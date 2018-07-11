Germans fear Donald Trump more than Vladimir Putin, poll finds

When asked which world leader was the greater threat to world security, 64 percent of respondents chose US President Donald Trump over his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. That's according to a Yougov poll published on the eve of Trump's meeting with Putin in Helsinki.

And the German antipathy for Trump doesn't end there: 56 percent thought that Putin was more competent than Trump, with only 5 percent preferring the former to the latter on that score. Thirty-six percent of Germans find Putin more likable than Trump, while 6 percent say the opposite — although most respondents refused to indicate a preference on that question.

And, perhaps most surprisingly, 44 percent said Putin was more powerful than Trump, compared with only 29 percent who thought the US president has more power.

German conservatives share the general public's dislike of Trump. People who voted for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) also found Putin more likeable, competent and powerful than the US president by margins similar to respondents as a whole. In fact, conservative voters were slightly more likely (66 percent) to class Trump as the bigger threat than people overall in the poll.

A complete disconnect on priorities

These results cohere with those of another YouGov poll published at the start of this month in which Germans were asked whether they had a generally positive or negative view of the US. Of those, 59 percent of respondents said they viewed America negatively compared with only 29 percent who chose positive.

Germans are comparatively prone to see Germany in a negative light. The negative-positive split in France was 51 to 36 percent, while more respondents in Britain viewed the US positively (48 percent) than negatively (39 percent) — although Trump's visit this week to the UK may have moved those numbers.

The reasons for the German antipathy toward the US president run deeper than a visceral response to Trump's abrasive leadership style. Germans simply have different priorities.

In a new poll carried out by the Emnid organization for the "Bild am Sonntag" newspaper, in which respondent were asked to rank which political issues they considered most important, "increasing defense spending — a Trump priority — came in dead last.

According to the poll, Germans are also not most concerned with a rise in migrants to Europe. What worries Germans most is becoming poor in their old age.