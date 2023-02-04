  1. Skip to content
The first Chinese "spy balloon" was spotted over the US state of Montana this weekImage: Chase Doak/REUTERS
PoliticsLatin America

US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

57 minutes ago

The second "surveillance balloon" announcement comes after the first sighting prompted the top US diplomat to postpone a trip to Beijing. China claims the balloons are used for scientific purposes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4N5sI

A second Chinese high-altitude balloon has been spotted near Latin America, the Pentagon said late on Friday.

"We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America," Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said. "We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon."

He did not specify exactly where the balloon was spotted.

The sighting comes a day after US officials announced the presence of a suspected Chinese "spy balloon" flying over sensitive sites in Montana.

This incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a high-stakes trip to Beijing.

What did China say about the balloon?

China has dismissed reports about the fist balloon, saying it was used for "civilian" meteorological purposes that deviated off course "due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability."

"China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States by mistake due to force majeure," China's Foreign Ministry said.

Later on Friday, Beijing also accused US politicians of taking advantage of the incident to attack and discredit China.

Some lawmakers have called for the US military to shoot down the balloon with F-22 fighter jets. However, the military decided against this course of action due the risk posed by falling debris.

Blinken postpones China visit

Calls for communication

Despite the canceled trip, Blinken said he remained committed to diplomatic relations with China and would be prepared to visit "at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said late on Friday that, "faced with unexpected situations, both parties need to keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences."

zc/fb (AFP, Reuters, AP)

An illustration showing China's 100 Yuan, or Renminbi, notes, the largest denomination in Chinese currency.

Yuan: How China's currency props up Putin's anemic budget

Yuan: How China's currency props up Putin's anemic budget

Russia has started selling its growing reserves of the Chinese currency to fill a budget deficit caused by falling oil and gas revenues and the costs of war. For how long will the yuan shore up Putin's ailing economy?
BusinessJanuary 30, 2023
