüneburger Heide für den Verteidigungsfall. Im Mittelpunkt von «Green Griffin 2019» steht unter anderem die rasche Verlagerung von Fallschirmtruppen.

Prosecutors arrest two former German soldiers on terrorism charges 20.10.2021

Prosecutors have arrested two former Bundeswehr soldiers accused of being the ringleaders of an attempt to form a terror group. The planned paramilitary unit in Yemen would have put civilian lives at risk, they said.
Das Zollfahndungsamt Essen führt eine Razzia durch. Bei einer Razzia in einem Gebäude in Aldenhoven im Kreis Düren sind verdächtige Objekte aufgetaucht. (zu dpa «Möglicher Waffenfund bei Razzia in Aldenhoven ») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

German Bundeswehr explosives expert questioned over weapons cache — report 13.10.2021

German media has reported that an army explosives expert had his house searched after he tried to mail suspicious package containing a prohibited weapon.
Bundespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier (4.v.r.), Bundestagspräsident Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU, 6.v.r.) und Bundesverteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) legen aus Anlass der Beendigung und Würdigung des Einsatzes der Bundeswehr in Afghanistan Kränze in der Cella, dem Ehrenmal der Bundeswehr, in Gedenken an die 59 Gefallenen nieder. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany honors soldiers who fought in Afghanistan mission 13.10.2021

German leaders gathered in Berlin Wednesday to honor the sacrifice of Bundeswehr soldiers who were part of the country’s Afghanistan mission. Still, questions remain as to the mission's effectiveness.
ARCHIV 2018 *** German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip, center, review the honour guards during the welcoming ceremony at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on a three-day official state visit to Germany. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Germany suspends soldiers in military guard over far-right allegations 08.10.2021

The reports involve "several dozen soldiers" from a battalion that carries out ceremonial duties. The troops are also being investigated for sexual abuse, the Defense Ministry said.
6.10.2021, Berlin*** Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU), Bundesverteidigungsministerin, nimmt an der Konferenz Bilanzierung und Würdigung 20 Jahre Afghanistan-Einsatz teil und hält eine Rede. Der Einsatz der Bundeswehr in Afghanistan ist mit Abschluss der militärischen Evakuierungsoperation am Flughafen Kabul seit dem 27. August 2021 endgültig beendet.

Afghanistan mission: German Defense Ministry review begins with low attendance 06.10.2021

The Bundeswehr mission in Afghanistan ended on June 30. It has already been labeled a failure in the German media. Now, the Defense Ministry's review is off to a bumpy start.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer attend a military swear in ceremony of German army Bundeswehr, in Seedorf, Germany September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Merkel, defense minister meet soldiers behind Afghanistan evacuation 22.09.2021

Germany's Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer praised Bundeswehr soldiers for "achieving incredible things" by getting thousands out of Afghanistan.
ARCHIV - Deutsche ISAF Soldaten umarmen sich am 10. September 2009 nach der Rueckkehr von einem Einsatz nahe Kundus, Afghanistan. Immer mehr Bundeswehr-Soldaten leiden nach Einsaetzen in Afghanistan unter ihren traumatischen Erfahrungen. Dieses Jahr sei eine Zunahme der sogenannten Posttraumatischen BelastungsstÃ¶rung (PTBS) um 30 Prozent zu verzeichnen, meldete die

Germany's Afghanistan veterans struggle with mission's fate 01.09.2021

Since the Taliban seized power, many Bundeswehr soldiers have felt that their deployment in Afghanistan was in vain. Traumatized personnel are suffering particularly hard.
German Soldiers arrive on a plane from Tashkent, Uzbekistan at the Bundeswehr airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, after they finished the evacuation mission in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Afghanistan pullout chills US-German relations 31.08.2021

The US pullout from Afghanistan after 20 years has made the erratic Trump years look like more than a blip of American unilateralism. But German-American relations have a long history of highs and lows. 

HANDOUT - 18.08.2021, Afghanistan, Kabul: Soldaten sind am Flughafen Kabul im Einsatz. Rund um den Flughafen Kabul harren weiter Tausende Menschen in der Hoffnung auf einen Evakuierungsflug ins Ausland aus. Foto: Stfw Schueller/Bundeswehr/dpa - ACHTUNG: Nur zur redaktionellen Verwendung im Zusammenhang mit der aktuellen Berichterstattung und nur mit vollständiger Nennung des vorstehenden Credits ACHTUNG: Bei den von der Bundeswehr bereitgestellten Fotos waren Angehörige der Bundeswehr und andere Soldaten bereits gepixelt. Die Pixelung der Zivilisten hat dpa zum Schutz ihrer Persönlichkeitsrechte vorgenommen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Trying to flee Kabul: 'We had no information at all' 27.08.2021

Ahmad R. was one of 5,347 people flown out of Kabul by the German Bundeswehr. Maryam K. is still hoping to leave Afghanistan. They share their stories with DW.
Participants hold up placards reading 'Shame on you' and 'Blood on your hands' as they demonstrate in front of the Reichstag building, seat of the German lower house of parliament Bundestag, in Berlin on August 17, 2021, to demand the safe passage and airlift out of Afghanistan, where people try flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Opinion: Germany has failed in Afghanistan 21.08.2021

The German government is facing the shambles of its Afghanistan policy. But even after the Taliban's triumph, it is being slow to assume any sort of responsibility. That's shameful, writes Marcel Fürstenau.
Unterstützung des KSK mit dem Helikopter Airbus H145M LUH SOF: Das Kommando Spezialkräfte KSK der Bundeswehr bei einer Vorführung am Tag der Bundeswehr beim Ausbildungszentrum Spezielle Operationen AusbZSpzlOp in Pfullendorf. Am Ausbildungszentrum Spezielle Operationen in Pfullendorf werden unter anderem Spezialkräfte der Bundeswehr ausgebildet. Anlässlich des Tag der Bundeswehr am 15. Juni 2019 hat der Standort für die Öffentlichkeit seine Tore geöffnet. Unter anderem zeigte das Kommando Spezialkräfte eine Geiselbefreiung mit Unterstützung von zwei Helikoptern Airbus H145M SOF. Die III. Inspektion des Ausbildungszentrum Spezielle Operationen zeigte mit EGB-Kräften Fallschirmjäger mit erweiterter Grundbefähigung das Eindringen in ein

Afghanistan: German military helicopters help evacuation effort 21.08.2021

Two of the Bundeswehr's Airbus H145M helicopters arrived in Afghanistan to bring people hoping to flee the country to Kabul airport. The choppers will be used by special forces in combined air operations.
A participant holds up a placard reading 'Help Afghans' during a demonstration near the Chancellery in Berlin on August 17, 2021, to demand the safe passage and airlift out of Afghanistan, where people try flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Afghans in Germany terrified at situation back home 20.08.2021

Afghans who fled Kabul in the past few days have been left horrified by the situation back home. People feel betrayed both by the Afghan army and NATO forces.
Ein Bundeswehrsoldat (l) und ein Dolmetscher (r) sprechen am 31.08.2011 nahe Kundus im Distrikt von Char Darreh mit einem Mann. (Illustration zu dpa: Deutschland will Flüge afghanischer Ortskräfte unterstützen) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

After Afghanistan: Germany rethinks its military missions 19.08.2021

Afghanistan was Germany's longest and largest military engagement in modern history, but not its only one. The debacle there has prompted a new debate over the country's troop deployments elsewhere.

People disembark from a Lufthansa aircraft coming from Tashkent in Uzbekistan that landed at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. On board were about 130 people that were evacuated before from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Afghanistan: German airlift from Kabul picks up speed 19.08.2021

After a sluggish and much-criticized start, German military flights out of Kabul are picking up pace. Over 900 have now arrived in Germany, with some describing scenes of heartbreak and chaos back in Afghanistan.
Kurz nach der Landung werden die Evakuierten von deutschen Sicherungskräften aus dem Airbus A400M geleitet. Nach der Machtübernahme der Taliban in Afghanistan hat die Bundeswehr unter schwierigsten Bedingungen eine Luftbrücke zur Evakuierung von Deutschen und Afghanen eingerichtet.

Germany scrambles in late attempt to evacuate Afghans 18.08.2021

States have called on Interior Minister Seehofer to start a new Afghan refugee program for people who helped German forces on site. One coordinator told DW he had been lobbying Angela Merkel to get people out for months.
