Chinese balloon part of major spy program, US says

Beijing has said the balloon spotted over the US last week was for "meteorological" purposes, and strongly condemned its downing.
Chinese balloon part of global spying effort, Pentagon says
The US State Department official said in a statement that detailed images showed that the balloon "was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons."
"It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," the official added.
The US is confident that the manufacturer of the balloon has a "direct relationship" with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to the official.
However, an FBI official later told reporters that the physical evidence from the balloon was so far "extremely limited."
China denounces 'information warfare'
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship.
Mao said shooting down the balloon was "irresponsible" and the accusations against Beijing "may be part of the US side's information warfare against China."
The remarks in Beijing on Thursday came before the release of the latest information from the US.
Beijing has not disclosed to which government department or company the balloon belonged.
Strained US-China relations?
The incident has increased tensions but the US and China. The Pentagon has said that the Chinese defense minister refused to take a phone call from his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Saturday.
Michael Clarke, a defense and foreign policy specialist at King's College London, told DW that the damage done was not irreparable. "It's a spat. It's not a crisis," he said.
"The Biden administration wants to make it clear this is a spat. It will pass. And we've got our broader relationship with China to think about. And again, they don't want Beijing to go over the top on this," Clarke said.