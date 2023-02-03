  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Press freedom
War in Ukraine
Artificial intelligence
A white balloon reportedly belonging to the Chinese military
The balloon was spotted flying over the state of MontanaImage: Larry Mayer/The Billings Gazette/AP/dap/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Chinese 'spy balloon' spotted over US, says Pentagon

29 minutes ago

Washington has been monitoring the balloon since it entered US airspace a few days ago. The Pentagon said it is flying above civilian air traffic and does not pose a threat to people on the ground.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N2u4

The Pentagon is tracking a suspected spy balloon belonging to China as it flies over the western United States, officials said Thursday.

"Clearly the intent of this balloon is for surveillance," a senior US defense official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The official said the balloon — which has been spotted over Montana — has a flight path that would carry it over a number of sensitive sites, but did not provide specific details.

Montana is home to one of three US nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base.

Military decides against shooting down balloon

Washington said it has been tracking the suspected spy balloon for a couple of days since it entered US airspace.

US military leaders considered shooting down the balloon with F-22 fighter jets but ultimately decided against it because of the potential safety risk posed by the debris, the official said.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder added the balloon was flying above "at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."

Tensions simmer over Taiwan

The incident comes as tensions increase between the US and China over the island of Taiwan.

China is determined to take control of the independently governed territory and has deployed fighter jets and navy ships around the island in recent months.

But the US has been arming Taiwan and pledged to help defend the island if attacked.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to visit China in the coming days.

zc, nm/jsi (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III meets Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila

Philippines expands US military access amid China tensions

Philippines expands US military access amid China tensions

The Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, first signed in 2014, allows for US troops to set up temporarily at Philippine military bases to thwart Chinese ambitions.
Politics18 hours ago
Chinese fighter jets from the Eastern Theater Command conducting joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan island

Taiwan Strait: What to expect in 2023

Taiwan Strait: What to expect in 2023

US-China strategic competition, a potential visit by the possible US House speaker, and increased military activity are likely to impact dynamics in the region.
ConflictsDecember 28, 2022
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin lays a wreath to the Eternal Flame at the Hall of Military Glory at the Mamayev Kurgan World War Two Memorial complex in Volgograd

Ukraine updates: Putin compares Ukraine to Stalingrad battle

Conflicts10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A crowd of people behind a fence

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Pope Francis prays for peace in DR Congo

Religion9 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A puppy caught in a net by the Mission Rabies dog vaccinating team in Bicholim, Goa

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

India: How Goa succeeded in eliminating rabies

Society14 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

wooden sign 'Angst um Upahl' (fear for Upahl) painted onto it in red letters

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Small German town fights housing for refugees

Society13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Soldiers in the Battle of Stalingrad, positioned on a hill with guns

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

The battle of Stalingrad: A decisive turning point in WW2

History14 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in a blue shirt and beige jacket leans across a wall.

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi goes on hunger strike

Film16 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden und Olaf Scholz sitting at a desk smiling into the cameras during a G7 meeting in 2022

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

War in Ukraine: A stress test for US-German relations

Politics10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The picture shows Felipe Neto, a Youtuber from Brazil.

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Brazilian YouTuber: 'Bolsonarism is not over'

Media15 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage