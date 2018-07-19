Carles Puigdemont free to travel as German court formally closes extradition case

Carles Puigdemont is allowed to leave Germany after a regional court on Friday formally ended extradition proceedings against the exiled former Catalan leader.

The court in the northern German town of Schleswig announced it was closing its case, a day after the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid dropped its extradition request against Puigdemont and five other Catalan lawmakers wanted on rebellion charges.

"Mr. Puigdemont can leave Germany with this," a court spokeswoman told reporters in Schleswig.

Watch video 00:30 Now live 00:30 mins. Puigdemont: democracy ‘at risk’ in Spain

Puigdemont has been free on bail for most of the time since his arrest in March, but had to regularly report to local authorities and was barred from leaving Germany without the prosecutor's permission.

The former Catalan president was detained just south of the German-Danish border as he traveled by car back from Finland to Belgium, where he had fled to from Spain last year.

Spanish warrants still open

Spanish prosecutors had issued a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and the five other politicians for their role organizing last October's "illegal" referendum on Catalan independence, as well as the regional parliament's subsequent declaration of secession from Spain.

The six faced charges of rebellion, which in Spain carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Read more: Spain's new government lifts financial controls on Catalonia

However, prosecutors in Madrid withdrew their request after the court in Schleswig ruled last week that Puigdemont could not be extradited on the most serious charge of rebellion, but only for the lesser charges related to the misuse of public funds to hold last October's referendum on Catalan secession.

Although the international and European warrants have been dropped, the Spanish warrants remain open, meaning the lawmakers will be detained if they try to re-enter Spain.

On Friday, Puigdemont was reported to be in Hamburg. He has indicated he intends to return to Brussels.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Police 'forced' to use violence Security forces used batons and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Many were injured. "We were forced to do what we did not wish to do," said Spanish government delegate to Catalonia, Enric Millo. "Puigdemont and his team are solely responsible" for the violence, he added.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Comparing Rajoy to Franco Supporters of an independent Catalonia have long accused the central government of denying the will of the people. At this Barcelona rally ahead of the Sunday vote, one of the protesters holds up a picture of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco kissing the current Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Face to face Anti-independence protesters also took to the streets of Barcelona to show their support for a united Spain. In this photo from Saturday, one of them is shouting at a member of the Catalan regional police force, called Mosso d'Esquadra.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Stocking up on ballot boxes Ahead of the referendum, activists distributed voting material and paraphernalia despite the government ban. The Catalan authorities in Barcelona said that the vote would be legally binding.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Viva Espana Rajoy's government has rejected the independence referendum as unconstitutional and pledged to shut down voting. Many opponents of Catalan separatism gathered in Madrid on Sunday, chanting "Viva Espana" and "Catalonia is Spain."

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Waiting for daybreak Spanish authorities deployed thousands of extra police to the region. They received orders to prevent voting and seize ballot boxes. Security forces patrolled the polling stations in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Keeping polls open Activists decided to camp out at the polling stations in case police tried to shut the venues down.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Separatist leader manages to vote Reports of violence started coming in early on Sunday. Scuffles broke out near the city of Girona, where Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont was due to cast his ballot. The police raided the polling station, forcing Puigdemont to vote at a different location.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Barcelona raid Pro-independence protesters tried to prevent the police from confiscating ballots and ballot boxes. Catalan officials say that, despite Madrid's efforts, 73 percent of about 6,000 polling stations were open on Sunday.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Give them flowers Pro-independence activists were instructed to "practice passive resistance" while attempting to delay the security forces from disrupting the vote. The movement supplied their protesters with red carnations to give to the officers. However, police reported they were also pelted with stones.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures Battling for ballots On Sunday morning, Catalan officials said people could also use ballots they printed at home, and vote at any open polling station if their designated booth was closed.

Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures 'Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state?' While a June poll indicated that a majority of Catalans would be in favor of remaining within Spain, it also showed that independence supporters were far more likely to vote on a referendum. Madrid's crackdown is sure to fan the flames of the independence movement. Author: Darko Janjevic



dm/tj (dpa, AP, AFP)

