Spain drops extradition requests for Carles Puigdemont, other Catalan separatists

A Spanish Supreme Court judge dropped international arrest warrants on Thursday for former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont and five other separatist leaders who fled abroad.

Last week, a German court approved Puigdemont's extradition, but ruled that he couldn't be sent back to Spain on rebellion charges, only for misuse of public funds.

In a decision published Thursday, Spanish Judge Pablo Llarena revoked the arrest warrants against the six Catalan leaders and declined to extradite Puigdemont on charges of misusing public funds. However, Llarena criticized the German court's decision, saying it showed "a lack of commitment" in pursuing the fugitives.

If Puigdemont and the other separatist leaders had been extradited for charges of misusing public funds, they would have only been allowed to be tried in Spain on those charges.

In Spain, rebellion carries a maximum sentence of up 30 years in prison, while misuse of public funds has a maximum sentence of up to 12 years.

Catalan leaders in exile

The lawyer for former Catalan minister Clara Ponsati welcomed the Spanish court's decision, but said it remains unclear whether the Catalan politicians would be allowed to return.

"It's excellent news, with regards to my client Clara Ponsati, and obviously for Puigdemont ... but we tread cautiously," lawyer Aamer Anwar told Reuters news agency.

Spanish authorities ordered Puigdemont's extradition due to his role over last year's unauthorized independence referendum in Catalonia and the regional parliament's subsequent declaration of independence from Spain.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium following the October 1 referendum in order to avoid arrest. He was arrested in Germany on March 25 this year while traveling by car back to Brussels following an event he attended in Finland.

