US says another Chinese balloon spotted near Latin America

China has dismissed reports about the fist balloon, saying it was used for "civilian" meteorological purposes that deviated off course "due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability."
"China regrets that the airship strayed into the United States by mistake due to force majeure," China's Foreign Ministry said.
Later on Friday, Beijing also accused US politicians of taking advantage of the incident to attack and discredit China.
Some lawmakers have called for the US military to shoot down the balloon with F-22 fighter jets. However, the military decided against this course of action due the risk posed by falling debris.
Blinken postpones China visit
Calls for communication
Despite the canceled trip, Blinken said he remained committed to diplomatic relations with China and would be prepared to visit "at the earliest opportunity when conditions allow."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also said late on Friday that, "faced with unexpected situations, both parties need to keep calm, communicate in a timely manner, avoid misjudgments and manage differences."