 Carles Puigdemont free to travel as German court formally closes extradition case | News | DW | 20.07.2018

News

Carles Puigdemont free to travel as German court formally closes extradition case

A German regional court has formally ended its investigation into former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, after Spanish authorities waived their extradition request. Officials said Puigdemont was free to leave Germany.

Carles Puigdemont in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

Carles Puigdemont is allowed to leave Germany after a regional court on Friday formally ended extradition proceedings against the exiled former Catalan leader.

The court in the northern German town of Schleswig announced it was closing its case, a day after the Spanish Supreme Court in Madrid dropped its extradition request against Puigdemont and five other Catalan lawmakers wanted on rebellion charges.

"Mr. Puigdemont can leave Germany with this," a court spokeswoman told reporters in Schleswig. 

Watch video 00:30
Now live
00:30 mins.

Puigdemont: democracy ‘at risk’ in Spain

Puigdemont has been free on bail for most of the time since his arrest in March, but had to regularly report to local authorities and was barred from leaving Germany without the prosecutor's permission.

The former Catalan president was detained just south of the German-Danish border as he traveled by car back from Finland to Belgium, where he had fled to from Spain last year.

Spanish warrants still open

Spanish prosecutors had issued a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and the five other politicians for their role organizing last October's "illegal" referendum on Catalan independence, as well as the regional parliament's subsequent declaration of secession from Spain.

The six faced charges of rebellion, which in Spain carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Read more: Spain's new government lifts financial controls on Catalonia

However, prosecutors in Madrid withdrew their request after the court in Schleswig ruled last week that Puigdemont could not be extradited on the most serious charge of rebellion, but only for the lesser charges related to the misuse of public funds to hold last October's referendum on Catalan secession.

Although the international and European warrants have been dropped, the Spanish warrants remain open, meaning the lawmakers will be detained if they try to re-enter Spain.

On Friday, Puigdemont was reported to be in Hamburg. He has indicated he intends to return to Brussels.

  • Two police officers drag a protester off another policeman on the ground (Getty Images/D. Ramos)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Police 'forced' to use violence

    Security forces used batons and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowds. Many were injured. "We were forced to do what we did not wish to do," said Spanish government delegate to Catalonia, Enric Millo. "Puigdemont and his team are solely responsible" for the violence, he added.

  • Young girl holds up placard with pictures of Rajoy and Franco kissing (Reuters/J. Medina)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Comparing Rajoy to Franco

    Supporters of an independent Catalonia have long accused the central government of denying the will of the people. At this Barcelona rally ahead of the Sunday vote, one of the protesters holds up a picture of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco kissing the current Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

  • Youth wearing Spanish flag shouts at a police officer in Barcelona (Reuters/S. Vera)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Face to face

    Anti-independence protesters also took to the streets of Barcelona to show their support for a united Spain. In this photo from Saturday, one of them is shouting at a member of the Catalan regional police force, called Mosso d'Esquadra.

  • Activists form a human chain to pass electoral supplies into a school (Reuters/A. Gea)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Stocking up on ballot boxes

    Ahead of the referendum, activists distributed voting material and paraphernalia despite the government ban. The Catalan authorities in Barcelona said that the vote would be legally binding.

  • Spanien Referendum Katalonien Gegendemonstration (Getty Images/AFP/J. Soriano)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Viva Espana

    Rajoy's government has rejected the independence referendum as unconstitutional and pledged to shut down voting. Many opponents of Catalan separatism gathered in Madrid on Sunday, chanting "Viva Espana" and "Catalonia is Spain."

  • A police car driving past a crowd in Barcelona (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/X. Bonilla)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Waiting for daybreak

    Spanish authorities deployed thousands of extra police to the region. They received orders to prevent voting and seize ballot boxes. Security forces patrolled the polling stations in the early hours of Sunday morning.

  • Activists in sleeping bags spend the night on the street in front of an elementary school (Reuters/J. Nazca)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Keeping polls open

    Activists decided to camp out at the polling stations in case police tried to shut the venues down.

  • Carles Puigdemont showing his ballot at a polling station (Reuters/Handout Catalan Government)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Separatist leader manages to vote

    Reports of violence started coming in early on Sunday. Scuffles broke out near the city of Girona, where Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont was due to cast his ballot. The police raided the polling station, forcing Puigdemont to vote at a different location.

  • Masked policemen take out ballots and ballot boxes (Getty Images/AFP/P. Barrena)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Barcelona raid

    Pro-independence protesters tried to prevent the police from confiscating ballots and ballot boxes. Catalan officials say that, despite Madrid's efforts, 73 percent of about 6,000 polling stations were open on Sunday.

  • A man wearing Catalan colors offers a flower to a member of the Civil Guard (Getty Images/AFP/L. Gene)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Give them flowers

    Pro-independence activists were instructed to "practice passive resistance" while attempting to delay the security forces from disrupting the vote. The movement supplied their protesters with red carnations to give to the officers. However, police reported they were also pelted with stones.

  • An elderly man carries ballots in his arms (Reuters/Y. Herman)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    Battling for ballots

    On Sunday morning, Catalan officials said people could also use ballots they printed at home, and vote at any open polling station if their designated booth was closed.

  • Woman raising her arms in triumph outside a polling station (Getty Images/AFP/J. Lago) (Getty Images/AFP/J. Lago)

    Catalonia votes on independence - in pictures

    'Do you want Catalonia to become an independent state?'

    While a June poll indicated that a majority of Catalans would be in favor of remaining within Spain, it also showed that independence supporters were far more likely to vote on a referendum. Madrid's crackdown is sure to fan the flames of the independence movement.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


dm/tj (dpa, AP, AFP)

