Belgium halts extradition of Catalan separatist Puigdemont to Spain

Belgium will not extradite Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain after a judge on Friday suspended the arrest warrant against him and fellow pro-independence politician Antoni Comin.

"Belgian justice recognizes our immunity and decides to suspend the arrest and extradition warrant!" Puigdemont wrote on Twitter.

His lawyer, Simon Bekaert, said that the judge also decided to "withdraw any conditions" on the two politician's freedom.

"He decided that as long as the European Parliament has not waived their immunity, the legal proceedings regarding their extradition can not go on," Bekaert told news agency dpa.

Puigdemont and Comin are wanted in Spain for their role in the 2017 independence referendum in Catalonia that was ruled illegal. Spanish authorities have charged them with rebellion and sedition.

