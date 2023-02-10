  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
A formation of US Air Force F-35 fighter jets at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska
The incident was the second this week in which US jets shot down foreign objects in their airspace Image: Jose Miguel Tamondong/U.S Ai/Planet Pix/ZUMAPRESS/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

58 minutes ago

The US military shot down the high-altitude object over Alaska. It is the second foreign incursion into US airspace in two weeks.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NLyn

The White House on Friday said a US fighter jet had shot down an as yet unidentified high-altitude object over state of Alaska. It was the second time in one week that US jets were scrambled to down foreign objects in its airspace.

The object came down in US waters just off the far northeastern coast of Alaska, near the Canadian border.

The incident comes after the Pentagon downed a Chinese balloon which it has said was a spy balloon on February 4.

The White House said it was notified of the object late Thursday. 

"The president ordered the military to down the object," National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He did not describe the object as a balloon, saying instead that a fighter jet had shot down a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car and had posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also said it had temporarily closed airspace near Deadhorse, Alaska, earlier on Friday.

Kirby told reporters Friday: "We do expect to be able to recover the debris, since it fell not only within our territorial space, but what we believe is frozen water, so a recovery effort will be made," adding, "We do not know who owns it, whether state owned or corporate owned. We don't understand the full purpose."

Kirby also said the US military had sent a plane to observe the object before it was shot down. The pilot, he said, assessed that it "was not manned."

js,ab/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A formation of US Air Force F-35 fighter jets at Eielson AFB in Fairbanks, Alaska

US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

Politics58 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Politics10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

The Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Can India's judiciary maintain its independence?

Law and Justice6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People walk along the edge of a giant skateboard-ramp like structure covered in bright graffiti as a giant mural with faces stands in the background

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Documenta 15 trivialized antisemitism, report finds

Arts8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy and European Council President Charles Michel

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

Zelenskyy optimistic Ukraine will get European fighter jets

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Irland | Wandgemälde Jina Mahsa Amini in Dublin

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Iran: What has become of the 'revolution'?

Politics4 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Conflicts5 hours ago14:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage