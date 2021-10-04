Under Carles Puigdemont, Catalan separatists held a successful independence referendum. He went into exile when central authorities cracked down on separatists.

Puigdemont — a world-savvy former journalist conversant in English, French and Romanian — has dedicated much of his political career to Catalan liberation. He fled after Spain's brutal crackdown on voters during Catalonia's successful independence referendum and was eventually nabbed by German authorities.