EU Parliament election 2019

The electorate in the EU's 28 member states go to the polls this May to vote for a new European parliament. It shares legislative powers with the European Council and holds limited budgetary powers.
The EP does not formally possess legislative initiative, and is often criticized for having little real power, as it can only approve or reject the Commission as a whole. The parliament has been elected since 1979, but voter turnout has fallen gradually across the 28 member states. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to the 2019 European Parliament election.
The EU says its efforts to prevent disinformation campaigns from disrupting the European Parliament elections were largely successful, despite what it says were attempts by Russia and the far right to distort debate. But others working to reduce the impact of false information say the only real remedy is to give people their own tools to dismiss it...and to start early. Teri Schultz reports.
Angela Merkel's government is in crisis, set off by the governing parties' poor showing at the European elections and the resignation of SPD Leader Andrea Nahles. How long can the grand coalition in Germany stay together? Guests: Vanessa Vu (ZEIT ONLINE), Andreas Kluth (Journalist and author), Cordula Tutt (Wirtschaftswoche)
The Greek government has set the date for snap national elections: July 7. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced the date after his ruling Syriza party suffered a crushing defeat in the recent European Parliament elections. The leftist leader has shown himself to be the ultimate political survivor but he may have a hard time staying in the game. Anthee Carassava reports from Athens.
The European Parliament election results – Snap elections for Greece – Austrian government ousted – Mussolini’s legacy lingers on – Remembering Turkey’s disappeared – A Green Wave in Denmark – On vintage wheels through the Tuscan hills – Prisons and AI – Is support growing for a united Ireland?
The European Parliament elections saw significant losses for the dominant conservative and center-left blocs, while the Greens, liberals and euroskeptic parties made gains. The European Parliament is set for a new balance of power. Keith Walker speaks with POLITICO Europe's Political Editor, Ryan Heath, who sums up the big results.
The head of Germany's conservative CDU party wants to hold a debate on whether opinions expressed online ahead of elections should face regulation. The idea has sparked an outcry, with critics warning of censorship.
Europeans have mobilized to vote in numbers not seen for decades. Major parties have seen their power shrink, and with populists and Greens making gains alliances will be crucial. Bernd Riegert analyzes the results.