Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

EU Parliament election 2019

The electorate in the EU's 28 member states go to the polls this May to vote for a new European parliament. It shares legislative powers with the European Council and holds limited budgetary powers.

The EP does not formally possess legislative initiative, and is often criticized for having little real power, as it can only approve or reject the Commission as a whole. The parliament has been elected since 1979, but voter turnout has fallen gradually across the 28 member states. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to the 2019 European Parliament election.

Internet Matters survey. PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 21/08/14 of a child using a laptop computer as around half of schoolchildren would not tell their parents if they were upset by something online, according to a study. Issue date: Sunday September 3, 2017. Children were more likely to turn to the police, their friends or another family member before talking to their mum or dad, according to research by online safety group Internet Matters. See PA story TECHNOLOGY Children. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:32633388 |

Inside Europe: Back to school to fight disinformation 28.06.2019

The EU says its efforts to prevent disinformation campaigns from disrupting the European Parliament elections were largely successful, despite what it says were attempts by Russia and the far right to distort debate. But others working to reduce the impact of false information say the only real remedy is to give people their own tools to dismiss it...and to start early. Teri Schultz reports.

15.05.2019, Belgien, Brüssel: Jan Zahradil (l-r) aus Tschechien, Spitzenkandidat der tschechischen Partei ODS, Nico Cue aus Spanien, Spitzenkandidat der Europäischen Linken, Ska Keller aus Deutschland, Spitzenkandidatin der Europäischen Grünen, Margrethe Vestager aus Dänemark, EU-Kommissarin und Spitzenkandidatin der Europäischen Liberalen, Frans Timmermans aus den Niederlanden, Spitzenkandidat der Europäischen Sozialdemokraten, und Manfred Weber (CSU) aus Deutschland, Spitzenkandidat der Europäischen Konservativen, stehen vor einer Debatte der Kandidaten auf einer Bühne im Europäischen Parlament. Foto: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

Candidates for European Commission president 21.06.2019

Germany's Manfred Weber, the conservative candidate, is considered the front-runner in the race to lead the European Commission. DW takes a closer look at him, and his main rivals.
Demo from the stage. On 24.5.2019 ten thousands protested in Munich for the protection of the climate and of the environment. They said to vote for the European Elections on Sunday. (Photo by Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Germany's youth wake up to their political power 08.06.2019

The European Parliament elections clearly showed that Germany's young people want their voice to be heard. Observers say a new political generation is rising, with new ways of sharing its thoughts and priorities.
DW Quadriga 06.06.2019 (Deutsch + Englisch)

Coalition Crisis: Merkel Teetering? 06.06.2019

Angela Merkel's government is in crisis, set off by the governing parties' poor showing at the European elections and the resignation of SPD Leader Andrea Nahles. How long can the grand coalition in Germany stay together? Guests: Vanessa Vu (ZEIT ONLINE), Andreas Kluth (Journalist and author), Cordula Tutt (Wirtschaftswoche)
ARCHIV - Grüne Luftballons wehen am Berliner Postbahnhof am Rande der Wahlparty der Grünen (Foto vom 27.09.2009). Die Berliner Grünen surfen derzeit nicht nur auf einer stetig ansteigenden Umfragewelle nach oben - sie verbuchen auch einen Mitgliederrekord. Am Vortag konnte die Partei das 4514. Berliner Mitglied begrüßen, wie die Grünen am Freitag (22.10.2010) mitteilten. Foto: Jochen Lübke dpa/lbn (zu lbn 4173 vom 22.10.2010) +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Germany's Greens overtake Merkel's conservatives in poll first 01.06.2019

Germany's Green Party has, for the first time, outperformed Angela Merkel's ruling Christian Democrats in a poll. While the Greens made major gains, larger parties took a drubbing in last weekend's European elections.
26.05.2019 Greece's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras makes statements at the Syriza party headquarters in Athens on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Tsipras calls for a snap national election following European election loss. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Inside Europe: Snap elections for Greece 31.05.2019

The Greek government has set the date for snap national elections: July 7. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the date after his ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in the recent European Parliament elections. The leftist leader has shown himself to be the ultimate political survivor but he may have a hard time staying in the game. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - APRIL 30: Flags of the European Union countries are gathered together ahead of the EU enlargement ceremony April 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Ten new nations, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia will tomorrow become members of the EU, in the biggest expansion of the Union since it began. (Photo by Ian Waldie/Getty Images)

Inside Europe 30.05.2019 31.05.2019

The European Parliament election results – Snap elections for Greece – Austrian government ousted – Mussolini’s legacy lingers on – Remembering Turkey’s disappeared – A Green Wave in Denmark – On vintage wheels through the Tuscan hills – Prisons and AI – Is support growing for a united Ireland?
26.05.2019 A woman has her face painted as the EU flag during a festival outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019. From Germany and France to Cyprus and Estonia, voters from 21 nations went to the polls Sunday in the final day of a crucial European Parliament election that could see major gains by the far-right, nationalist and populist movements that are on the rise across much of the continent. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) |

Inside Europe: The European Parliament election results 31.05.2019

The European Parliament elections saw significant losses for the dominant conservative and center-left blocs, while the Greens, liberals and euroskeptic parties made gains. The European Parliament is set for a new balance of power. Keith Walker speaks with POLITICO Europe's Political Editor, Ryan Heath, who sums up the big results.

1) Der Brunnenplatz in Frankfurt/Oder, im Hintergrund der Oderturm / (Foto: Marcel Fürstenau)

A German border town's Left government and AfD voters 30.05.2019

Frankurt (Oder) picked a Left mayor in 2018. In the EU elections, however, the voters went the opposite direction, opting for the far-right Alternative for Germany party. Why? DW's Marcel Fürstenau went to find out.
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 27: Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Chairwoman of the German Christian Democrats (CDU), speaks to the media the day after European parliamentary elections on May 27, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. The CDU did less well than the party had hoped and many analysts point to a loss of CDU voters to the German Greens Party, which is now the second-strongest political party in Germany. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Germany's AKK accused of calling for 'censorship' during election campaign 28.05.2019

The head of Germany's conservative CDU party wants to hold a debate on whether opinions expressed online ahead of elections should face regulation. The idea has sparked an outcry, with critics warning of censorship.
26.05.2019 People wave EU flags as they gather outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019. From Germany and France to Cyprus and Estonia, voters from 21 nations went to the polls Sunday in the final day of a crucial European Parliament election that could see major gains by the far-right, nationalist and populist movements that are on the rise across much of the continent. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

European Parliament election results: The main countries at a glance 27.05.2019

Pro-EU forces took nearly two-thirds of seats in the European Parliament, countering a populist surge in most countries. Nevertheless, euroskeptics fared well in France and Brexit-ridden Britain, among other countries.

26.05.2019, Rumänien, Baleni: Eine Frau verlässt mit einem Stimmzettel in der Hand eine Wahlkabine mit einer Europaflagge als Vorhang in einem Wahlbüro annlässlich der Europawahl. Zum Abschluss der viertägigen Europawahl (23.05. bis 26. Mai 2019) bestimmen Deutschland und 20 weitere Länder am Sonntag ihre neuen Abgeordneten für das Europäische Parlament. Foto: Andreea Alexandru/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

EU elections: Wake-up call for centrists amid euroskepticism, climate inaction 27.05.2019

Europeans have mobilized to vote in numbers not seen for decades. Major parties have seen their power shrink, and with populists and Greens making gains alliances will be crucial. Bernd Riegert analyzes the results.
26.05.2019, Frankreich, Lyon: Wähler nehmen sich in einem Wahllokal Stimmzettel für die Europawahl. Zum Abschluss der viertägigen Europawahl (23.05. bis 26. Mai 2019) bestimmen Deutschland und 20 weitere Länder am Sonntag ihre neuen Abgeordneten für das Europäische Parlament. Foto: Laurent Cipriani/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

EU election: Turnout highest in 20 years 26.05.2019

Voter turnout is on track to rise for the first time since European Parliament elections began in 1979. Stakes are high as far-right groups and euroskeptic populist parties aim to gain ground.
26.05.2019 People wave EU flags as they gather outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Sunday, May 26, 2019. From Germany and France to Cyprus and Estonia, voters from 21 nations went to the polls Sunday in the final day of a crucial European Parliament election that could see major gains by the far-right, nationalist and populist movements that are on the rise across much of the continent. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

EU election: Surge for Greens and euroskeptics, losses for centrist blocs 26.05.2019

Partial results show significant losses for the dominant conservative and center-left blocs, while the Greens, Liberals and euroskeptic parties made gains. The European Parliament is set for a new balance of power.
Fotos im Rahmen des Projekts Auf Grenzkontrolle an der EU-Russland-Grenze

Narva: The EU's 'Russian' city 26.05.2019

What are the concerns of people in the Estonian border city of Narva? And how much significance does the EU election really have in a "Russian city"?
14.01.2019 European flags wave in front of the Berlaymont building - European Commission (EC) headquarter - in Brussels, Belgium, on January 14, 2019, the day ahead of crucial U.K. Parliament Brexit vote. The EU is waiting to see the scale of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's expected parliamentary defeat on her Brexit deal before considering its response, officials said, with some predicting that she will have to delay Britain's departure from the bloc. (Photo by Michele Spatari/NurPhoto) | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

EU election: Europeans head to the polls across the continent 25.05.2019

Polling stations in 21 EU states have opened — seven states have already voted. Once the ballots are counted, the new EU Parliament is expected to drift slightly to the right, as Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.
Show more articles