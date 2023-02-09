  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
EU summit
War in Ukraine
A large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it
The balloon was struck by a missile from an F-22 fighter just off of South CarolinaImage: Chad Fish/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Chinese balloon part of major spy program, US says

33 minutes ago

The US State Department said the balloon that had flown over the US for days was part of a bigger surveillance program targeting 40 countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NIsl

A senior US official said on Thursday that the balloon that was shot down by the US last week was part of a fleet of balloons that Beijing sent over 40 countries on five continents to collect intelligence information.

Beijing has said the balloon spotted over the US last week was for "meteorological" purposes, and strongly condemned its downing.

Chinese balloon part of global spying effort, Pentagon says

The US State Department official said in a statement that detailed images showed that the balloon "was clearly for intelligence surveillance and inconsistent with the equipment onboard weather balloons." 

"It had multiple antennas to include an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications," the official added.

The US is confident that the manufacturer of the balloon has a "direct relationship" with the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to the official. 

However, an FBI official later told reporters that the physical evidence from the balloon was so far "extremely limited." 

China denounces 'information warfare'

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated that the unmanned balloon was a civilian meteorological airship.

Mao said shooting down the balloon was "irresponsible" and the accusations against Beijing "may be part of the US side's information warfare against China."

The remarks in Beijing on Thursday came before the release of the latest information from the US.

Beijing has not disclosed to which government department or company the balloon belonged.

US - China: What’s behind the growing tensions?

Strained US-China relations?

The incident has increased tensions but the US and China. The Pentagon has said that the Chinese defense minister refused to take a phone call from his US counterpart Lloyd Austin on Saturday. 

Shortly after the balloon was first spotted over the US, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called off a high-stakes visit to Beijing, raising concerns about the already-sour ties between the two countries. 

But when asked whether US-Sino relations had taken a big hit, US President Joe Biden said: "No."  

Michael Clarke, a defense and foreign policy specialist at King's College London, told DW that the damage done was not irreparable. "It's a spat. It's not a crisis," he said.

"The Biden administration wants to make it clear this is a spat. It will pass. And we've got our broader relationship with China to think about. And again, they don't want Beijing to go over the top on this," Clarke said. 

Biden has, however, faced a backlash at home over the incident. 

"Biden was issuing some strong words. They weren't directed at China, they were directed at the Republicans in congress," Clarke said. 

In a rare and swift bipartisan move, the US House of Representatives voted unanimously on Thursday to condemn the Chinese balloon as a "brazen violation'' of US sovereignty.

fb/jcg (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the European Parliament

Zelenskyy says Russia world's 'most anti-European force'

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Angela Merkel waves before receiving the Felix Houphouet Boigny price in Yamoussoukro

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

Angela Merkel receives UNESCO Peace Prize in Ivory Coast

MigrationFebruary 8, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A child worker sifting through the scrap at the e-waste facility in Seelampur, New Delhi

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

India: E-waste provides poor children a dangerous living

Society5 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Manuel Neuer and Julian Nagelsmann exchange words

How Nagelsmann deals with Neuer and co. could define him

How Nagelsmann deals with Neuer and co. could define him

Soccer5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A generic image of a one-dollar note and a one-euro coin

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

What's behind the euro's comeback against the US dollar

Business10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi women's rights activists lift a placard reading 'Stop killing women'

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

YouTube star's murder: How to end domestic violence in Iraq?

PoliticsFebruary 7, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

A protester is detained by several uniformed policemen

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Protest over police facility in Atlanta

Human RightsFebruary 7, 202303:01 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the damage at the area following a forest fire in Santa Juana

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

Wildfires wreak havoc in Chile

CatastropheFebruary 6, 20238 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage