Germans and Americans 'worlds apart' in view of relations

A study published on Monday by the Pew Research Center found that Americans and Germans were "worlds apart" in how they viewed their countries' relations with one another.

While most Germans said current ties were at something of a low point, a comfortable majority of Americans viewed relations positively.

In the US, only a quarter of people surveyed said they felt relations were bad, compared with 73 percent of Germans.

That figure represents a sharp upturn in negative assessments of the situation compared with 2017, when 56 percent of Germans said relations were poor. However, despite their generally gloomy appraisal, only one-in-ten Germans said the relations were "very bad."

On the level of cooperation between the countries, Germans were also more circumspect. Seven in ten Americans said they would like to see the countries collaborate more, while only 41 percent of Germans were keen to see closer cooperation.

Foreign policy partnerships

Although Americans seemed to have a rosier perception of relations than Germans, very few rated Germany as one of the US's most important partners when it came to foreign policy. Here, the United Kingdom rated highest — on 37 percent — while Germany came in at a distant seventh place, on nine percent.

Germans rated France as one of the two key foreign policy partners for Berlin, on 61 percent. However, more than a third — 35 percent — also saw the US in this light.

Germans said they felt the relationship with the US was too close, wanting greater independence, while Americans felt they wanted the countries to be closer on foreign policy. Correspondingly, more Germans wanted their own country and European allies to spend more on national defense budgets than when the survey was carried out last year, a rise from 32 percent to 43 percent. For Americans, European defense spending was less of an issue than it was in 2017.

Attitudes to NATO had stayed the same in both countries, and were broadly positive.

US President Donald Trump's "America First" platform and his attitude to NATO has rankled with some European allies. The president has suggested he might be willing to pull the US out of NATO if member countries in Europe don't significantly boost their defense spending.

Germans keen on retaliatory tariffs

The survey, based on telephone interviews in September by the Pew Research Center in the US and the Körber Stiftung research group in Germany, also included a section on tariffs.

Participants in the US were asked if they supported Trump's imposition of tariffs on aluminum and steel against European allies. There was overall opposition to the move, although it was close with 21 percent opposing the tariffs and 44 percen in favor.

A significant majority of Germans who were asked about retaliatory tariffs imposed by Brussels on the US said they supported the measures. Of those asked, 78 percent said they were in favor.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US A German Helen in Hollywood: Diane Kruger Her real name is Diane Heidkrüger and she was born in Germany in 1976. The film "Troy" with Orlando Bloom made her famous in 2004. She became a US citizen in 2013. Other influential Germans in the US film industry today include "Troy" director Wolfgang Petersen, and Roland Emmerich, who shot "Independence Day," the ultimate in patriotic blockbusters.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Organized the army in the Colonies: Prussian General von Steuben It was also thanks to the former Prussian officer Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben that the militarily inexperienced Colonist army was able to defeat the world power Great Britain in the Revolutionary War. With discipline, drill and order he made a powerful troop out of the guerrillas. He described his training methods in a book which became a standard military work.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Painted the most famous picture in the US: Emanuel Leutze The painting "Washington Crossing the Delaware" is located at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. It depicts a decisive moment in the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), when the Colonists under General Washington, who had so far been unsuccessful, launched a counterattack on the British. It was painted by Emanuel Leutze (1816-1868), who emigrated to the US from Germany as a child.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US A model for Dagobert Duck: America's first millionaire, John Jacob Astor His descendants founded the world-famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel, but this was still unfathomable to the butcher's son Johann Jakob Astor from Walldorf near Heidelberg when he moved to the US in 1784. He became America's first multimillionaire through fur trading and real estate sales — and was the inspiration for literary legends Ebenezer Scrooge and Dagobert Duck.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Advocate of women's rights: Mathilde Franziska Anneke With her husband Fritz, Mathilde Franziska Anneke fled Westphalia to Milwaukee, Wisconsin after the democratic revolution in the German states failed in 1848. She worked as a journalist, published a women's magazine and fought for women's suffrage and equal educational opportunities — and thus became one of the leading US feminists.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Created the cult fashion item: Levi Strauss Löb Strauss, a young Jew from Buttenheim near Bamberg, emigrated to the USA in 1847 at the age of 18 with his mother and sisters. The Gold Rush drew him west, where he wanted to sell tent tarpaulins to gold prospectors — and saw that they needed robust trousers. Thus were "jeans" born — making Levi Strauss, as he was then called, and his business partner, Jacob Davis, rich.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Hollywood pioneer from the start: Carl Laemmle Born in 1867 as the son of a Jewish cattle dealer in Laupheim, Germany, Karl Lämmle emigrated to the US at the age of 17. For 20 years he survived by doing odd jobs. In 1906 he visited a small movie theater — and it sparked an idea. He opened his own cinema, started a successful film distribution company and founded Universal Studios in 1915 — one of Hollywood's first big dream factories.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US From Berlin to Hollywood: Marlene Dietrich protested the Nazis by singing The 1930 movie "Der blaue Engel" (The Blue Angel) made Marlene Dietrich a world star, catapulting her to Hollywood with director Wilhelm von Sternburg, where she ended up staying. When the Nazis seized power in Germany in 1933, she supported Jews who had fled and other exiled Germans. She also sang "Lili Marleen" to cheer up US troops — probably the most famous song of the Second World War.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Expelled by the Nazis: philosopher Hannah Arendt Arrested and expatriated by the Nazis, Hannah Arendt fled to New York in 1941. The 35-year-old journalist and philosopher quickly learned English and became an American citizen in 1951. As a writer, she reported on the Eichmann trial and coined the much-discussed term "banality of evil." One of her goals in life was to explain how the Holocaust could occur.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US First Nazi engineer, then space travel idol: Wernher von Braun Engineer Wernher von Braun constructed the V-2 rocket, which was built by forced laborers for the Nazis. After World War II, Americans had him come to the US. He was among over 1,000 German scientists who were never held accountable for their work for the Nazi regime. As the father of rocket technology, Wernher von Braun became a space travel idol in the US when NASA astronauts landed on the moon.

From Wilhelm von Steuben to Diane Kruger: Germans who've influenced the US Persecuted as a Jew in Germany: Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger Born in Fürth, Franconia in 1923 as Heinz Alfred Kissinger, he emigrated to New York in 1938. During the Second World War he returned to Germany as a soldier — then as an American. After studying and teaching at Harvard, he advised politicians. The highlight of his career: Under President Nixon, the Nobel Peace Prize winner was US Secretary of State from 1973 to 1977. Author: Susanne Spröer (als)



