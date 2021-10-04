Visit the new DW website

Carles Puigdemont

Under Carles Puigdemont, Catalan separatists held a successful independence referendum. He went into exile when central authorities cracked down on separatists.

Puigdemont — a world-savvy former journalist conversant in English, French and Romanian — has dedicated much of his political career to Catalan liberation. He fled after Spain's brutal crackdown on voters during Catalonia's successful independence referendum and was eventually nabbed by German authorities. Here's a roundup of DW's content on Puigdemont.

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont arrives at a courthouse in Sardinia, as a judge holds the first hearing on his European arrest warrant, in Sassari, Italy, October 4, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Italy court suspends Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont's extradition hearing 04.10.2021

An Italian court has suspended a case regarding the extradition of Catalonia's former separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain. He is wanted on charges of sedition.
Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont (C) gets into a car as he leaves after being released from jail on September 24, 2021 in Sassari, Sardinia island, Italy. - Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, who was arrested in Sardinia on September 23, 2021 at Spain's request, was free to leave the country and his lawyer said Puigdemont would attend the next hearing in his extradition fight, on October 4, 2021. (Photo by Gianni BIDDAU / AFP) (Photo by GIANNI BIDDAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Catalan leader Puigdemont promises to return for extradition hearing 25.09.2021

Spain is still trying to extradite Carles Puigdemont over a 2017 Catalan independence vote conducted without Madrid's consent. The separatist leader said he would leave Italy but return for a hearing next month.
Exiled former Catalan leader and member of European ParliamentCarles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference at the EU Parliament in Brussels on March 9, 2021, after the European Parliament lifted his immunity, along with two fellow Catalan MEP's, as they are wanted by Spain for sedition over the organisation of a banned separatist referendum in 2017. (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP) (Photo by JOHN THYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Carles Puigdemont released after arrest in Sardinia 24.09.2021

However, the Catalan independence leader must remain in Sardinia pending a decision on an extradition request from Spain. He was arrested after almost four years as a fugitive.
Toni Comin, Carles Puigdemont und Clara Ponsati © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

EU court strips ex-Catalan leader of immunity 30.07.2021

Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, along with two separatist allies, could now be extradited to Spain to face criminal charges.
Toni Comin, Carles Puigdemont und Clara Ponsati © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Frederick Florin/AFP/Getty Images © Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

European Parliament strips Carles Puigdemont of immunity 09.03.2021

European lawmakers have voted to waive the immunity of the former Catalan leader along with two other separatists MEPs. The move could pave the way for their extradition.
29.02.2020 *** A Catalan separatist supporter holds a sign during a rally in Perpignan, France February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Catalan independence protesters gather near Spanish border in France 29.02.2020

The rally was held just 30 kilometers from the Spanish border, allowing former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont to attend. Organizers estimated that as many as 150,000 people participated.
December 19, 2019, Brussels, Belgium: Press conference by Carles Puigdemont following a European court decision which confirms that ''All MEPs are protected by immunity from the day of their election' (Credit Image: © Nicolas Landemard/Le Pictorium Agency via ZUMA Press |

Belgium halts extradition of Catalan separatist Puigdemont to Spain 02.01.2020

A judge in Belgium suspended an arrest warrant against Carles Puigdemont and another pro-independence politician. The Catalan separatist leader is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion and sedition.
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 2, 2017 file photo, Catalan regional Vice-President, Oriol Junqueras, left, and Catalan President, Carles Puigdemont, attend a protest called by pro-independence supporters outside the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona, Spain. Spain's Supreme Court is bracing to hold the nation's most sensitive trial in four decades of democracy this week with all eyes focused on its ability to stand up to concerted campaign by Catalonia's separatists to attack its credibility. Twelve high-profile Catalan separatists will face charges including rebellion for their role in a failed attempt to achieve secession for the prosperous north-eastern region in 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) |

Spain's state lawyer calls for Catalan separatist release 30.12.2019

Spain's state attorney called for the release of Catalan separatist Oriol Junqueras, weeks after a top EU court ruled he should have political immunity. Junqueras was imprisoned for organizing an independence referendum.
Former Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont (C-L) and his health minister Toni Comin (C-R) talk to the press after receiving their badges as accredited members of the European Parliament on December 20, 2019 in Brussels. - The two pro-independence Catalan politicians received accreditation to sit as members of the European parliament on December 20, 2019 after a court ruled that Spain had no right to block them. (Photo by Anne-Laure MONDESERT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-LAURE MONDESERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Exiled Catalan separatists can take up EU seats 20.12.2019

Two former Catalan separatist leaders, Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comin, will be allowed to take up their seats in the EU Parliament. A Spanish court had disqualified them despite their election in May.
27.10.2019*** BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 27: People take part in a demonstration against Catalonia's independence in Barcelona, Spain on October 27, 2019. Adria Puig / Anadolu Agency | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Inside Europe: Former Catalan leader fights Belgian extradition 01.11.2019

Lawyers for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont vowed to fight Spain's efforts to extradite him from Belgium. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Spain correspondent, Guy Hedgecoe, who explains how authorities doing their utmoat to secure Puigdemont's extradition.

Protesters at a demonstration in Barcelona supporting a referendum on Catalan independence Fotografin ist Mercedes Iñiguez.

Catalan protesters: 'We want to make a point' 18.10.2019

Barcelona came to a standstill on Friday as thousands of Catalans converged on the city after a three-day march. Despite disruptions to transport and business, the protest remained peaceful. Mercedes Iniguez reports.
11.09.2019, Spanien, Barcelona: Anhänger der katalanischen Unabhängigkeitsbewegung halten während einer Demonstration anlässlich des Nationalfeiertages von Katalonien Unabhängigkeitsfahnen und Plakate. Seit 1714 begehen die Katalanen jedes Jahr am 11. September ihren Nationalfeiertag - die «Diada». Foto: David Zorrakino/Europa Press/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Spain: Catalan separatists rally in Barcelona 11.09.2019

It's known as the "Diada." Since 2012, huge rallies for independence have taken place on September 11 in Catalonia. The size and tone of the latest edition will be a gauge for the strength of the separatist movement.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference in Brussels, on February 18, 2019. (Photo by THIERRY ROGE / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read THIERRY ROGE/AFP/Getty Images)

Carles Puigdemont cleared to run in EU election 05.05.2019

The Spanish separatist has scuppered a ban on contesting the European elections. A court ruled he still has a fundamental right to contest the election even though he has fled the country and faces arrest if he returns.
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont speaks during a press conference in Brussels, on February 18, 2019. (Photo by THIERRY ROGE / BELGA / AFP) / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read THIERRY ROGE/AFP/Getty Images)

Spain bans Catalonia's ex-leader Puigdemont from EU vote 30.04.2019

Catalonia separatist Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a 2017 secession attempt, has been banned from standing in the EU elections. He and two colleagues had wanted to advance the case for Catalan independence.
ARCHIV - 21.12.2017, Belgien, Brüssel: Carles Puigdemont, ehemaliger Präsident der spanischen Region Katalonien, kommt zum Square Meeting Center um sich die Verkündigung der Ergebnisse der Wahlen in Katalonien anzusehen. (zu dpa Oberlandesgericht: Puigdemont kommt unter Auflagen frei vom 05.04.2018) Foto: Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Catalan separatists: Carles Puigdemont to contest European election 10.03.2019

Currently in Belgium, Carles Puigdemont will contest the European Parliament elections, his Catalan party has said. If elected, he would have to return to Spain and face arrest, Spanish media claim.
12.2.2019, Madrid, Spanien, Inhaftierte katalanische Separatistenführer besuchen ihren Prozess vor dem Obersten Gerichtshof in Madrid, Spanien

Spain: Catalan separatists' trial begins amid tensions 12.02.2019

Nine of the 12 Catalan separatist leaders are facing charges of rebellion for their role in a failed independence bid in 2017. Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who led the campaign, is not among the defendants.
