EU Parliament election 2019

The electorate in the EU's 28 member states go to the polls this May to vote for a new European parliament. It shares legislative powers with the European Council and holds limited budgetary powers.

The EP does not formally possess legislative initiative, and is often criticized for having little real power, as it can only approve or reject the Commission as a whole. The parliament has been elected since 1979, but voter turnout has fallen gradually across the 28 member states. This page is a collection of DW's latest content related to the 2019 European Parliament election.