Brexit

The combination of the words "Britain" and "exit" refers to the withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

A referendum on the country's EU membership in June 2016 showed 52% in favor of leaving the bloc. The result was implemented on January 31, 2020, when the UK stopped being a member of the EU. This is an automatic compilation of DW content on Brexit.

02.02.21 *** A P&0 ferry arrives at the Port of Larne in County Antrim, Northern Ireland on February 2, 2021. - The British government condemned threats to port workers implementing post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland and called for clear heads to ease tensions. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

EU warns UK of 'consequences' if Northern Ireland trade deal suspended 05.11.2021

The EU says there will be "serious consequences" if the UK triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

France and UK's Brexit row over fish drags on: What’s the catch? 04.11.2021

Despite its insignificant share of both UK and EU gross domestic product, fisheries were one of the big issues in Brexit negotiations. Today, the industry is at the center of an angry dispute between the UK and France.
Der in Schottland registrierte Fischkutter «Cornelis Gert Jan» liegt im Hafen von Le Havre, wo er infolge des Fischereistreits festgehalten worden ist. Im Streit zwischen London und Paris über Fischereilizenzen im Ärmelkanal konnte eine weitere Eskalation abgewendet werden, als Paris ein für den 02.11.21 festgelegtes Ultimatum für Strafmaßnahmen zunächst aussetzte. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Held British trawler sails free from French port 03.11.2021

The vessel was seized for fishing for scallops in French territorial waters amid a post-Brexit spat between the UK and France over fishing licenses.
ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 31: (L-R) French president Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Director general, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu visit the Trevi fountain on the second day of the Rome G20 Summit, on October 31, 2021 in Rome, Italy. The G20 (or Group of Twenty) is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries plus the European Union. It was founded in 1999 in response to several world economic crises. Italy currently holds the Presidency of the G20 and this year's summit will focus on three broad, interconnected pillars of action: People, Planet, Prosperity. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

UK disputes French statement over fishing row 'deescalation' 31.10.2021

The British government has contradicted French claims that both sides had agreed to defuse a row over post-Brexit fishing rights, insisting it was up to Paris to back down.
Newhaven fishing boat skipper Neil Whitney (R) and deckhand Nathan Harman (L) clear the fish from the net aboard the Newhaven fishing boat 'About Time' after the second trawl of the day, off the south-east coast of England on October 12, 2020. - Trawling the Channel aboard his boat 'About Time', skipper Neil Whitney is hopeful the UK can net a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU that he insists finally favours British fishing. A European Union summit on Thursday and Friday will attempt to unlock stalled talks with London weighed down by a key future fishing agreement. We want control of our waters, control of our own (fishing) quotas and we have to build a future because at the moment you can't look ahead and try and work out what's going to happen because we've got no control, Whitney told AFP after setting off in pitch blackness from Newhaven, a port on England's south coast. (Photo by GLYN KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

France's Macron says British credibility at stake in fishing row 30.10.2021

The French president said other nations were watching as the UK clashed with France following its departure from the EU. Tit-for-tat measures are now threatened in the row over post-Brexit access to fishing waters.
A British trawler Cornelis Gert Jan is seen moored in the port of Le Havre after France seized on Thursday a British trawler fishing in its territorial waters without a licence, in Le Havre, France, October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

France-UK fishing row: Captain of seized boat will face trial 29.10.2021

The French prosecutor says the captain of the Cornelis Gert Jan faces a possible €75,000 fine for "non-authorized fishing in French waters" by a non-EU boat. The scallop dredger was seized Thursday off Le Havre.
06.05.2021 Fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

UK summons French ambassador amid fishing dispute 28.10.2021

The two countries have feuded intensely over fishing rights since the UK's decision to leave the EU. The move comes after France seized a British boat in French waters.

TTP To The Point, Totale. Video-Still.

Europe's Next Domino: Will Polexit Follow Brexit? 28.10.2021

Warsaw’s ruling that the Polish constitution overrides EU law has been seen as a threat to one of the fundamentals of the European Union by Brussels. So just how much national leeway is compatible with membership of the EU? Our Guests: Wojciech Szymanski (DW), Andreas Kluth (Bloomberg), Alexandra von Nahmen (DW).

French fishing vessels block the port of St. Helier in Jersey, Thursday, May 6, 2021. French fishermen angry over loss of access to waters off their coast have gathered their boats in protest off the English Channel island of Jersey. The head of a grouping of Normandy fishermen said about 50 boats from French ports joined the protest Thursday morning and gathered their fleet off the Jersey port of St. Helier. (Oliver Pinel via AP)

Brexit fishing rights row: France seizes UK trawler 28.10.2021

Tensions over licensing rules for European Union fishing boats are rising as France has vowed to block access to its ports and the United Kingdom has threatened a "calibrated response.''
Das Einzelhandelslager von Henderson Food Service in der Nähe von Belfast in Nordirland. Vor dem drohenden Brexit-Verkehrschaos Anfang Januar sind die britischen Warenlager bereits seit Wochen bis zum Rand gefüllt. (zu dpa «Logistikverband vor drohendem Brexit-Chaos: Lager sind voll») +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

UK Brexit minister: EU must yield more on Northern Ireland 15.10.2021

Britain's Brexit Minister David Frost has reacted to proposed EU concessions to ease bottlenecks affecting the trade in goods to Northern Ireland from the UK mainland.
191213 Inside Europe

Inside Europe 14.10.2021 14.10.2021

Italy’s Green Pass leaves protesters seeing red - Can the EU and the US make up? - How much does the EU know about the masked men patrolling its borders? - Post Brexit UK is running out of gas - Spanish chambermaids to launch a hotel app - LEGO and the wisdom of gendering building blocks - A community in the shadow of a major Italian steel factory - A generous helping of Norwegian music and more
150 Lastwagen fahren von Donegal im Nordwesten von Irland über die Grenze nach County Londonderry in Nordirland. Damit wollten sie auf die Wichtigkeit von offenen Grenzen und freiem Warenverkehr für Unternehmen und Handel hinweisen zwischen Großbritannien und den Ländern der Europäischen Union. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Opinion: The EU must not enable the UK's duplicitous government 14.10.2021

This might turn out to be the most important week in EU-UK relations since the Brexit vote itself. The EU cannot afford any more errors, even if that means a trade war, argues Arthur Sullivan.
A lorry passes a sign on a main road outside Newry, Northern Ireland, on November 14, 2018 pointing towards an old customs and excise station near the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland. - British Prime Minister Theresa May defended her anguished divorce deal with the European Union before rowdy lawmakers on Wednesday before trying to win the backing of her splintered cabinet with the so-called Irish backstop arrangement to guard against the imposition of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland one of the contentious issues, according to reports. (Photo by Paul FAITH / AFP) (Photo credit should read PAUL FAITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Brexit: EU proposes nixing most Northern Ireland checks 13.10.2021

The measures could halve customs paperwork and checks on meat, dairy and other food products coming to Northern Ireland.
European Union and Great Britain flags are seen on the building in Krakow, Poland on January 5, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto)

EU-UK trade war looming as Northern Ireland Protocol tensions hit boiling point 12.10.2021

Less than a year since the EU and UK struck a post-Brexit deal, the sides are apparently preparing for a trade war. Tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol have pushed things to the brink.
DW Business – Europe & Asia

DW Business – Europe & Asia 08.10.2021

Port Pileup – Forced Labour from Xinjing
31/08/2021*** Trainee Nick Fuller during a lesson in a rigid lorry at the National Driving Centre, Croydon, Britain, August 31, 2021. Picture taken August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

UK to lure back EU truckers as supply crunch bites 08.10.2021

The UK is in the grip of economic disruptions, as the COVID pandemic and Brexit upset supply chains. A shortage of truck drivers is making the situation worse, keeping gas stations closed and food shelves empty.

