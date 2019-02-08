 Germans trust China more than the US, survey finds | News | DW | 08.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Germans trust China more than the US, survey finds

Germans have little faith in the US as an ally under President Donald Trump, a survey has found. More than 40 percent even trust Beijing more than Washington.

Flags of Germany and USA (imago/Seeliger)

Germans have an increasingly negative view of the relationship between their country and the US, a survey released on Friday indicated, with many seeing China as a more reliable partner.

Just over 42 percent of Germans who took part in the study said they saw China as a more reliable partner than the US, compared with 23.1 percent who favored the US over China.

The study was carried out by the research organization Civey and the not-for-profit group Atlantik-Brücke (Atlantic Bridge), which promotes greater cooperation between the US and Germany. 

In the survey summary, Michael Werz, from the Center for American Progress think tank and a member of the Atlantik-Brücke board, said that "despite all legitimate criticism of the current US government," Germans should "not let anti-American sentiment blind them to the dangers emanating from the authoritarian systems of Russia and China."

Some 85 percent of Germans have a negative or very negative opinion of current US-German relations, with only just over 10 percent viewing them in a positive light.


A clear majority (57.6 percent) said they were in favor of putting more distance between the two trans-Atlantic allies. Only 13.1 percent said they would prefer to see the nations work more closely at present.

The survey took place with ties strained between the two countries. President Donald Trump has on several occasions criticized Germany for its export activity, low defense spending and reliance on Russian gas. Comments from the US president have, in the past, led to concerns about his commitment to NATO, and his willingness to honor the bloc's mutual self-defense pact.


Read more: Germans fear Donald Trump more than Vladimir Putin, poll finds

Burkhard Schwenker, deputy chairman of the Atlantik-Brücke, said the poll showed the need to push for more dialogue between the two allies at all levels.

"Given the huge loss of confidence in the US, we need to engage more than ever in our talks with and about America," said Schwenker.

  • USA Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/C. May)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    The good, the bad and the ugly

    US President Donald Trump has offered both candid praise and unabashed criticism of Germany and its policies. From calling German Chancellor Angela Merkel "possibly the greatest world leader" to describing her open-door refugee policy as a "catastrophic mistake," here are his most memorable quotes regarding Germany.

  • Trump Merkel (Picture alliance/AP Photo/M. Schreiber)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Greatest'

    "Germany's like sitting back silent, collecting money and making a fortune with probably the greatest leader in the world today, Merkel," Trump said in a 2015 interview with US news magazine Time.

  • G7-Gipfel in Sizilien (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/E. Vucci)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Very bad'

    "The Germans are bad, very bad ... Look at the millions of cars they sell in the US. Terrible. We'll stop that," Trump said during a NATO leaders summit, according to German news magazine Der Spiegel, which cited sources at the alliance's meeting.

  • Donald Trump und Angela Merkel (Picture alliance/R. Sachs/CNP)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Something in common'

    "As far as wiretapping, I guess, by - you know - [the Obama] administration, at least we have something in common, perhaps," Trump said in March during a press conference with Merkel. He was referring to his unproven allegations that ex-President Barack Obama tapped his phone. There was widespread anger in Germany in 2013 when it was revealed the US National Security Agency tapped Merkel's phone.

  • Deutschland Asylbewerber in Berlin Symbolbild (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Illegals'

    "I think she made one very catastrophic mistake and that was taking all of these illegals (sic), you know taking all of the people from wherever they come from," Trump said in a joint interview published by German daily Bild and British newspaper The Times, referring to Merkel's open-door policy for refugees fleeing war and persecution.

  • Demonstration gegen die Wahl von Donald Trump (Picture alliance/dpa/L. Mirgeler)

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Germany owes vast sums of money'

    "Despite what you have heard from the fake news, I had a great meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Nevertheless, Germany owes vast sums of money to NATO and the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany," Trump said in a two-tweet statement after meeting with Merkel for the first time in March 2017.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump gesture at the beginning of the G20 meeting in Hamburg

    Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

    'Turning their backs'

    "The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition," Trump tweeted in the midst of a row within the German goverment. He went on to claim that: "Crime in Germany is way up. Big mistake made all over Europe in allowing millions of people in who have so strongly and violently changed their culture!"

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


Read more: Germans and Americans 'worlds apart' in view of relations

While Germany still seeks to maintain friendly ties with the US, many of the country's political leaders have spoken publicly about an erosion of trust after Washington withdrew from several international treaties. They include the Paris climate accord and the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Read more: Opinion: Is Germany courting China and abandoning the US?

The survey was carried out in November and December last year and involved some 5,000 participants.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

How the Trump White House views Germany

A briefing document for Trump's last meeting with Angela Merkel, obtained by DW, underscores the White House's view of Germany. The paper focuses on Germany's demographic challenges and includes some trivial "tidbits." (10.11.2018)  

Can the trans-Atlantic relationship survive Donald Trump?

From nationalism to NATO spending, the trans-Atlantic relationship under US President Donald Trump is worse than it has been in decades. But, note practitioners and scholars, it doesn't have to stay that way. (22.03.2018)  

Germans and Americans 'worlds apart' in view of relations

People in Germany and the United States appear to have very different ideas about the state of relations between their countries. Germans see Berlin and Washington increasingly at odds, but Americans are more positive. (27.11.2018)  

Trade frictions could cause 'major recession in Germany'

Germany's leading economic institutes have warned a protracted trade conflict with the United States could have dire consequences for Europe's economies. Jobs and prosperity are at stake, the think tanks argued. (27.09.2018)  

Germans fear Donald Trump more than Vladimir Putin, poll finds

The United States may be Germany's No. 1 ally, but two-thirds of Germans think that the US president is more dangerous than his Russian counterpart. That's not surprising when you look at Germany's political priorities. (15.07.2018)  

Donald Trump: 'Nobody treats us much worse than the EU'

The comments targeting the trans-Atlantic relationship come as US-EU trade negotiations are in an early stage. In July, the two sides agreed to de-escalate a brewing trade fight. (15.10.2018)  

Germany wants Europe to form a 'counterweight' to US

The German foreign minister has said it was high time that Europe reassessed its partnership with the United States. He advocated an EU payment system independent of the US in order to save the nuclear deal with Iran. (21.08.2018)  

Opinion: Is Germany courting China and abandoning the US?

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gets a warm welcome in China, while Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has to deal with an increasingly abrasive United States. These are testing times for Germany, says DW's Fabian von der Mark. (24.05.2018)  

Maas: Europe can no longer rely on the United States

Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, has said that Europe can no longer rely on the United States. His comments reflected the unease of Washington's traditional allies surrounding the Trump administration. (16.07.2018)  

Trump's growing cabinet of climate deniers

US President Donald Trump's decision to appoint hard-line climate denier Mike Pompeo as secretary of state is a death knell for US climate leadership. Can anyone fill the vacuum? (15.03.2018)  

Iran confident nuclear deal can be salvaged as Britain stresses commitment

Tehran has expressed hope that the Iran nuclear deal can be saved despite the US pulling out of the agreement. Iran's statement came during a visit of the British foreign minister to Iran. (19.11.2018)  

Germany plans military spending hike, but is it enough to appease NATO?

The German government has presented its military budget report to NATO. A spending hike is planned, but economic concerns and political uncertainty may leave allies questioning Germany's commitment to the alliance. (06.02.2019)  

Berlin eyes options as US gas export drive takes on Russia's Gazprom

Germany has welcomed a planned rise in US gas exports to the EU. But combined with Washington's opposition to a Russian-German gas pipeline, the move highlights Berlin's complex position between Moscow and the US. (24.05.2018)  

Donald Trump on Germany: Top quotes

The US president has offered praise and dished out criticism of Germany. Whether describing the chancellor as "the greatest" or claiming Berlin owes "vast sums of money" to the US, here are his most memorable quotes. (19.06.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Norwegen, Oslo: Jens Stoltenberg, NATO-Generalsekretär

NATO chief Stoltenberg bats for expanded INF treaty deal with more members 07.02.2019

Jens Stoltenberg has said countries such as China and India could be brought on board to save the key nuclear pact. The INF treaty is headed for a collapse after the US and Russia said they would walk out of the deal.

USA Donald Trump Rede zur Lage der Nation

Europe's stakes in the State of the Union 05.02.2019

The world awaits the annual State of the Union address given by US presidents. Will President Trump trash NATO again? Will he even mention Europe? Teri Schultz rounded up experts' expectations.

China Huawei 5G Netz

Sieren's China: World's telecoms giants warrant general suspicion 07.02.2019

We can learn an important lesson from the Huawei affair: The world urgently needs an independent international telecommunications authority to foster transparency in the industry, says DW’s Frank Sieren.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 