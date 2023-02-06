Second Chinese balloon confirmed over Latin America
China said the device deviated from its route, and "accidentally strayed over Latin America and the Caribbean." This comes even as the US is seaching for the remains of the suspected surveillence balloon it shot down.
China on Monday confirmed that a balloon flying over Latin America is Chinese and said it is for civilian purposes. This comes shortly after a similar device was shot down by the United States on Saturday.
"It has come to be understood that the relevant unmanned airship is from China," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.
Mao also said the device, with limited self-steering capability, "seriously deviated from its scheduled route, and accidentally strayed over Latin America and the Caribbean."
Earlier, Colombia's air force had released a statement that it had detected possible balloon in its air defense system on Friday.
The Navy is working to recover the balloon and its payload,General Glen Van Herck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command, said on Sunday. He added that the Coast Guard was providing security for the operation.
"Members of the US Military are coordinating to collect debris; however, fragments may make it to the coastline," the Horry County Police Department statement said.
Law enforcement officials have warned people against touching any debris and instead call dispatchers.
CNN quoted a senior US military official as saying that multiple US Navy and Coast Guard vessels are in the area and are securing a perimeter.
According to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the debris field created by the downed balloon was 7-miles (11-kilometers) long.
On Monday, vice foreign minister Xie Feng said: "The United States' actions have seriously impacted and damaged both sides' efforts and progress in stabilising Sino-US relations since the Bali meeting."