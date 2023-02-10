US shoots down unknown object over Alaska, White House says

The US military shot down the high-altitude object over Alaska. It is the second foreign incursion into US airspace in two weeks.

The White House on Friday said a US fighter jet had shot down an as yet unidentified high-altitude object over state of Alaska. It was the second time in one week that US jets were scrambled to down foreign objects in its airspace.

The object came down in US waters just off the far northeastern coast of Alaska, near the Canadian border.

The incident comes after the Pentagon downed a Chinese balloon which it has said was a spy balloon on February 4.

The White House said it was notified of the object late Thursday.

"The president ordered the military to down the object," National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

He did not describe the object as a balloon, saying instead that a fighter jet had shot down a high-altitude object that was the size of a small car and had posed a "reasonable threat" to civilian flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also said it had temporarily closed airspace near Deadhorse, Alaska, earlier on Friday.

Kirby told reporters Friday: "We do expect to be able to recover the debris, since it fell not only within our territorial space, but what we believe is frozen water, so a recovery effort will be made," adding, "We do not know who owns it, whether state owned or corporate owned. We don't understand the full purpose."

Kirby also said the US military had sent a plane to observe the object before it was shot down. The pilot, he said, assessed that it "was not manned."

js,ab/jcg (Reuters, AFP, AP)