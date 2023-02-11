  1. Skip to content
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Trudeau said that Canadian forces would analyze the wreckage of the object that flew over Canadian airspace on SaturdayImage: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
PoliticsCanada

Unknown object in Canadian airspace shot down, says Trudeau

22 minutes ago

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace has been shot down by the US military.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NNQu

An unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace was shot down by the US military on Saturday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a tweet.

The incident comes a day after US jets shot down an unknown object off the coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon.  

Shortly before Trudeau's tweet, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said it detected an object flying at high altitude over Canada, but gave no further details.

In a second tweet, Trudeau added that he had spoken with US President Biden and that Canadian forces would recover and "analyze the wreckage of the object."

The unknown object was the third known to have violated North American airspace in the last two weeks.

What to know about unknown objects detected so far

John Kirby, the spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said on Friday at a news conference that an unknown object was downed because it posed a "reasonable threat" to safety of civilian flights.

Kirby said they did not have any information on whether the object, which he described as roughly the size of a small car, was a spying device.

rm/ar (AP, Reuters)

People walk past collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Turks blame government negligence for quake devastation

Politics2 hours ago
