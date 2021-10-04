Visit the new DW website

Catalonia

Located in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula, Spain's richest region has its own language and a distinctive identity.

Catalonia is an autonomous community. Barcelona is the capital, and the largest city. The support for Catalan nationalism ranges from calls for further autonomy to demands of independence from the rest of Spain. The region has two official languages: Spanish and Catalan, both of which are spoken. In offices and schools, Catalan is the dominant language, while road signs and labels, for instance in museums, are usually bilingual. Approximately 11 million people live in the Catalan language area.

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives at a courthouse in Sardinia, as a judge holds the first hearing on his European arrest warrant, in Sassari, Italy, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy court suspends Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont's extradition hearing 04.10.2021

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain. He is wanted on charges of sedition.
Exiled former Catalan leader and member of European ParliamentCarles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference at the EU Parliament in Brussels on March 9, 2021, after the European Parliament lifted his immunity, along with two fellow Catalan MEP's, as they are wanted by Spain for sedition over the organisation of a banned separatist referendum in 2017. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Carles Puigdemont released after arrest in Sardinia 24.09.2021

However, the Catalan independence leader must remain in Sardinia pending a decision on an extradition request from Spain. He was arrested after almost four years as a fugitive.
17.01.2018 January 17, 2018 - Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain - Spanish and Catalan flags atop Palau de la Generalitat building in Barcelona. Today Catalonian parliament begins a new legislature after 21D election. Previous legislature separatist campaigners tried to declare independence from Madrid and many of the leaders of the secessionist movement were arrested and Spanish government took control of Catalan institutions applying Constitution article 155 |

Spain: Prime minister restarts talks with Catalan separatists 30.06.2021

The meeting comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders in an attempt to improve ties.
191213 Inside Europe 1920x1080.png Maße: 1920 x 1080 px

Inside Europe 25.06.2021 25.06.2021

Western governments hit Belarus with a raft of punitive sanctions - EU opens up its borders again to Americans - The German army inaugurates its first rabbi since before the Holocaust - How a Food Bank has sustained the holiday island of Ibiza - Pardons for Catalan separatists - Turkey’s opposition under pressure - Germany’s female gymnasts talk about their Olympics dreams, and dress - And more..

Pere Aragones (M), neuer Regierungschef der spanischen Konfliktregion Katalonien, verlässt das Parlament, nachdem er zum neuen Regionalpräsidenten ernannt wurde. Der 38 Jahre alte Politiker der Linkspartei ERC erhielt am Freitag im Regionalparlament von Barcelona 74 von insgesamt 135 Stimmen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Catalonia: Moderate separatist Pere Aragones named new leader 21.05.2021

Harvard-educated lawyer Pere Aragones pledged to keep pushing for an independent Catalonia, pointing to Scotland's 2014 referendum approved by the UK as a positive example.
Madrid, Spain; 14/09/2020.- The government bans smoking outdoors and closes nightlife venues. The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, announces the measures against Covid-19 after meeting with the representatives of the autonomous communities in an extraordinary Interterritorial Council held this morning in Madrid. Photo: Juan Carlos Rojas/Picture Alliance | Verwendung weltweit

Catalonia election: Socialists win, but separatists expand majority 14.02.2021

The pro-union Socialist Party is set to claim the most seats in the Catalan parliament, but the faction will also face a stronger separatist bloc. Party leader Salvador Illa said it was time to "turn the page."
BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 9: King Felipe VI of Spain (L) talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during the first edition of the Barcelona New Economy Week (BNEW) at the Estacio de Franca (France railway station) in Barcelona, Spain on October 9, 2020. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Protests, jeers greet Spanish King Felipe VI in Barcelona 09.10.2020

The Spanish king and prime minister took part in the Barcelona New Economy Week in order to promote the country's ailing economy. Local politicians chose not to attend, but hundreds of protesters turned up.
01.07.2020, Spanien, Barcelona: Quim Tora, Ministerpräsident von Katalonien, nimmt mit Mundschutz an einer Plenarsitzung im Parlament teil. Torra sprach sich erneut für die Unabhängigkeit der Region aus. Durch die Ausrufung des Notstands in der Corona-Pandemie habe der sozialistische Ministerpräsident Sanchez Katalonien in versteckter Form «wieder» unter Zwangsverwaltung gestellt und der Region weite Teile der Autonomie entzogen, sagte Torra. Foto: David Zorrakino/EUROPA PRESS/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Spain's top court suspends Catalan leader from office 28.09.2020

Quim Torra has lost an appeal against his current conviction for disobedience and will have to step down. Pro-independence organizations have urged citizens in the region to protest the ruling.
People from different independentist collectives, during a Catalan Pro-Independence demonstration wearing protective face masks observe social distancing guidelines, protested on the streets of Barcelona, Spain on September 11, 2020 marking the 'Diada', national day of Catalonia. (Photo by Adria Salido Zarco/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Pro-independence Catalans rally on annual holiday, despite pandemic 11.09.2020

Catalans wore masks and gathered in small, well-spaced rallies, to demand independence from Spain. Grassroots organizers said some 60,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the region.
May 20, 2020, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain: People on La Barceloneta beach in Barcelona early in the morning. As part of the gradual easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions Barcelona City Council will not prevent people from sunbathing and walking on beaches from Wednesday morning. (Credit Image: Â© Jordi Boixareu/ZUMA Wire |

Germany advises against travel to Barcelona, Costa Brava 28.07.2020

Germany has updated its travel advice for some of Spain's most popular tourist spots after a spike in coronavirus cases. Authorities are concerned Germans returning from holidays could cause a surge in new cases.

A vendor selling face masks waits for customers at a stall in a market in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Spain's northeastern Catalonia region will make mandatory the use of face masks outdoors even when social distancing can be maintained, regional chief Quim Torra announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) |

Coronavirus: Spain's Catalonia region imposes strict mask regulation 09.07.2020

The Spanish region of Catalonia has become the first to extend a nationwide directive on wearing masks in public, making it mandatory at all distances. Officials say the move comes amid a drop in mask-wearing discipline.
Juli 2020 Spanien Katalonien | Themenbilder zu Rassismus und lockdown in Katalonien Two hundred policemen closed the perimeter of Lleida and its region. Copyright by Ferran Barber

Lockdown and racism go hand in hand in Catalonia 08.07.2020

All access to the Catalan region of Lleida has been closed again after a surge in COVID-19 clusters. Most of the new outbreaks are linked to the chaotic situation of 30,000 foreign day laborers.
View of a field hospital set up by health authorities next to Arnau de Vilanova Teaching Hospital in Lleida, in the area of Segria, Catalonia, Spain, 03 July 2020 issued on 04 July 2020. The Catalan authorities decided to confine residents of Segria from noon due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases. Some 210,000 people live in the zone. Segria lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRamonxGabrielx GRAFCAT8995 20200704-637294712991170389

Coronavirus: Spain puts area near Barcelona in new lockdown 04.07.2020

Some 200,000 people living in the northeastern Catalonia region have been given new stay-at-home orders. Spain's tourism and hospitality sectors are struggling to rescue what remains of the summer season.
29.02.2020 *** A Catalan separatist supporter holds a sign during a rally in Perpignan, France February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Catalan independence protesters gather near Spanish border in France 29.02.2020

The rally was held just 30 kilometers from the Spanish border, allowing former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont to attend. Organizers estimated that as many as 150,000 people participated.
Inside Europe 24.01.2020 24.01.2020

Inside Europe 24.01.2020 24.01.2020

French police under fire amid allegations of brutality - Can the EU make a difference in the Libyan conflict? - Make or break talks on Spain's Catalan crisis - Holocaust Memorial Day: a special report from the Auschwitz Nazi death camp - Personal reflections on the Holocaust - Unexploded World War II bombs made safe in two German cities - The sexual mores of the Parisian intellectual elite.
An explosion is seen through a car window, in Tarragona, Catalonia, Spain January 14, 2020 in this picture grab obtained from a social media video. Uncrowned Duke/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Spain: 'Chemical accident' triggers emergency at Catalonian factory 14.01.2020

A large explosion and a fire were reported at the industrial zone in the Spain's Catalonia region. The authorities described it as a "chemical accident," advising the residents to preemptively close their windows.
