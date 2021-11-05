Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The combination of the words "Britain" and "exit" refers to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.
A referendum on the country's EU membership in June 2016 showed 52% in favor of leaving the bloc. The result was implemented on January 31, 2020, when the UK stopped being a member of the EU. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Brexit.
Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW).
Italy’s Green Pass leaves protesters seeing red - Can the EU and the US make up? - How much does the EU know about the masked men patrolling its borders? - Post Brexit UK is running out of gas - Spanish chambermaids to launch a hotel app - LEGO and the wisdom of gendering building blocks - A community in the shadow of a major Italian steel factory - A generous helping of Norwegian music and more