What we know about Chinese 'spy' balloons

After a Chinese "spy" balloon was sighted over the United States, another was spotted over Latin America. DW sums up what know about them so far.

A Chinese "spy balloon" has been sighted over Latin America, the Pentagon said on Friday, a day after a similar orb was sighted in US skies. DW summarizes what we know so far about these balloons.

What are they?

China insists the balloon sighted over the United States is a misguided civilian airship with only limited "self-piloting" capability. It was reportedly used primarily for meteorological surveys until winds blew it off course.

The United States, however, says it is undoubtedly a Chinese spy balloon about the size of three buses. According to the Pentagon, the balloon carries sensors and surveillance equipment, is maneuverable and has shown it can change course.

No additional information has been made public (as of publication) about whether the balloon spotted over Latin America differs from that one seen in North America.

Where are the balloons?

The first balloon is moving eastwards over the US at an altitude of about 18,600 meters (60,000 feet). It has loitered over sensitive areas of the northwestern state of Montana where nuclear warheads are siloed, and a Pentagon spokesman said it could remain aloft over the US for "a few days."

A second Chinese balloon was spotted over Latin America, the Pentagon said, without specifying its exact location or any other details.

What can the US do about it?

US officials say the Biden administration was aware of the first balloon even before it crossed into American airspace in Alaska early this week. In the first public US statement, Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said on Thursday evening that the balloon was not a military or physical threat, implying it does not carry weapons.

He also added that "once the balloon was detected, the US government acted immediately to protect against the collection of sensitive information.''

According to US officials, President Joe Biden initially wanted to shoot the balloon down, but top Pentagon leaders strongly advised Biden against that move because of risks to the safety of people on the ground, and the president agreed.

How will balloons affect US-Chinese relations?

The balloon has already prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone his trip to Beijing. The visit will be rescheduled once circumstances permit, a senior State Department official said on Friday.

Earlier, Blinken called China's actions "irresponsible" and "unacceptable." He said the world expects the US and China to manage their relationship responsibly. The US does so and expects the same from China, Blinken said.

On Saturday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry claimed that "China ... never violated the territory and airspace of any sovereign country," adding that "some politicians and media in the United States used the incident as a pretext to attack and smear China."

Both countries insisted on continuing to maintain open channels of communication.

dh/sms (AP, AFP, dpa)