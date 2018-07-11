 Germany wary over Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 13.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Germany wary over Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin meeting

Germany will be watching keenly when the mercurial US president meets his Russian counterpart on Monday. Germans are concerned on three counts: NATO, Crimea and the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Putin-Trump Graffiti (picture alliance/dpa/M. Singer/K. Ruke)

The German government's commissioner on Russian affairs, Dirk Wiese, isn't commenting on Donald Trump's meeting on Monday in Helsinki with Russia's Vladimir Putin. But he and many other German leaders will be carefully, perhaps nervously, monitoring the talks between the two presidents. 

Trump has made it something of a habit of late to single out Germany for criticism and any signs of agreement between him and Putin would further fray nerves in Berlin. Germany is particularly concerned about three issues.

The future of NATO

The cornerstone of German defense policy is its membership in NATO, so Berlin has been very disconcerted by Trump's occasional denigrating remarks about the trans-Atlantic alliance and his criticism of what he says is Germany's unfairly low military spending. Germans suspect that the timing of the Trump-Putin meeting, on the heels of a contentious NATO conference, is no accident.

"It's an attempt to provoke Europe," Russia expert Stefan Meister of the German Council of Foreign Relations told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper ahead of the NATO summit. "The big question is how reliable the American president will be and whether he will make promises to Putin that aren't agreed in advance with his NATO partners."

Trump at NATO summit (Getty Images/AFP/G. vanden Wijngaert)

Trump made few friends at the NATO summit in mid-week

Trump has sought to use at least the implicit threat of the United States scaling back its military presence in Europe to pressure NATO members to spend more on defense. That, according to Gwendolyn Sasse, the Academic Director of Berlin's Center for East European and International Studies, has contributed to "a visual rupture in the relationship between the EU and the US." Germans want Trump to act as a leading NATO member and not as a free agent when he sits down with Putin.

"I hope that Trump's allies at the NATO summit showed him some lines he shouldn't cross in his relations with Russia," Rebecca Harms, a Green member of the European Parliament and a leading Putin critic, told Deutsche Welle.

Germans are under no doubts that Putin, for his part, is pursuing what Harms terms "a long-term aggressive, anti-European policy" and is trying to drive a wedge between the US and its European allies.

"It is certain that the ongoing weakening of trans-Atlantic relations, including Trump's weakening of norms, values, principles and international institutions, is in the interests of the Russian leadership," Meister said. "Moscow wants to negotiate its relationship with the West and play a new role in European security, and it has an interest in America withdrawing from Europe."

That's something that Berlin does not want to see happen.

Watch video 00:28
Now live
00:28 mins.

Trump: Crimea wouldn’t have happened on my watch

The status of Crimea

A litmus test of how far Trump hews to the NATO line or cozies up to Putin will be Crimea. Germany has left no doubt of its condemnation of Russia's annexation of the peninsula, while Trump has sent mixed message, saying on Thursday that potentially recognizing the annexation was "an interesting question."

Should Trump make concessions to Putin on this score, Germany and the EU would interpret it as an act of betrayal.

"If President Trump, as is to be feared on the basis of his statements, recognizes Crimea as Russian, he will be selling out not only the rights of Ukraine but also the security and sovereignty of states in Europe," Harms said.

"The EU would never sign on to such a deal," said Sasse, "but it would be a victory for Putin to reveal the unified front of the West as an illusion."

Nord Stream 2 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Baumgarten)

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has turned into a bone of contention

The prospects of the pipelines

Germans also have a very vested interest in Trump and Putin's discussions concerning the two Nord Stream natural gas pipelines from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. Trump has been very critical of the project, claiming that it will leave Germany unacceptably dependent on the Kremlin. There has also been speculation that the US would like to sell Germany more natural gas itself.

But others think that Trump may be using the issue to demonstrate distance from Putin amidst allegations that Russian meddling helped him win the presidency in the 2016 US election.

"For tactical reasons he's voicing some anti-Russian criticism because in the US people accuse him of being in cahoots with Putin," Daniela Schwarzer of the German Council of Foreign Relations told Reuters news agency.

But on this score, there are some within Germany who at least partially agree with Trump's criticism.

"For the EU states, it's more important than ever to come up with a la carte Russia policies," said Harms. "Individual projects like Nord Stream 2 run contrary to common security efforts since the pipeline is a strategic project intended to strengthen the influence of the Kremlin."

In any case, it will be interesting to observe how Trump, having so castigated Germany, approaches the issue when he sits down on Monday.

Watch video 01:13
Now live
01:13 mins.

Activist Nona Hurkmans on the airborne anti-Trump protest in London.

DW recommends

German politicians rally round Angela Merkel after Donald Trump's NATO tirade

Trump's attacks on Germany have become routine, but they have strengthened rather than weakened the chancellor at home. So, does Trump merely have a personal problem with Merkel, or does he have other motives? (12.07.2018)  

'NordStream 2 to pump, but Ukraine gas transit will remain'

German energy expert Roland Götz believes the controversial gas pipeline will come into operation in 2019. But Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine's Naftogaz first need to reach a gas transit deal, he says. (03.07.2018)  

European Union extends Crimea sanctions for a year

The economic measures prevent EU citizens and companies from investing in Crimea and Sevastopol. Russia's annexation of the peninsula in 2014 prompted the sanctions. (18.06.2018)  

Opinion: Brace yourselves, NATO — Donald Trump is coming

NATO members are worried that US President Donald Trump could cause serious damage to the alliance. These are testing times for the trans-Atlantic relationship, DW's Bernd Riegert writes. (10.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump: Crimea wouldn’t have happened on my watch  

Activist Nona Hurkmans on the airborne anti-Trump protest in London.  

Related content

Vietnam, Darang: Putin unterhält sich mit Donald Trump

Opinion: Brace yourselves, NATO — Donald Trump is coming 10.07.2018

NATO members are worried that US President Donald Trump could cause serious damage to the alliance. These are testing times for the trans-Atlantic relationship, DW's Bernd Riegert writes.

US-Präsident Trump fliegt nach Brüssel

Opinion: A NATO summit in Donald Trump's parallel universe 11.07.2018

The United States did not break from NATO, but President Donald Trump sent wildly conflicting messages at the Brussels summit. The uncertainty over the future of the alliance still remains, says DW's Barbara Wesel.

DW Quadriga #27 - Gäste

Friendly fire: How united Is NATO? 12.07.2018

The NATO summit in the shadow of American scoldings: US president Donald Trump demands higher defense expenditures, especially from Germany. But there is growing concern Trump could be making agreements with Vladimir Putin - at the expense of long-standing allies. Where is Nato heading? Guests: Claudia Major (SWP), Tyson Barker (Aspen Institute), Christian F. Trippe (DW).

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Dresden's Blue Wonder gets its original blue back

Hamburg drivers caught breaching diesel ban

Bin Laden's suspected bodyguard Sami A. deported from Germany

Turkey's Gulen movement on the rise in Germany