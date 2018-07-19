 Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont leaves for Belgium after failed extradition bid | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 28.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont leaves for Belgium after failed extradition bid

After an international arrest warrant against him was dropped, ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont returned to Belgium from Germany. The ousted leader vowed to continue fighting for Catalonia's independence from Spain.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and current regional president of Catalonia Quim Torra (picture-alliance/AP Photo/O. Matthys)

Carles Puigdemont left Germany for Belgium on Saturday after an attempt by Spanish authorities to extradite the ousted former president of Catalonia failed.

Speaking at the offices of Catalonia's delegation in Brussels, Puigdemont said he would continue working towards Catalonia's independence from Spain.

"This is not the end of the journey," he said at a joint press conference alongside Catalonia's current regional leader, Quim Torra.

"I will travel to the last corner of Europe to defend the just cause of the Catalan people," he added.

Puigdemont plans on setting up a council to try and gain international support for Catalonia's separatists, as well as an assembly that will work in parallel with the region's current government.

Watch video 01:41
Now live
01:41 mins.

Barcelona: Thousands call for release of Catalan separatists

Failed extradition

The 55-year-old is currently wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion, which carries a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, as well as misuse of public funds.

He fled to Belgium last October after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia over the regional government's unilateral declaration of independence. The declaration was preceded by a referendum that was banned by Spain's court and marred by police violence.

He was arrested in March at a gas station in northern Germany while he was returning to Belgium after a trip to Finland.

A German court ruled earlier this month that Puigdemont could only be extradited on charges of misusing public funds, but not for rebellion. The latter charge is not recognized under German law.

Spanish authorities dropped their international arrest warrant against Puigdemont and other Catalan separatists after the German court's decision. Under European law, Spain would have only been allowed to try him for misuse of public funds and not rebellion.

Tensions easing

Tensions between Barcelona and Madrid have relaxed somewhat in recent weeks after socialist Pedro Sanchez replaced conservative Mariano Rajoy as prime minister of Spain.

Sanchez recently began negotiations with Catalonia's new leader, Torra, although he ruled out allowing any referendums on independence, saying they are unconstitutional.

Like Puigdemont, five other leading members of the separatist government fled Spain following October's banned referendum and are currently in Belgium, Switzerland and Scotland.

Nine other former regional government members and civil group leaders are currently in jail awaiting trial on charges including rebellion, disobedience and misuse of public funds.

rs/aw  (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 01:37
Now live
01:37 mins.

Former Catalan leader calls for dialogue with Spain

DW recommends

Carles Puigdemont to return to Belgium after German stay

The Catalonian separatist leader has appeared before the press to announce plans to move to Brussels to fight for his region's independence. He dismissed suggestions that Russia supported his movement as "fake news." (25.07.2018)  

Carles Puigdemont free to travel as German court formally closes extradition case

A German regional court has formally ended its investigation into former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, after Spanish authorities waived their extradition request. Officials said Puigdemont was free to leave Germany. (20.07.2018)  

Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists

Spain's Supreme Court has withdrawn its extradition requests for six Catalan separatist politicians, including ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is in Germany. They were wanted on rebellion charges. (19.07.2018)  

German court allows extradition of former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont

The court has said the former Catalan leader can be extradited to Spain for graft and not rebellion. Puigdemont faces charges of rebellion and corruption in connection with Catalonia's failed bid for independence. (12.07.2018)  

Pedro Sanchez sworn in as new Spanish prime minister

Socialist Pedro Sanchez has been sworn in as Spanish premier after his predecessor, Mariano Rajoy, lost a no-confidence vote. This comes as the unruly region of Catalonia gets a new government under a separatist leader. (02.06.2018)  

Quim Torra: New Catalan separatist leader sticks steadfastly to independence from Spain

After six months of standstill, Catalonia's regional government has chosen a new president. Quim Torra takes over from Carles Puigdemont, with his predecessor’s blessing and rapprochement with Madrid a long way off. (14.05.2018)  

Catalan independence - What you need to know

The verdict is still out on whether Germany will hand ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont back to Spain some five months after declaring Catalonia's independence. DW has the lowdown on Catalan secession from Spain. (21.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Barcelona: Thousands call for release of Catalan separatists  

Former Catalan leader calls for dialogue with Spain  

Related content

Berlin Pressekonferenz Puigdemont

Carles Puigdemont to return to Belgium after German stay 25.07.2018

The Catalonian separatist leader has appeared before the press to announce plans to move to Brussels to fight for his region's independence. He dismissed suggestions that Russia supported his movement as "fake news."

Carles Puigdemont

Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists 19.07.2018

Spain's Supreme Court has withdrawn its extradition requests for six Catalan separatist politicians, including ex-regional president Carles Puigdemont, who is in Germany. They were wanted on rebellion charges.

Deutschland Puigdemont - Berlin

Carles Puigdemont free to travel as German court formally closes extradition case 20.07.2018

A German regional court has formally ended its investigation into former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, after Spanish authorities waived their extradition request. Officials said Puigdemont was free to leave Germany.

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont leaves for Belgium after failed extradition bid

Report: Turkey's Erdogan to make state visit to Germany

Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharian arrested

Stargazers witness longest 'blood moon' of 21st century