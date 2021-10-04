Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Located in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula, Spain's richest region has its own language and a distinctive identity.
Catalonia is an autonomous community. Barcelona is the capital, and the largest city. The support for Catalan nationalism ranges from calls for further autonomy to demands of independence from the rest of Spain. The region has two official languages: Spanish and Catalan, both of which are spoken. In offices and schools, Catalan is the dominant language, while road signs and labels, for instance in museums, are usually bilingual. Approximately 11 million people live in the Catalan language area.
Western governments hit Belarus with a raft of punitive sanctions - EU opens up its borders again to Americans - The German army inaugurates its first rabbi since before the Holocaust - How a Food Bank has sustained the holiday island of Ibiza - Pardons for Catalan separatists - Turkey’s opposition under pressure - Germany’s female gymnasts talk about their Olympics dreams, and dress - And more..
The Spanish region of Catalonia has become the first to extend a nationwide directive on wearing masks in public, making it mandatory at all distances. Officials say the move comes amid a drop in mask-wearing discipline.
French police under fire amid allegations of brutality - Can the EU make a difference in the Libyan conflict? - Make or break talks on Spain's Catalan crisis - Holocaust Memorial Day: a special report from the Auschwitz Nazi death camp - Personal reflections on the Holocaust - Unexploded World War II bombs made safe in two German cities - The sexual mores of the Parisian intellectual elite.