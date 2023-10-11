Violent protests in Spain over deal with Catalan separatists

PoliticsSpainViolent protests in Spain over deal with Catalan separatistsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsSpain11/10/2023November 10, 2023Protesters have taken to the streets of Madrid over a deal between Spain's ruling Socialist party and Catalan separatists. The nationalist Basque party has agreed to support Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as he aims to secure another term in office.https://p.dw.com/p/4YfHyAdvertisement