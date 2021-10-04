Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Under Carles Puigdemont, Catalan separatists held a successful independence referendum. He went into exile when central authorities cracked down on separatists.
Puigdemont — a world-savvy former journalist conversant in English, French and Romanian — has dedicated much of his political career to Catalan liberation. He fled after Spain's brutal crackdown on voters during Catalonia's successful independence referendum and was eventually nabbed by German authorities. Here's a roundup of DW's content on Puigdemont.
Lawyers for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont vowed to fight Spain's efforts to extradite him from Belgium. Keith Walker speaks with DW's Spain correspondent, Guy Hedgecoe, who explains how authorities doing their utmoat to secure Puigdemont's extradition.