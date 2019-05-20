 EU election: Europeans head to the polls across the continent | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 25.05.2019

Europe

EU election: Europeans head to the polls across the continent

Polling stations in 21 EU states are set to open — seven states have already voted. Once the ballots are counted, the new EU Parliament is expected to drift slightly to the right, as Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.

A mural in Brussels reads The Future is Europe (DW/B. Riegert)

Polling stations will open their doors in 21 member countries on Sunday, including the major EU states of Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Poland. These five together send almost half of all MEPs to the European Parliament: 348 out of a total 751.

Voting in the world's only international parliament began on Thursday with the Netherlands and the UK, followed by Ireland and the Czech Republic on Friday and Latvia, Malta and Slovakia on Saturday. A total of 420 million citizens are eligible to cast their ballot. Election researchers expect the low turnout of the previous vote in 2014, which was only 43%, could rise slightly this time around.

Read more: Forward or backward? Decision time in the EU

Liberal democracy vs. nationalism

The EU's largest parties have said this year's vote could be a life-changing election.

The leading candidate for the center-right European People's Party (EPP), Germany's Manfred Weber, and the frontman of the center-left Party of European Socialists (PES), Frans Timmermans, the outgoing European Commission Vice President from the Netherlands, both agreed on this point during the election campaign.

Their top concern in this election is to maintain cohesion in the EU, defending the "liberal" democracies against the "illiberal" model backed by nationalists and populists, among them Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

French President Emmanuel Macron has made calls for a "Europe that protects," and wants far-reaching reforms in the social and economic fields. Italian right-wing populist leader Matteo Salvini, on the other hand, wants to radically reduce cooperation in Europe.

Like right-wing populists in numerous EU member states, Salvini follows the motto of "My country first!" His party will probably be the most influential force in Italy in this election.

Read more: 'European' election sidelines 17.5 million non-EU residents

Watch video 03:56

Who are the far-right populists looking to disrupt the EU?

Collapse in Austria

The final week before the election was certainly not lacking in drama. In Austria, the conservative coalition government collapsed after a member of the far-right Freedom Party, then leader Heinz-Christian Strache, was caught out on video appearing to offer public contracts to a supposed niece of Russian oligarch in return for campaign help.

Election researchers remain skeptical as to whether this scandal will have an impact on the wider EU vote. Davide Ferrari, of the Votewatch research institute in Brussels, told DW that the effect would likely be limited to Austria. "Right-wing voters aren't so concerned about ethics. For them, it's about the protest," he said.

According to polls taken across the 28 member states, right-wing populists and EU opponents could take 20 to 23% of the seats in the newly elected parliament. A significant increase, says Janis Emmanouilidis of the European Policy Centre think tank, but "not enough to take power." He believes it will be difficult for the right to form a unified group in the new parliament.

  • Participants at the One Europe for All demonstration in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    One Europe for Everyone

    Under the nationwide motto "One Europe for Everyone," people in Berlin marched against nationalism on Sunday. Berlin, which will be the biggest city in the EU after Brexit, is home to large populations of foreign-born individuals. Many come from other EU members, primarily Poland, Italy, France, and Croatia.

  • A participant dressed in a bear suit at the One Europe for Everyone march in Berlin (Getty images/AFP/O. Messinger)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Thousands in the streets

    Some 3,000 participants had signed up for the Berlin march before it began Sunday morning. Germany elects 96 parliamentarians to send to the European Parliament, the most of any single country in the 751-seat body.

  • A participant in the One Europe for Everyone demonstration surrounded by blue EU flags in Frankfurt a. M. (Getty Images/T. Lohnes)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Frankfurt for Europe

    Thousands also came out to support the European Union at the seat of the European Central Bank, Frankfurt. Different groups such as environmentalists, political parties, church organizations and women's rights activists took part in the march.

  • People marching near the Cologne Cathedral (DW/R.Staudenmaier)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    45,000 strong in Cologne

    Organizers said some 45,000 participants had joined the One Europe for Everyone march in Cologne. Participants included prominent Social Democrat (SPD) politicians like party leader Andrea Nahles and German Justice Minister Katarina Barley.

  • Marchers in Cologne holding signs and flags (Reuters/T. Schmuelgen)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Rescue Europe

    "Rescue the European peace project," read several signs at the Cologne rally. Many Europeans are worried that nationalist parties like the far-right Alternative for Germany will use electoral success to promote an anti-Europe agenda like the one Brexit supporters spread in the UK.

  • Demonstrators at a rally in Vienna (picture-alliance/PA/picturedesk/H. P. Oczeret)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    'Strache, you neo-Nazi'

    Thousands of demonstrators in Vienna marched for Europe the day after former-Vice Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, of the far-right Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) resigned in a corruption scandal. The FPÖ, founded by ex-Nazis in 1956, had been in Austria's ruling coalition since October 2017.

  • An Austrian rally participant holds a sign that says Dude, racism is stupid (Reuters/L. Niesner)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Austrians against racism

    One of the main criticism against the coalition government of the FPÖ and the center-right Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) was a number of measures aimed at curbing non-European immigration. The government also cozied up to numerous far-right parties across Europe, including Fidesz in Hungary and the League in Italy.

  • People on the streets of Warsaw to show support for the EU (Getty Images/AFP/J. Skarzynski)

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    Poland in Europe

    Rallies also took place in other EU member states such as Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and here in Warsaw. In Poland, where a right-wing nationalist party is in power, and is currently in a legal battle with the European Union over controversial judicial reforms.

  • Donald Tusk waves to demonstrators at the Warsaw pro-EU rally

    Europe is for Everyone: Proud Europeans rally head of EU vote

    From EU president to Polish president?

    Current EU Council President Donald Tusk joined the march in his native Poland. A former Polish prime minister, Tusk will end his term as council president in December and is expected to run for the Polish presidency in 2020. Current polls have him and current President Andrzej Duda in a dead heat.


Madness in the UK

Of all the representatives to be elected, it could be those from the United Kingdom who change the structure of the new parliament. With Brexit process still unfulfilled, British citizens were still eligible to take part in Thursday's vote. The newly established Brexit Party will likely come out on top, but EU supporters and liberals could also do well.

Read more:UK's 'Mr. Brexit' Nigel Farage eyes EU election success 

The outcome is expected to be disastrous for the ruling Conservatives, with ineffective Prime Minister Theresa May conceding defeat on Brexit and announcing her resignation on Friday. However, the official results from the UK — just like those from the other EU states — will only be published late Sunday evening.

The British Labour party, also bogged down in the Brexit swamp, will nevertheless probably send around 20 MEPs to Strasbourg. Good news for their European colleagues, who had feared a downsizing initially predicted in early polling. The surprisingly good result for PES leader Timmermans in the Netherlands on Thursday also gave the group a little boost, even if it's just two extra seats. However, the British MEPs may disappear in October, if Brexit is actually implemented, meaning the group would shrink.

Watch video 01:35

Climate action tops list of EU election issues

Implications for Berlin

The performance of Weber, the EPP's leading candidate who also represents the conservative Christian Social Union in Germany, will have an impact on domestic policy in Berlin.

Ursula Münch, the director of the Academy for Political Education in Tutzing, near Munich, told DW that she expected losses for the three parties that make up the governing coalition, Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, sister party the Christian Social Union and the Social Democrats. Münch believes the results of the EU elections could bring about a premature end to the coalition, or even see the replacement of Merkel as chancellor.

In recent weeks, some member states have shifted the focus of their election campaigns. In Germany and Denmark, the fight against climate change has been a key campaign issue. In Greece and Italy, voters are arguing about economic policy and the EU's perceived paternalism.

Hungary's Viktor Orban, who wants to save Christianity in Europe from a "flood of Islamic migrants," has kept the topic of migration high on his agenda. However, most voters outside Hungary don't really consider that to be a threat.

Read more: Will trolls or truth win in the European Parliament elections?

'Moment of European democracy'

Watch video 01:04

European parliamentary elections explained

A question of fate, a crossroads, a fork in the road, the last chance? While the election is certainly important, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas has said one need not exaggerate.

"I've been in European politics for several years. I can't remember any vote where it wasn't about 'Europe being at a crossroad.' This is what we will always face, and that's a good thing," Schinas said recently in an interview with broadcaster Euronews. "This is the moment of European democracy, and we should also enjoy it."

The first projected outcome of the new European Parliament is expected shortly after 8 p.m. in Brussels.

