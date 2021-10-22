Germany's military is one of the largest in Europe. "The Bundeswehr" is a catch-all term in German, incorporating the army, navy and air force.

Following a reduction in numbers and the suspension of subscription in 2011, the Bundeswehr went down to a strength of around 180,000 troops. This is bolstered by around 40,000 reservists, many of whom are youngsters serving a stint as national service. The Bundeswehr has no paramilitary troops. Germany has a post-World War II reluctance to send combat troops abroad. But since the 1990s the Bundeswehr has been involved in operations all over the world; with 100,000 German troops having served in Afghanistan alone since 2002.