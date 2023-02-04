  1. Skip to content
World Cancer Day
War in Ukraine
Oil & gas industry
Grafitti on a bridge in Cologne, Germany, showing a spy character from a German comic
Image: Christoph Hardt/Geisler/picture alliance
PoliticsGlobal issues

Eyes on spies around the world

1 hour ago

DW looks at how espionage pervades the world around us, both at the international and national level.

Espionage — the act of gaining confidential information, if possible in secret, about people, nations or their armies — has long been with us. The practice ranges from spying for military purposes to trying to find out what a rival company is doing — or even just monitoring consumer behavior to boost sales.

Spying can be done in a number of ways, the classic method being to infiltrate the ranks of the targeted organization. But the advent of electronics and the digital sphere has meant that espionage operations have become ever more sophisticated.

Here is DW content about surveillance around the world.

Reports & Analysis

A balloon flies over Billings, Montana

What we know about Chinese 'spy balloons'

What do we know so far about the Chinese "spy balloons" spotted over the US and Latin America? Find out here.
Conflicts8 hours ago
Suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory photographed from the ground

China 'spy balloon': Why doesn't the Pentagon shoot it down?

Espionage is all about secrets — keeping and revealing them. But here's what we can say about the alleged spy balloon.
TechnologyFebruary 3, 2023
Reconstruction of the tunnel built by American intelligence and British between 1954 and 1955 to link the west and east side of the city and intercept the Soviet telephone conversations. Allied Museum (Alliierten Museum). Berlin. Germany.

Berlin: A city of spies

Here are some must-see locations for anyone eager to learn about the history of espionage and subterfuge in Berlin.
TravelJanuary 3, 20238 images
Images of Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin and the words 'Spy bank out. A vote for Orban is a vote for Putin' are projected onto the facade of the headquarters of the Soviet-era International Investment Bank in Budapest, Hungary

Is Hungary becoming Russia's spy hub within the EU?

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban seems to be turning a blind eye to the presence of Russian agents in his country.
PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
TikTok logo

How dangerous is TikTok?

The ascent of the Chinese app has alarmed lawmakers worldwide. What are they worried about?
Technology10 hours ago
DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift - Living in the Digital Age

Is Instagram eavesdropping on us via smartphone?
Digital WorldDecember 30, 202212:36 min
Berlin Silhouette Spionagehut

Uncovering secret Berlin: A journey through spy history

Berlin was, and still is the scene of great spy stories. We search for traces and clues in the German capital.
January 12, 2023
Symbolbild Spanien Menstruationsurlaub

Are health apps spying on us?

Potential data misuse of so-called period trackers can be dangerous for women.
Digital WorldSeptember 9, 202201:47 min
Amazon Echo Dot Alexa

How do voice assistants spy on us?

Siri, Celia or Alexa have smart answers — but they come at the cost of revealing personal data.
Digital WorldJuly 16, 202201:46 min
Close-ups of two computers showing the website of Israel-made Pegasus spyware

Surveillance from Watergate to Pegasus

Surveillance methods used by governments have become more and more sophisticated — and cheaper.
PoliticsJuly 22, 2021
Related topics

DW's Top Story

A local resident sits outside a building destroyed by Russian, Iranian-made, drones after an airstrike on Bila Tserkva, southwest of Kyiv, on October 5, 2022

Ukraine updates: US sends seized Russian cash to aid Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
More stories from DW

